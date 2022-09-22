Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke hospitalized with illness, postpones campaign events
The Texas Democrat was forced to postpone events for his gubernatorial campaign.
Video of Texas pastor traveling with migrants
Pastor Gavin Rogers, from San Antonio, Texas, wanted to know what migrants were facing as they traveled toward the US-Mexico border. So he joined them.
"It's going to happen again": Some say Texas' mass shooting responses fall short
When shots rang out in Uvalde, Texas, they echoed among a small group of people who knew all too well the pain the survivors at Robb Elementary were experiencing. They'd gone through it themselves, just a few years earlier, at another Texas school. Many in Texas know the same pain. From one of the country's first recorded mass shootings at the University of Texas at Austin in 1966 to Uvalde in 2022, Texas has a decades-long history of mass gun violence, a CBS News investigation found. The state has had more people killed in mass shootings since 2019 than any...
Democrat-run El Paso escapes liberal mayors’ ire for bussing migrants
The Democrat-run city of El Paso has recently started bussing migrants into New York City, but has so far not seen the sort of attacks from liberal mayors and others that have faced Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The border city, which has been at the front line of the...
Bexar County Sheriff announces investigation into how migrants went from Texas to Martha's Vineyard
A Texas sheriff said Monday evening his agency will open an investigation into the transportation of 48 Venezuelan migrants from the state to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last week.
'I Thought We Were Going To Cancun': Man Mocks Ted Cruz During Flight
A passenger on a flight with Sen. Ted Cruz pressed him to name a single victim in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
5 Texas DPS officers face investigation over Uvalde shooting response
Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers have been referred to the state Inspector General's Office for a formal investigation into their actions during the Uvalde school shooting, the Austin American-Statesman first reported Tuesday. Driving the news: Two of those officers who were on site during the Robb Elementary School...
Beto O'Rourke was Called Out of Step With Texans
Beto O'Rourke on the Jimmy Kimmel ShowScreenshot from YouTube. Last week, Beto O’Rourke made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show hosted in Hollywood California as he looks to spread more word about his campaign for Texas governor in the November 8 election against Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
