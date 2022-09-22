ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

CBS Sacramento

"It's going to happen again": Some say Texas' mass shooting responses fall short

When shots rang out in Uvalde, Texas, they echoed among a small group of people who knew all too well the pain the survivors at Robb Elementary were experiencing. They'd gone through it themselves, just a few years earlier, at another Texas school.  Many in Texas know the same pain. From one of the country's first recorded mass shootings at the University of Texas at Austin in 1966 to Uvalde in 2022, Texas has a decades-long history of mass gun violence, a CBS News investigation found. The state has had more people killed in mass shootings since 2019 than any...
Axios

5 Texas DPS officers face investigation over Uvalde shooting response

Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers have been referred to the state Inspector General's Office for a formal investigation into their actions during the Uvalde school shooting, the Austin American-Statesman first reported Tuesday. Driving the news: Two of those officers who were on site during the Robb Elementary School...
UVALDE, TX
Tom Handy

Beto O'Rourke was Called Out of Step With Texans

Beto O'Rourke on the Jimmy Kimmel ShowScreenshot from YouTube. Last week, Beto O’Rourke made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show hosted in Hollywood California as he looks to spread more word about his campaign for Texas governor in the November 8 election against Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE

