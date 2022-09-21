Read full article on original website
How to earn more money from your savings now that banks are raising interest rates
The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate five times this year, most recently on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing effort to slow the pace of inflation. The idea is that since the U.S. central bank is making it more expensive to borrow money, the demand for goods and services will drop, thereby causing prices to fall.
Dow drops nearly 500 points, closes at new low for 2022
The Dow Jones closes at a new low this year and its lowest since November 2020. This is only the second time it has been in a bear market since the Great Recession. CNBC’s Frank Holland reports. Sept. 23, 2022.
The pandemic's real estate jobs boom is turning into a bust as layoffs hit
WASHINGTON — As housing sales slow amid higher interest rates, thousands of workers who found jobs in the booming housing market of the pandemic are now facing widespread layoffs with steeper cuts expected ahead. Some of the biggest players in the real estate industry, including RE/MAX, Redfin and Wells...
U.S. Latinos average salary growing: new report
A new study found that if U.S. Latinos were their own country, their gross domestic product would rank the fifth largest in the world. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz takes a closer look inside the report’s findings.Sept. 23, 2022.
