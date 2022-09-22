Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to the Manchester United forward’s behaviour at Everton last season.Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League match against Everton on Saturday 9 April 2022.pic.twitter.com/LnYFdoytQt— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) September 23, 2022“It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.” Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis - follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO