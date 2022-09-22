ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
NBC Sports

Steph, now a Finals MVP, still at No. 5 in ESPN player ranking

Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić couldn't beat Steph Curry in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but they are ahead of him in ESPN's latest NBArank, a list of the top 100 players in the league entering the upcoming season. Curry, fresh off his fourth NBA title and first...
