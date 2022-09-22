ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

TODAY.com

How 1 woman lost 112 pounds with the 80/20 diet rule and walking

Debby Rose’s journey to a lower weight and better health winds through two pregnancies, severe hearing loss, weight-loss surgery, a traumatic event that left her nearly housebound for five years and two knee replacements. In the last two years and seven months, the 70-year-old has lost 112 pounds, and...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk

— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
DIETS
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover a Link Between a Certain Type of Diet, Depression, and Frailty

The impact of dietary inflammation on the development of frailty and other health problems may be more pronounced in middle-aged and older people who are depressed. According to recent research published in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, there is a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty affects 10-15% of elderly adults and often co-occurs with other medical conditions, such as depression. It is characterized as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across multiple physiological systems. The development of frailty is thought to be significantly influenced by diet.
FITNESS
boxrox.com

How to Lose Belly Fat Effectively (Gone in 4 Steps)

Learn how to lose belly fat effectively with these helpful tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you want to see how to lose stubborn belly fat and get rid of it once and for all, then this is a video that you don’t want to miss. Here I’m going to ask you 4 tough but important questions that you will need to answer honestly. When you do however, I can promise you that you will lose your belly fat for good and never have to worry about it coming back again.”
FITNESS
msn.com

Have you been taking pills wrong? Here’s what science says.

The next time you take a pain reliever for that headache, you may want to consider your posture. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have found whether you’re standing upright or leaning, as well as which side you’re leaning to, could affect how fast the contents of a pill are absorbed into your body.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Is Diet Coke bad for you?

Diet cola is one of the most popular soda options for those who want to enjoy a refreshing drink without the extra calories and sugar. But studies have found that diet sodas might not be as healthy as they're portrayed. So is Diet Coke bad for you, and should we avoid it completely? The answer isn't clear cut — and as with most things, it comes down to moderation. Diet soda is certainly a better option than regular soda in terms of calories, but studies suggest that everyday consumption might be harmful to our health.
FOOD & DRINKS
Healthline

Do GLP-1 Agonists Work for Weight Loss? An Evidence-Based Review

Weight loss can be challenging for many people, even when they follow a healthy diet and exercise regimen. Because of this, some people may look for other methods to support weight loss, such as medication. One popular medication that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved is semaglutide,...
WEIGHT LOSS
EverydayHealth.com

Artificial Sweeteners Tied to Increased Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Lots of people who want to lose weight or cut down on calories may turn to artificial sweeteners as one way to help achieve these goals. But a new study suggests that swapping out real sugar for artificial sweeteners may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. This study, which followed...
HEALTH

