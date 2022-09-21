INVESTOR DEADLINE: Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - LTRY; LTRYW

Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming September 26, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ("Enochian" or the "Company") ENOB securities between January 17, 2018 and June 27, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including common stock issued by Enochian in a private placement offering on or about February 16, 2018.
LAW・
Benzinga
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CODX, SFIX and AZRE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of BRP Group (BRP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") BRP complied with federal securities laws. On September 13, 2022, NINGI Research issued a report alleging that BRP Group "has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts' estimates" and mislead investors "by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate." Following this report, the Company's stock price dropped.
Benzinga
Yatsen Deadline Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Yatsen To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") YSG and reminds investors of the November 22, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barclays shareholders sue in U.S. over $17.6 billion debt sale blunder
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) was sued on Friday in a proposed U.S. class action in which shareholders claimed they were defrauded in connection with the British bank's sale of $17.6 billion more debt than regulators had allowed.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
bloomberglaw.com
Morgan Stanley Pays $35 Million SEC Fine Over Data Security (2)
Customer data remained on items resold at auction, agency says. allegations that one of its units failed to secure the personal data of millions of customers when replacing company hard drives and servers. The bank improperly disposed of thousands of devices and some were auctioned off online without checking that...
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
This Unknown Oil Company Is Turning into a Monster Dividend Stock
Chord Energy recently doubled its base dividend, boosting its yield to more than 3.5%. That's part of the company's updated capital return framework, which also includes share repurchases and a variable dividend. Those future variable dividend payments could be sizeable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CNBC
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
Benzinga
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts
Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of WalkMe Ltd. - WKME
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WalkMe Ltd. ("WalkMe" or the "Company") WKME. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether WalkMe and certain of...
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value
The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
Elon Musk Thinks Even SpaceX Tech Can't Fix McDonald's Milkshake Machines: 'Such Miracles Are Impossible'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says fixing the milkshake machines of McDonald’s Corp MCD is an impossible miracle. What Happened: Musk was asked by podcast host Trung Phang on Twitter if SpaceX technology can be used to fix McDonald’s milkshake machines. The Tesla CEO, who also heads...
Motley Fool
Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?
Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Have $5,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond
Some great businesses are trading at sale prices, so don't let fear keep you out of the market.
Cano Health exploring sale after receiving buyout interest
Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. primary care provider Cano Health is exploring a sale and working with advisors after receiving acquisition interest, according to people familiar with the matter.
Investors dump global bond and equity funds in the week ended Sep.21
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Investors withdrew money from global bond and equity funds in the week ended September 21, with caution creeping in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in which further rate hikes were expected to tame soaring inflation.
Comments / 0