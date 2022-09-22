Read full article on original website
Community plans candle light vigil for Cooper Reid
TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
Iron Horse Festival has a little bit of everything
It promises to be a busy weekend as the Iron Horse Heritage Festival sponsored by the Mineola Area Chamber of Commerce returns to downtown Mineola Saturday, along with other related events. The Mineola Landmark Commission will help get the weekend going with its fundraising Hobo Special Friday from 5-7:30 p.m....
At Least 6 Unique Events Are Happening In East Texas This Weekend
Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
Stay sharp at the East Texas Custom Knife Show
East Texas is filled to the brim with arts and culture, and coming soon, you can see metal work in action!. The 4th Annual East Texas Custom Knife Show will be held on October 22nd, from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, in downtown Ben Wheeler, Texas! This unique show is hosted by The Blade Bar, a custom knife shop, and they use this event to bring in custom knife makers from all over Texas and beyond. The East Texas Custom Knife Show not only brings in a variety of makers, but will also have several knife making supplies present to fulfill all of your knife making needs. This is your opportunity to pick out handle materials to use in the knife making classes offered at The Blade Bar.
CANTON MAIN STREET AUTUMN FESTIVAL
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Oct. 8, Downtown Canton The streets of downtown Canton will play host to the 20th annual Canton Main Street Autumn Festival. There is no charge to attend the festival. The festival will celebrate the history and pride of Canton. ...
Suggestion For Delicious Food in Mt Pleasant, Texas – Worth The Drive
A few weeks ago I went on a Saturday road trip to Mt Pleasant, Texas to visit the Mid America Flight Museum for my "Just Plane Nuts" series and get some pictures of the amazing, still-flying, warbirds they have in their collection. Well after a few hours of climbing in and around, and taking pictures of old airplanes and helicopters, I had worked up a pretty good appetite, it was definitely time for some lunch.
Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
Wow! Photos of the Winona, TX Elementary School After the Fire
As I was scrolling through social media just a few days ago I saw a collection of photos that grabbed my attention and they were taking in Winona, TX. The photos were in a Facebook group called Abandoned East Texas and the group was created in 2017 to post pictures and background information of abandoned place around our area. It didn’t take long for the photos to start getting lots of attention online so I reached out to the woman who posted them (Diana Dawson Hall) and she said that I could share them with you.
Trailer of semi breaks in half, blocks portion of Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are working an incident that's blocking a major roadway. According to the TPD, a semi towing a trailer is blocking the northbound lanes of Old Jacksonville Hwy. at the Rice Rd. intersection. "Apparently the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first...
Victim drowns in lake
A single car accident at Lake Bob Sandlin claimed a life on September 16 when a Dodge Charger was driven into the lake near Camp Shiloh Lutheran Retreat. According to reports, the victim has been identified as Adonis Niyurukundo, 23, of Dallas, who drove into the lake off the boat ramp. It is believed Niyurukundo may have been attending a weekend Bible retreat at the Camp. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office was notified about 9:30 p.m., and the victim’s body was recovered by the Mount Pleasant Fire Department dive team just after 11 p.m. using an underwater sonar system.
Local Love: Tyler, TX Woman Raves Over Server’s Kindness at Olive Garden
Recently, a Tyler, TX woman shared a rave about a young waiter at Olive Garden that we just had to share. If I’m being honest, it’s been quite a while since I’ve dined at the Olive Garden on S. Broadway in Tyler, Texas and this has inspired me to plan a trip forthwith. I'd like to go in and ask for this waiter that so impressed Tyler, TX resident Jana Brooks Vernon.
Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water. Which organization controls the naming for tropical storms and hurricanes?. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 15...
WebXtra: New subdivision of tiny homes opens in Henderson County
Inside it will be completely state of the art and transformed into a much better, more efficient convention center,” says Franklin. Franklin believes it will be a beautiful representation of a doorway into the historic Rose Complex. |. “Anytime you’re running an office, like I said, there’s going to...
Road in Longview to be closed due to improvements
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A road will be closed in Longview due to new improvements, said city officials. Spring Hill Road near McCann Road and Bill Owens Parkway will be shut down starting on Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. while crews install LED chevrons. Drivers should avoid the area. The chevrons will be placed at […]
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
Methodist church split leaves East Texas churches to make decision to leave or stay in UMC
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This spring, some congregations started questioning if they should disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church after the Global Methodist Church denomination was created. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church made its decision in August. “We will be disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church at the end of the year,” said Senior Pastor […]
Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
Sulphur Springs ISD Campuses Placed On Secure Mode
All campuses of Sulphur Springs ISD were placed in “secure mode” Wednesday morning out of an abundance of caution when a suspect ran from police. However, there was no imminent threat to students or staff nor disruptions to classes or activities.
District play begins for high school football
District play begins tonight as Mineola hosts Mt. Vernon, Grand Saline visits Quitman and Alba-Golden heads west to Quinlan Boles. Alba-Golden comes in at 4-0, Quitman 3-1 and Mineola 2-2. Grand Saline stops Quitman in three plays and scores on their first play as the Indians lead 7-0. Mt. Vernon...
