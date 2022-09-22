Read full article on original website
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 4-minute video Saturday, packed with bloopers involving the stars of Stranger Things. The montage -- which got more than 120,000 views in the first hour it was available online -- showed cast members flubbing lines, falling down, walking into things, making faces at the camera and scaring each other on the Season 4 set of the 1980s-set sci-fi action-dramedy.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
All in this together: the sprawling ‘High School Musical’ universe
“Breaking Bad.” “Star Wars.” “High School Musical.” What do these have in common? They are all sprawling franchises with films and television series, which all tell one cohesive story. (If one of these looks out of place, I don’t blame you. I also did not know Breaking Bad released a movie.) Jokes aside, it’s time to “get’cha head in the game,” because I am about to break down the expansive High School Musical franchise.
TV Fanatic
See Season 3 Episode 5 Review: The House of Enlightenment
Sibeth is back! Wait, Sibeth is back? How does she keep getting so lucky?. See Season 3 Episode 5 picks up right after Sibeth returns to Pennsa and introduces herself to the soldiers. What follows is a sequence of manipulation, battle, and loss. This episode takes place almost entirely at...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Be Not Afraid: You Are Not Alone
“Do not fear, for I am with you, be not afraid, for I am your God.” (Isaiah 41:10) These words echo in the hearts of many of us in the Notre Dame family. The past few years have been strenuous, to say the least, both for our school and our country. We students have never before experienced such unrest, turmoil and division. In the challenges and hardships of our everyday lives, it is so easy to forget that our Lord God is with us in all things.
Music for Animals
Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
Collider
What is the True English History Behind 'House of the Dragon'?
By now, it should come as no surprise that George R.R. Martin is a big history buff. No one writes fantasy that good without dipping their toes into actual historical territory. History is an infinitely rich source of inspiration, and Martin has leaned heavily into it when writing his own timeless series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. When Game of Thrones first came onto our televisions sets, then, a lot was talked about the true events that inspired it, and, naturally, it is no different with the franchise's new hit series for HBO, House of the Dragon.
‘Everyone’s got a book in them’: boom in memoir industry as ordinary people record their stories
Brian Lewis grew up on a tough council estate after arriving in England as part of the Windrush generation. At the age of eight he developed an interest in chess, and joined a team formed of council estate kids to take part in championships against children from generally more privileged backgrounds. Aged 12 he took on – and beat – an international chess grandmaster.
Artist uses AI to create ultra realistic portraits of celebrities who left us too soon
What would certain icons look like if nothing had happened to them?
Collider
‘Vesper’ Is a Melancholic Fairytale Set Within a Hostile Dystopia | Review
Vesper turns ecological disaster into a melancholia-tinged world of low-fi sci-fi and haunting isolation in a desolate place. It’s also not the first time that screenwriters Kristina Buožytė and Bruno Samper have tapped into twisted science to craft a very uneasy narrative that examines humanity and what it means to be human.
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' is a love letter to stories. And those who mistrust them.
Romance is a story, but it’s also a wish. And as all the stories about genies and bottles make clear, a wish is a kind of trap — not least because it can trap you in a story about desire. “Three Thousand Years of Longing” is a film...
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
There’s a devilish, damnation-worthy idea at the heart of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, writer-director Adamma Ebo’s satire about the pastor and first lady of a Southern Baptist mega-church who scramble to reclaim their past glory—and keep their marriage alive—after a scandal sends their congregation scattering. Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), the staggeringly charismatic pastor of Atlanta’s Wander to Greater Paths Baptist Church, is the source of all the trouble, having instigated more than one illicit affair. But it’s his dutiful wife, Trinitie (Regina Hall), who’s left to do most of the heavy lifting. She’s chosen to stand by her husband’s side, facing up to his misdeeds and trying to clean up his messes, even as he peacocks around in his expensive suits, readying himself for his public redemption.
In brief: Dandelions; Good Reasons to Die; Notes on Grief – reviews
This eloquent combination of family history and memoir, underpinned by musings on migration, homesickness and fractured identities, begins with Lenarduzzi sitting at her elderly Nonna’s kitchen table in rural Italy asking for stories. Nonna’s life takes us to mid-20th-century Manchester and Sheffield, and the “many Italys” – some unpalatable – that exist in her clan and the country’s consciousness. Lenarduzzi, “an archivist of family lore”, allows herself to disappear down any number of fascinating blind alleys on this erudite and wise journey of discovery.
Follow the Signs review – an exuberant exploration of the life of a young Black Deaf man
The music is blasting at top volume and performers moving to its electronic beat before this exuberant hour of gig theatre has even begun. It is a beguilingly upbeat start to a story that has great trauma at its centre. “Once upon a time there was a boy from down the road / He contracted meningitis at the age of two years old,” begins Chris Fonseca, its writer who signs and dances his early life story with a guileless charm, while co-writer, Harry Jardine, lends his voice as the narrator (he also directs and performs).
Marina Abramović’s Gates and Portals review – why surrender your liberty to these wafer-thin ideas?
Marina Abramović’s 2010 New York show The Artist Is Present made her a global icon, but she is not personally present in the mystical extravaganza of her new show Gates and Portals. She did turn up at the press launch, however, to explain that since becoming a celebrity she wants to remove herself from her work, to allow it to speak for itself. This is a tall order. As I found at that event, she’s an extraordinary presence. She composes herself with magnetic stillness, and when she speaks she seems to time her words to some underlying rhythm of breath and heartbeat. Her charisma and uncanny agelessness hold you hypnotised.
The Agojie Amazons of West Africa: The Real Female Warriors Behind 'The Woman King'
Underestimating the Agojie was a fatal mistake. When these 19th-century West African women invaded French ships, the foreign men onboard reflexively dropped their swords, refusing to fight a lady—and soon learned their lesson when the Agojie landed brutal kicks and hooks. The Agojie have been underestimated in other ways...
