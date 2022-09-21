Read full article on original website
wktn.com
German Heritage Celebrated in Downtown Findlay at Oktoberfest Findlay
(FINDLAY, Ohio) –Oktoberfest Findlay has become one of the largest single-day events in our region, with more than 6,000 people in attendance. Oktoberfest Findlay, presented by Premier Bank, is a fun, family-friendly event celebrating German Heritage in Hancock County with live music, polka dancing, contests, children’s activities, German food, and a large selection of beer and wine. Oktoberfest Findlay will take place from 2pm to 10:30pm Saturday, September 24th on South Main Street in Downtown Findlay.
Motorcycle Club honors president on “Honor Walk”
LIMA — Saturday evening, Jake DeMoss, 48, from the village of Payne, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224 near Convoy in Van Wert County. According to the Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, DeMoss was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 and failed to negotiate a curve.
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Welcomes New Recreational Business
Edgerton, Ohio—On Friday, village and county representatives joined the Edgerton Chamber for the ribbon cutting ceremony of Edgerton’s newest business, St. Joe Canoe & Kayak, at the villages public access site off of Ash Street, Edgerton. The business offers two trips on the St. Joe River and they...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
whatzup.com
Commodores bringing funk to Clyde
Although most of their hits came in the ’70s and ’80s, these R&B/funk legends have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores consist of Walter “Clyde” Orange, J.D. Nicholas, and King “WAK,” along with their five-piece band, known as the “Mean Machine.” Together, they will lay down all the hits: “Easy,” “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady,” and so many more.
Sidney Daily News
Food for local food pantries
The Kiwanis Club of Sidney recently donated food items to four foodbanks in Sidney: FISH, Agape, the Salvation Army and the Alpha Community Center (Holy Angels Soup Kitchen). The club purchased a total of $2,500 worth of food from the club’s donation and $1,250 from a grant from the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation. Items purchased included canned goods, saltines, mac and cheese and spaghetti. More than 1,800 were donated to the four agencies this year. The club started the food project in 2007. On hand for delivery day were, left to right, Kiwanis members Rick Lunsford, Lori Humphrey, Bob Anthony, Scott Smith and Jake Romaker, and Lonnie Miller, manager of Sidney Foodtown.
ocj.com
190 years of family farming in Shelby County
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. In 1832 Andrew Jackson was the President of the United States, and a young man named William Taylor moved from Montgomery County, north to a farm located west of Sidney, near the small town of Oran, Ohio. Little did he know that the farm would stay in the family for almost 200 years. Seven generations later, Patrick Knouff and his father Mike, and uncle Steve recall how their family has raised livestock and tilled the fertile soils of Shelby County for 190 years. Growing from 80 acres in 1932 to now farming around 2,000 acres, with the majority owned by family members, the Knouff family takes pride in the stories of their farm over the years.
tippnews.com
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne International Airport shows off new terminal gates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officials with Fort Wayne International Airport officially opened one renovated terminal gate and two brand new terminal gates Friday morning. The new gates are part of a major expansion of the airport’s West Terminal. The terminal expansion features additional restrooms, a Mother’s Room, glass jet...
wktn.com
Roundabout Completed in Logan County
The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area. The intersection has experienced a higher than average number of crashes. Research shows that roundabouts...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Hanz A. Darby, 24, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 60 days jail. 48 days suspended. $150 fine. Cortlend T. Banks, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $150 fine.
WANE-TV
Police: woman slams into semi in DeKalb County after animal distracts her
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after slamming into the back of a semitruck on state Route 101 about halfway between Woodburn and Butler. Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 when she rear-ended the back of a semitruck...
WANE-TV
More solar farms planned for DeKalb County after ordinance gives green light
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Citizens in DeKalb County are up in arms about solar farms. So much so that there’s a Facebook group that’s name is pretty on the nose: “Stop Solar Farms DeKalb County.”. Too late. After an ordinance allowing solar farms in the...
Bluffton News-Banner
Wells Court Docket: 09-22-2022
——— Preliminary plea of not guilty entered for Robby W. Middleton, 56, Ossian, charged with operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalency of .15 percent or more with a prior conviction for the same offense, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating a motor vehicle after having been found to be an habitual traffic violator, all Level 6 felonies; open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a false and/or fictitious license plate,both Class C infractions. Bond continued at $5,000.
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 6
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from 15 area high school football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bicyclist hit, critically hurt Wednesday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police and other emergency personnel responded to the scene where a bicyclist was hit and critically hurt Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 at Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street on the east side of downtown. Emergency crews rushed to the scene. We understand a man was hit and critically hurt when police say he didn’t yield to traffic and was hit by a small SUV. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Crews remained on the scene, trying to figure out exactly what happened. Lake Avenue was closed, west of Crescent. We’ll update you once we learn more information.
wfft.com
Auburn's Westedge Mall getting ready for redevelopment
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An old Auburn mall is getting a complete makeover. Developers, builders, and even Mayor Mike Ley were at the Westedge Mall in Auburn for a key turnover event on Thursday. Allied Commercial President and Managing Broker Tyler Binkley said the day was celebratory, but he's looking...
Window-breaking spree in Defiance leaves residents angry, concerned
DEFIANCE, Ohio — A number of residents in Defiance woke up to broken windows and shattered glass Wednesday morning. The Defiance Police Department said at least eight different homes suffered window damage. "We were in bed sleeping, and all of a sudden it was this loud crash," resident Sheryl...
