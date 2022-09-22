ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Yardbarker

Manchester United and Arsenal continue to monitor Serie A midfielder

Manchester United and Arsenal are continuing to monitor Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. That’s according to Fichajes, who claim that Lazio are yet to reach an agreement with Milinkovic-Savic over a new contract. The report claims he is considering leaving the club, hence why a new deal is yet to be signed.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo charged by FA over mobile phone incident at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to the Manchester United forward’s behaviour at Everton last season.Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League match against Everton on Saturday 9 April 2022.pic.twitter.com/LnYFdoytQt— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) September 23, 2022“It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.” Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis - follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
SB Nation

Everton Women vs Liverpool: Match Preview | Merseyside Derby weekend

Everton Women will be looking for an immediate response to an opening day loss to West Ham – and will be hoping that a Merseyside Derby win will be just the tonic. Taking place at the inaugural home of Everton Football Club, Anfield, on Sunday, 25 September at 6.45pm, Brian Sorensen’s team will be up against a side full of confidence following an impressive victory over FA WSL defending champions, Chelsea.
Yardbarker

Portugal Q&A: High expectations for Manchester United stars at World Cup

Portugal take on Czech Republic tonight in the Nations League. It is their second last game before the World Cup as they host Spain on Tuesday night. Manchester United have three players that are involved in the Portugal squad, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot. I caught up...
Yardbarker

Juventus slows down their effort to extend the contract of key player

Juventus has some fine players in their squad at the moment, even though the team is struggling. Max Allegri’s side has made a poor start to this campaign and their performance could be down to the poor form of some players in the group. However, there are others we...
Daily Mail

Arsenal Women 4-0 Tottenham Women: Vivianne Miedema bags a brace while Beth Mead and Rafaelle Souza also score as Gunners win north London derby bragging rights in front of record WSL crowd of 47,367 fans at Emirates Stadium

It was a day of broken records at the Emirates. The biggest ever attendance for a Women’s Super League match. An eighth clean sheet in a row for Arsenal, the first time it has been achieved in WSL history, and yet another victory over Tottenham. Oh, and Beth Mead scored again.
Yardbarker

Brendan Rodgers appointment at Celtic makes Premier League return

Former Celtic Head of Sport Science Jack Nayler has been announced as Premier League side Everton’s Head of Sports Science for the Men’s First Team. The move was announced on Thursday afternoon as the former Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea employee moves from Celtic’s Champions League rivals RB Leipzig just weeks before the double-header against Ange Postecoglou’s side.
Yardbarker

Juventus records the highest loss in the history of Serie A

Juventus has announced a record-breaking €254.3m loss in their latest financial reporting. The Bianconeri have been struggling with the after-effect of the 2020 covid pandemic and it continues to tell on their finances. As one of the biggest clubs in the world, they have continued to spend money to...
