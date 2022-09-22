Read full article on original website
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Christian Pulisic still on Juventus' radar amid Chelsea uncertainty
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus'...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Manchester United and Arsenal continue to monitor Serie A midfielder
Manchester United and Arsenal are continuing to monitor Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. That’s according to Fichajes, who claim that Lazio are yet to reach an agreement with Milinkovic-Savic over a new contract. The report claims he is considering leaving the club, hence why a new deal is yet to be signed.
Cristiano Ronaldo charged by FA over mobile phone incident at Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to the Manchester United forward’s behaviour at Everton last season.Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League match against Everton on Saturday 9 April 2022.pic.twitter.com/LnYFdoytQt— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) September 23, 2022“It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.” Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis - follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Liverpool: Match Preview | Merseyside Derby weekend
Everton Women will be looking for an immediate response to an opening day loss to West Ham – and will be hoping that a Merseyside Derby win will be just the tonic. Taking place at the inaugural home of Everton Football Club, Anfield, on Sunday, 25 September at 6.45pm, Brian Sorensen’s team will be up against a side full of confidence following an impressive victory over FA WSL defending champions, Chelsea.
FIFA 23’s September Player of the Month vote is now open and midfielders are dominating
THE voting for FIFA 23’s September Player of the Month is now open and five out of six of the players eligible are midfielders. August’s Player of the Month Vote was won by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who scored ten goals in his first six Premier League games for the club.
Lisandro Martinez reveals Man Utd's response to nightmare start to season
Lisandro Martinez discussed how Man Utd have recovered after a poor start to the season.
Yardbarker
Chelsea star confirms Liverpool made contact with his agent in the summer transfer window
Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria has confirmed that Liverpool contacted his agent to sign him during the summer transfer window. Zakaria signed for Chelsea towards the end of the transfer window on a loan deal from Juventus. Now, Zakaria has revealed that he was approached by another Premier League club before...
The Manchester City Players Who Could Feature In Nations League Action Tonight
With the International break upon us, here are the Manchester City players that could feature in tonight's Nations League fixtures.
David Raya names his top 5 Premier League goalkeepers
Brentford's David Raya named two Spaniards among his selections for the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League.
Liverpool Legends v Manchester United Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream
Sir Kenny Dalglish leads the LFC Legends into action against rivals Manchester United as they battle it out for the title 'Legends of the North' and we can bring you the details of how to watch the match.
Yardbarker
Portuguese star set to be offered new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos is set to be offered a new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United. Ramos has been linked with a move away from Benfica in recent months after bursting onto the scene as a young striker in Portugal. At Just 21 years old, Ramos has already appeared 71 times for Benfica, scoring 22 goals.
Yardbarker
Portugal Q&A: High expectations for Manchester United stars at World Cup
Portugal take on Czech Republic tonight in the Nations League. It is their second last game before the World Cup as they host Spain on Tuesday night. Manchester United have three players that are involved in the Portugal squad, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot. I caught up...
Yardbarker
“They’re babies” Ferdinand reveals Ferguson’s pep talk to United players before facing Arsenal
Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has revealed Sir Alex Ferguson always urged them to get in the face of Arsenal players during their matches because the Gunners didn’t like it. The Londoners and United were the top clubs in England during most of Ferguson’s era, with Arsene Wenger in...
Yardbarker
Juventus slows down their effort to extend the contract of key player
Juventus has some fine players in their squad at the moment, even though the team is struggling. Max Allegri’s side has made a poor start to this campaign and their performance could be down to the poor form of some players in the group. However, there are others we...
Arsenal Women 4-0 Tottenham Women: Vivianne Miedema bags a brace while Beth Mead and Rafaelle Souza also score as Gunners win north London derby bragging rights in front of record WSL crowd of 47,367 fans at Emirates Stadium
It was a day of broken records at the Emirates. The biggest ever attendance for a Women’s Super League match. An eighth clean sheet in a row for Arsenal, the first time it has been achieved in WSL history, and yet another victory over Tottenham. Oh, and Beth Mead scored again.
Yardbarker
Brendan Rodgers appointment at Celtic makes Premier League return
Former Celtic Head of Sport Science Jack Nayler has been announced as Premier League side Everton’s Head of Sports Science for the Men’s First Team. The move was announced on Thursday afternoon as the former Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea employee moves from Celtic’s Champions League rivals RB Leipzig just weeks before the double-header against Ange Postecoglou’s side.
Yardbarker
‘I just don’t think so’ – Steve McManaman makes transfer admission regarding two reported Liverpool targets
Steve McManaman has claimed that Youri Tielemans and Douglas Luiz are not good enough to play for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side are reportedly looking to strengthen their midfield options either in January or at the end of the season with Jude Bellingham believed to be the Reds’ priority target.
Arsenal hammers Tottenham 4-0 as match sets new Women's Super League attendance record
In front of the largest-ever crowd for a Women's Super League match, Arsenal defeated its archrival Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 on a historic day for women's English football.
Tottenham Would Have Sold Harry Kane For £7m In 2014... But Burnley Said No
Sean Dyche was very keen on Kane. But Burnley's owners were reluctant to spend more than £3m.
Yardbarker
Juventus records the highest loss in the history of Serie A
Juventus has announced a record-breaking €254.3m loss in their latest financial reporting. The Bianconeri have been struggling with the after-effect of the 2020 covid pandemic and it continues to tell on their finances. As one of the biggest clubs in the world, they have continued to spend money to...
UEFA・
Comments / 0