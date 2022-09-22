Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Yardbarker
Lakers: LeBron James ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of NBA After Robert Sarver Announces He’s Selling Suns
When news came down that the NBA was suspending Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million after an investigation into his conduct, many were extremely critical of the ruling. And once again, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the forefront in speaking out.
Brittney Griner’s ‘Friend’ Still Playing in Russia Despite WNBA Star’s Imprisonment
Most WNBA players have refrained from playing in Russia because of Brittney Griner‘s situation in the country. However, one report indicates that a “really good friend” of the basketball star has decided to sign with a Russian team. The New York Times reports that Alex Bently, who...
WNBA Star Dearica Hamby Announces Second Pregnancy During The Aces’ Championship Parade
The joyfulness of Hamby's announcement comes as the pregnant WNBA player helped her team successfully compete, resulting in the Aces' first-ever championship win.
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Spurs Hire Candice Dupree to Gregg Popovich's Coaching Staff
The San Antonio Spurs are hiring 7-time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree to Gregg Popovich's coaching staff.
‘I had the right ingredients’: Becky Hammon drops truth bomb on winning WNBA title in first Aces season
Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship in her first season as head coach. She joined ESPN on Friday and told Malika Andrews what led to her being able to accomplish what she did in her first season as Aces’ coach, per NBA on ESPN.
‘Big Brother 24’: Ranking the Final 3’s Jury Management
Based on the evicted player's feelings about the final three 'Big Brother 24' houseguests, we've ranked them based on their jury management in the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Becky Hammon's stunning debut as a WNBA head coach leaves NBA executives with no more excuses
Becky Hammon's former coaches, former San Antonio Spurs colleagues, and current players all knew what she could do: "She was gonna be a great coach."
Cal Football: Arizona In-Game Thread for Pac-12 Opener
Golden Bears and Wildcats have staged some crazy games in recent seasons.
CBS Sports
2022 FIBA Women's World Cup: Team USA scores, schedule, games, roster, how to watch, live stream
Another game, another double-digit win for Team USA at the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup, as they pulled away in the fourth quarter on Saturday for a 77-63 win over China. This was the toughest game yet for the Americans, but their depth and the arrival of A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray proved to be the difference.
NBC Sports
Steph, now a Finals MVP, still at No. 5 in ESPN player ranking
Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić couldn't beat Steph Curry in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but they are ahead of him in ESPN's latest NBArank, a list of the top 100 players in the league entering the upcoming season. Curry, fresh off his fourth NBA title and first...
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevon Looney on returning to Warriors: 'This is where I really wanted to be'
Warriors center Kevon Looney had other suitors in free agency this past offseason but decided to return to Golden State for its championship vibes.
'That's our sister': WNBA players vow to keep Brittney Griner in spotlight
Former WNBA star Brittney Griner remains "wrongfully detained" in Russia. That doesn't mean her league and friends have forgotten her.
Yardbarker
Former WNBA star Candice Dupree following in Becky Hammon’s footsteps with Gregg Popovich Spurs team-up
The San Antonio Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree, per Shams Charania. Charania reports that Dupree will serve as an assistant coach for the Spurs on Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff. Dupree was a WNBA champion and 7-time All-Star during her 15-year playing career. Dupree last played in...
Live updates: Wisconsin Badgers at No. 3 Ohio State game thread
Live in-game drive and scoring updates from Wisconsin football's Saturday road matchup against Ohio State inside Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zack Britton has rough line but good progress in first MLB outing in 13 months
Britton faced five batters and allowed three walks, a hit, and a run with one strikeout, but everything seemed to be there except his command, which was encouraging to both Britton and Aaron Boone.
Comments / 0