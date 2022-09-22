Read full article on original website
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 260: Bareilles homecoming, demotion urge, PG&E economy woes, ketamine trips, huge drug bust, more
Grammy winner Sara Bareilles is doing a free homecoming concert in Eureka on October 16, ‘Supervisors moved to demote the chair of the ‘Planning Commission over offensive remarks, PG&E power limits could hamper important projects from the Eel River Valley to SoHum, a Eureka doctor is providing psychedelic ketamine trips, the largest one-time seizure in ‘Drug Task Force history, a new location for local beer, upcoming moves to ease sending folks to psychiatric treatment and housing, businessman Rob Arkley’s proposed housing project at Indianola, a local export is set to play for Team USA in the Rugby World Cup, cruise ships return to the Eureka waterfront, Eureka’s official top cop Todd Jarvis, proposed cannabis shipping once it’s federally legalized, local exports Alex Cappa and Jake Hanson continue doing their thing in the NFL, more about Hillary Clinton’s local visit, sentencing for the Redding neighbor who faked her own kidnapping, event picks, and more.
Happy First Day of Autumn
Today or tomorrow depending on where in the world you are is the first day of the equinox. For those of us here on the West Coast, it will occur a little after 6 p.m. today. Here’s a look at the sunrise and sunset times in Eureka through the end of the month so you can see the progressively shorter daylight hours.
Humboldt Brewing Company Returns to Arcata, Opening Café and Brewery in Old Mosgo’s Space
If you’re one of the many folks in Arcata’s Westwood neighborhood who were shocked to discover that you could no longer grab a cup of joe at Mosgo’s Coffee House, the café next to Murphy’s Market on Alliance that recently closed, you’ll be happy to know that the coffee shop will soon reopen under the ownership of a familiar local company name. And it will be even better, because there will be beer.
Humboldt Bay Firefighters Get Down in the Mud to Rescue a Dog
Yesterday afternoon, Humboldt Bay firefighters got down in the mud to save someone’s fur friend. According to Humboldt Bay Fire’s Facebook post, “Yesterday at approximately 4:22pm Humboldt Bay Fire truck 8181 responded to a public assist for a dog stuck in the mud on the waterfront.”. When...
Preparing for ‘The Big One’: Emergency Responders Gather for Cascadia TsunamiCon in Blue Lake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. As emergency management agencies across the country observe National Preparedness Month, emergency responders from near and far gathered in Blue Lake this week to talk about a threat that has long loomed over the North Coast: the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Nearly...
William Carson and his Mansion
"[The Carson Mansion] will stand as a monument to a life of unexampled energy and honest integrity. It's hard to find anyone who had a bad word to say about William Carson on record, other than his usual uncomplimentary label — "lumber baron" — and the fact that he was a Republican. Other than that, in accounts from his contemporaries, he comes over as an enlightened employer who, for instance, voluntarily reduced working hours from 12 to 10, paid Christmas bonuses every year ($5 for married men, half that for singles), and who provided board for his workers where the meals "rivaled those of hotels." When 2,000 local lumber workers went on strike for better wages and working conditions in 1907, his company was unaffected.
Residents of Sizable Eureka Homeless Encampment to Be Removed Tomorrow Morning
Echoing a familiar pattern here in Eureka, a longstanding homeless encampment located in a greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education is scheduled to be cleared out Saturday morning, leaving residents wondering where they’ll go next. Today the Eureka Police Department told the Outpost they planned to...
Sara Bareilles Comes Home
In "Saint Honesty," for which Sara Bareilles won a Grammy for Best American Roots Performance in 2019, she sings the praises of rain on one's face, of it coming in through the windows: "How wild it was to find it/ to finally feel the climate/ instead of only staying dry and warm." And when she draws out the single syllable of "rain," spiraling up and away in her clear, steady mezzo-soprano, one wonders if a singer from anywhere but Humboldt could wring as much joy and relief from the word.
Humboldt-Del Norte house wanted for a movie
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — If you own a house in Humboldt or Del Norte County, you may be in luck: the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission is seeking a house to act as a set in a major motion picture. The Film Commission is looking for a modest one-story, two-bedroom home...
Stolen Pickup Full of Trash Stuck Then Abandoned in the Mad River Near Blue Lake
An abandoned pickup filled with a large amount of trash wallows in the algae filled Mad River near the town of Blue Lake today while its owners, the victims of vehicle theft, rush to the scene to reclaim it. Frank Onstine who captured the above photo notified the City of...
Following Violent Brawl in Arcata, Local Bartender Plans ‘Peace Picnic’ on the Plaza to Rally Against Violence
After a violent brawl broke out in front of The Jam in Arcata over the weekend, one local bartender is planning a “Peace Picnic” – a community rally against violence – on the Arcata Plaza on Sept. 26. “I just felt in my heart that I...
What's Good: Familiar Sandwiches, New Burritos
You've likely had your last dollop of blue-green Chicago relish in Humboldt for a while, as Chicago Dog House has left the building — specifically the one formerly occupied by Deo's in Henderson Center (428 Grotto St., Eureka). But the spot didn't remain vacant long. Paula Harris has lately opened Grotto there, with a stacked list of sandwiches and wraps.
Trinidad Arts Night
Venues through town will feature a variety of art and music; activities include a skate park, games and face painting. At the end of the evening, Westhaven Center for the Arts presents a jazz night from 8 to 10 p.m. with RLA and Nicholas Dominic Talvola on trumpet. Dance floor/refreshments available (sliding scale $5-$20). Masks strongly recommended. The Eatery 5 p.m. pop-up event features complimentary wine tasting by Northstory Wines with smoked fish boards available. For info, call (707) 834-2479. Presented by Forbes and Associates, and hosted by Westhaven Center for the Arts. Info at trinidadarts.com.
Unanimous Vote Calls for the Renaming of Patrick’s Point
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to change the name of the famous headland along the Northern California coast – Patrick’s Point – to Sue-meg Point. The change, which mirrors the 2021 name change of the State Park which holds the headlands, will now move to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to officially document the new name.
Planning Director: Developer's Home is More than Double Permitted Size
It appears Travis Schneider’s problems may have just doubled in size. The local developer’s efforts to get a permit and permit amendments necessary to lift a county stop work order and resume construction of his family home on Walker Point Road south of the Indianola Cutoff have already been complicated by concerns over the permitted size of the structure. But Humboldt County Planning and Building Director John Ford confirmed to the Journal late yesterday afternoon that the actual building area of the structure is effectively two stories and 20,817 square feet — far larger than the 8,000 square feet with a 1,000 square-foot natural light cellar Schneider had listed on his coastal development permit application, an estimate that been repeated in county staff reports and Planning Commission discussions.
Fender Bender on Harris in Eureka Slowing Traffic
A car collided with the rear end of a pickup on Harris Street at the Walford Avenue stoplight about 1:20 p.m. According to Pat Cherry who provided the photo above, “[A]ll three cars were hit. I think the front blue car stopped short and the pickup hit the blue car then the car behind the pickup hit the truck.”
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
(UPDATE) AHHH!!! Hometown Girl Sara Bareilles Will Play a Free Concert in Eureka Next Month!
UPDATE, 12:20 p.m.: Well, that went about as you’d expect! Less than three hours after the Sara Bareilles concert announcement was made, Eureka Mayor Susan Seaman has confirmed to LoCO that all of the roughly 11,000 free tickets to next month’s show have been claimed. We’d like to think we played a part, but more likely Sara video-promoting the show on her social media did the job.
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 23 through Thursday, September 29
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
Quake, Sept. 21
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
