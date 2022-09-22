Read full article on original website
Christmas Connection set for 3-day run at I-X Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s 36th Christmas Connection is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the International Exposition Center. More than 450 exhibitors are slated to fill the convention center’s aisles, tables and booths with crafts, specialty foods, soaps, ornaments, wood creations, jewelry, clothing and a lot more. It’s a one-stop holiday shopping event.
NATURE FUN FOR SENIORS – Cycling, hiking & Elderberries among Geauga Park District’s offerings
Our more experienced Nature lovers, the seniors, continue to have a diversity of park programs in the fall, including seasonal bike rides, naturalist-led hikes and Elderberries experiences. Please note that registration is required to participate in Elderberries and Geauga Walkers at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org under Programs & Activities, or by phone at...
World's Largest Pet Walk this Saturday raising funds for animal therapy
This Saturday is the 2022 World’s Largest Pet Walk. It is a signature fundraiser for animal therapy. Specifically, for Pet Partners, which is a national, registered animal-assisted therapy provider.
Newly renovated Mayfield Holiday Inn holds ribbon-cutting
MAYFIELD, Ohio --Almost two years after renovation work started at the Mayfield Village Holiday Inn, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate its new look. Spark Hotels President Amit Patel would not divulge how much money was spent on the work, which took place outside and inside the hotel, 780 Beta Drive. Speaking of the work done at the 49-year-old building, which underwent its first complete renovation, Patel said, “Basically, there’s a new exterior walls, windows and parapet.”
Thousands of mums blooming for Barberton's 32nd Mum Fest
For more than 30 years, in Barberton, they have been creating beautiful mum art for their Mum Festival and this year's theme is patriotic and colorful just like, one of their volunteers.
North Olmsted tenants add bug complaints to list of issues at Westbury Apts
Richard Wilson of North Olmsted reports it hasn't been the best of times living with roaches at his two-bedroom unit at the Westbury Apartments for the past couple of months.
GEAUGA PARK DISTRICT QUARTERLY CALENDAR – Find your adventure in Geauga Park District this fall – horse-drawn wagon rides, campfire cooking, and the first-ever SPACE RACE, just to name just a few!
Here are our offerings for October, November and December 2022. For those requiring it, program registration opens at 10 a.m. at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org or 440-286-9516 on September 20 (tomorrow) for Geauga residents, then on September 27 for out-of-towners. This list is also published on our website and in our quarterly Park Explorer Activity Guide, mailed to every Geauga County household and available in all county libraries.
Slavic Festival returning with new name, theme
CLEVELAND — Odetta Fields is on a mission to bring attention back to the Slavic Village neighborhood in Cleveland. “It’s very important because we want people to come together for the music and the resources," Fields said. She’s getting the word out about the Walter Hyde Fleet Jamboree....
Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall
Looking for something a bit more spooky than apples and pumpkins this fall? Halloween brings out the spirit in all of us and these Northeast Ohio haunted houses and ghostly events are sure to scare the pants off of you. Check their sites for more information. 1390 West 65th St.,...
New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Fall colors are one of the best parts of the season in Northeast Ohio, and thankfully we're blessed with an abundance of beautiful parks and hiking trails, all within an hour of downtown Cleveland, where you can take in the foliage. Here are the very best. South Chagrin Reservation/ Henry...
How Ohio dad ended up locked inside a chicken coop
A Shaker Heights man found himself locked inside a chicken coop and had to call the fire department for help.
New Burlington store opening in Cleveland
Burlington Stores, Inc. will be opening its newest location in Cleveland next month.
3 Bedroom home, woodworking tools, collectibles, and misc.
Nimishillen Twp. – Stark County – Louisville Schools. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 10960 EASTON ST. NE, ALLIANCE, OH 44601 Directions: From Canton take RT 62 east to Paris Ave., then south to roundabout, then east onto Easton St. to property OR from Louisville take RT 153 east to Meese Rd., then north to Easton St. and property. Watch for KIKO signs.
Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
Riverfront townhouse like the one featured in ‘Draft Day’ listed at under $1.5M: House of the Week
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’ve been to the Emerald Necklace Marina, you’ve seen them. If you’ve seen the film “Draft Day” starring Kevin Costner, you’ve seen them. But how would you like to live in one of those modern townhomes overlooking the Rocky River?
Man throws things at vehicles; man throws Mountain Dew at car: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Criminal damaging, resisting police: Snow Road. A Brook Park man, 38, was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. Sept. 13 after he threw an object at and damaged a pickup truck outside Ashe’s Smoke & Cigar Shop, 14841 Snow. The victim said he jumped out...
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
However, pizza doesn't quite love me back due to a little thing I have called lactose intolerance. Nonetheless, I often eat pizza, and I definitely eat it more often than I should.
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
Students Revel in Absurdity of Annual FireFish Festival
The annual Lorain FireFish Festival took place in Downtown Lorain last Saturday. The festival is a lively celebration of art, culture, and community that culminates in the ceremonial burning of a giant fish sculpture. Programming included glassblowing demonstrations, a New Orleans-style jazz band, stilt walkers, puppeteers from the eerie-yet-magical Bread and Puppet Theater, and a performance from Oberlin’s own steelpan band, OSteel. Several students attended the festival.
