East Texas is filled to the brim with arts and culture, and coming soon, you can see metal work in action!. The 4th Annual East Texas Custom Knife Show will be held on October 22nd, from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, in downtown Ben Wheeler, Texas! This unique show is hosted by The Blade Bar, a custom knife shop, and they use this event to bring in custom knife makers from all over Texas and beyond. The East Texas Custom Knife Show not only brings in a variety of makers, but will also have several knife making supplies present to fulfill all of your knife making needs. This is your opportunity to pick out handle materials to use in the knife making classes offered at The Blade Bar.

BEN WHEELER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO