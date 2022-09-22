Kate Mavor took over as CEO of English Heritage, which is responsible for the preservation and maintenance of more than 400 historic monuments, buildings and places across the country, in 2015 – a pivotal moment for the institution. Her role was to oversee the former government quango’s division into two arms, with one, Historic England, remaining in public ownership, and the other, which retains the name English Heritage, becoming a business with charitable status under Mavor’s leadership.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO