BLACKPINK – ‘Born Pink’ review: K-pop titans consolidate their identity
The name BLACKPINK comes with certain expectations: larger-than-life production, catchy choruses and drops, staccato raps that name-drop brands, and a fierce bravado end-to-end. And the group’s second album ‘Born Pink’ demonstrates how they’ve honed this formula over the years, especially under the expert supervision of Teddy Park, who has shaped their sound. It comes laden with these familiar elements, led by the single ‘Pink Venom’ that streamlines the audacious approach of BLACKPINK classics like ‘Boombayah’ or ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’.
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Dance & House Music Ruled the Summer. What Now?
Summer is officially over, and as the days get longer, it’s only natural that we take stock of the season’s biggest moments in music. There are a lot of themes and events that nabbed summer’s attention—from major box office releases to a string of live festivals and fashion shows. But in music, nothing has dominated conversation as much as house and dance music’s triumphant rise to mainstream popularity.
Editors – ‘EBM’ review: brooding bangers show flashes of their very best
It’s been a while since Editors released an album stuffed full of sky-scraping apocalyptic bangers. In the mid-noughties the Birmingham gloom rockers prolifically chucked out dark anthems (‘Munich’, ‘Blood’, ‘An End Has A Start’) just for fun, flying in the face of sneering accusations that they were just another Joy Division rip off. Even 2009’s divisive synth-noir shift – ‘In This Light And On This Evening’ – had its majestic moments.
When the Wind Forgets Your Name
Doug Martsch remains committed to deflating his own myth. For decades the Built to Spill frontman has shot down any suggestion that he’s a particularly notable songwriter or a great musician. “I’m not very good at guitar playing,” he insisted in a recent interview, his latest effort to downplay the achievement of architecting three of the defining indie rock albums of the 1990s. Whatever greatness fans hear in his music, Martsch contends he doesn’t.
“Blind Date”
Both on their own and side by side, Joy Orbison and the brothers in Overmono have a knack for big-room anthems. Overmono cuts like “Le Tigre” and “So U Kno” strike the perfect balance between potent and pliable; credited to Joy Overmono, the collaborative production “Bromley” pulls off a similar trick. (Orbison, of course, pretty much invented the supersaturated, endorphin-rushing style that currently rules UK dance music with his 2009 single “Hyph Mngo.”) “Blind Date” is the first release from the three musicians since 2019’s “Bromley,” and it might cut an even more imposing figure than that song. Like its predecessor, it’s built around a snatch of vocals that’s been chopped into wordless delirium. But where they deployed the “Bromley” hook only sparingly, sending it tearing across the stereo field at unexpected moments, a tightly looped vocal snippet stretches across the length of “Blind Date,” like a particularly inviting expanse of shag rug. The real drama happens in the extended breakdown, when a more extended vocal sample goes sailing out over a void sketched by yawning, detuned synths. Oscillators whir; that hiccupping monosyllable pans desperately back and forth. It's dizzying, vertiginous, practically a parody of festival-sized drama—cartoonish in the best way, like the moment Wile E. Coyote goes skating off the cliff’s edge and hangs suspended in mid-air. Then, bang, the downbeat returns, and everything goes plummeting giddily back to earth.
Hot Chip review – an immersive dance phenomenon
Years ahead of the disco reboot curve, the British synthpop stalwarts deliver a performance so charged they even break a drum
