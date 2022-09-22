GEAUGA PARK DISTRICT QUARTERLY CALENDAR – Find your adventure in Geauga Park District this fall – horse-drawn wagon rides, campfire cooking, and the first-ever SPACE RACE, just to name just a few!

The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) proclaimed April 24 – May 1, 2022 as Stewardship Week, marking the 67th year of the national event. In celebration of Stewardship Week, Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District sponsored a Poster Contest. Corresponding with stewardship week, the Poster Contest theme was “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life.” Did you know that almost all the food you eat, material for the clothes you wear, and wood for the house you live in is produced by soil? And there are thousands of different types of soil across the world! The USA alone has more than 70,000 varieties of soil. It also takes 500 years to produce an inch of topsoil, which is the most productive layer of soil! Soil is alive! There are more microorganisms in a handful of soil than there are people on Earth. Most importantly soil is a non-renewable natural resource. This should make us think of how much we should value it.

