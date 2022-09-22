GEAUGA PARK DISTRICT QUARTERLY CALENDAR – Find your adventure in Geauga Park District this fall – horse-drawn wagon rides, campfire cooking, and the first-ever SPACE RACE, just to name just a few!

Read full article on original website
geauganews.com
NATURE FUN FOR SENIORS – Cycling, hiking & Elderberries among Geauga Park District’s offerings
Our more experienced Nature lovers, the seniors, continue to have a diversity of park programs in the fall, including seasonal bike rides, naturalist-led hikes and Elderberries experiences. Please note that registration is required to participate in Elderberries and Geauga Walkers at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org under Programs & Activities, or by phone at...
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
geauganews.com
“Healthy Soil, Healthy Life” Poster Contest Winners sponsored by Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District
The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) proclaimed April 24 – May 1, 2022 as Stewardship Week, marking the 67th year of the national event. In celebration of Stewardship Week, Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District sponsored a Poster Contest. Corresponding with stewardship week, the Poster Contest theme was “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life.” Did you know that almost all the food you eat, material for the clothes you wear, and wood for the house you live in is produced by soil? And there are thousands of different types of soil across the world! The USA alone has more than 70,000 varieties of soil. It also takes 500 years to produce an inch of topsoil, which is the most productive layer of soil! Soil is alive! There are more microorganisms in a handful of soil than there are people on Earth. Most importantly soil is a non-renewable natural resource. This should make us think of how much we should value it.
cityofmentor.com
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
Cleveland Scene
Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Fall colors are one of the best parts of the season in Northeast Ohio, and thankfully we're blessed with an abundance of beautiful parks and hiking trails, all within an hour of downtown Cleveland, where you can take in the foliage. Here are the very best. South Chagrin Reservation/ Henry...
geauganews.com
Geauga County Dog Shelter Annual Garage Sale – September 23rd, 24th & 25th
The Geauga County Dog Shelter is holding their Annual Garage Sale & Raffle Basket fundraiser on September 23rd, 24th & 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., daily. The Dog Shelter is located at 12513 Merritt Road near Route 44. Don’t miss the Geauga County Dog Shelter’s 6th Annual Garage...
mhscardinalnation.org
The Best Places You NEED to Visit in Mentor, Ohio!
Mentor is not just some random, run-of-the-mill, middle-of-nowhere, corn-growing, Ohio town. Mentor is quite the opposite with a plethora of activities to try out, and places to explore. The city’s energetic, but also relaxing atmosphere contributes to some of the valuable activities, and places you can visit. From beaches on Lake Erie to phenomenal amenities provided by the town, Mentor has a lot to offer.
Why a helicopter is flying above Willowick
Residents of Willowick might be wondering why they are seeing a helicopter in the skies above their homes on Friday.
Newly renovated Mayfield Holiday Inn holds ribbon-cutting
MAYFIELD, Ohio --Almost two years after renovation work started at the Mayfield Village Holiday Inn, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate its new look. Spark Hotels President Amit Patel would not divulge how much money was spent on the work, which took place outside and inside the hotel, 780 Beta Drive. Speaking of the work done at the 49-year-old building, which underwent its first complete renovation, Patel said, “Basically, there’s a new exterior walls, windows and parapet.”
North Olmsted tenants add bug complaints to list of issues at Westbury Apts
Richard Wilson of North Olmsted reports it hasn't been the best of times living with roaches at his two-bedroom unit at the Westbury Apartments for the past couple of months.
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
Thousands of mums blooming for Barberton's 32nd Mum Fest
For more than 30 years, in Barberton, they have been creating beautiful mum art for their Mum Festival and this year's theme is patriotic and colorful just like, one of their volunteers.
Riverfront townhouse like the one featured in ‘Draft Day’ listed at under $1.5M: House of the Week
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’ve been to the Emerald Necklace Marina, you’ve seen them. If you’ve seen the film “Draft Day” starring Kevin Costner, you’ve seen them. But how would you like to live in one of those modern townhomes overlooking the Rocky River?
Cleveland Scene
Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else
Sure, your city is fine and cool but is it Cleveland? Nope. And that's a shame, because there are a ton of reasons you'd want to be here rather than anywhere else. Redditor @JakeandElwood came up with this thread asking what Cleveland does best and got a bunch of great responses that really highlighted all the city has to offer, from the Metroparks and Cleveland Orchestra to the weather (really) and downtown architecture. We're No. 1, everyone, and here are all the reasons why.
How local dad ended up locked inside a chicken coop
A Shaker Heights man found himself locked inside a chicken coop and had to call the fire department for help.
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
However, pizza doesn't quite love me back due to a little thing I have called lactose intolerance. Nonetheless, I often eat pizza, and I definitely eat it more often than I should.
New Burlington store opening in Cleveland
Burlington Stores, Inc. will be opening its newest location in Cleveland next month.
