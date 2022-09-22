Read full article on original website
Warning to all diet cola fans as drink ‘increases risk of killer conditions’
DIET fizzy drinks raise your risk of heart disease and stroke by 10 per cent, a study claims. Less than a can a day could be enough to cause health damage. Millions of Brits drink the sugar-free sweetened drinks because they have zero calories. But scientists at the French National...
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of oesophageal cancer... but only if it's piping hot, study claims
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of cancer... but only if it's piping hot, research suggests. Scientists think it's because hot liquids damage tissues in the oesophagus — also known as the food pipe. It means, in theory, tea lovers could also be at risk. Therefore, people should wait...
How 1 woman lost 112 pounds with the 80/20 diet rule and walking
Debby Rose’s journey to a lower weight and better health winds through two pregnancies, severe hearing loss, weight-loss surgery, a traumatic event that left her nearly housebound for five years and two knee replacements. In the last two years and seven months, the 70-year-old has lost 112 pounds, and...
Waist-to-hip ratio can help predict early death better than BMI, researchers say
Body mass index is often used to measure health, but some doctors argue it isn't accurate. New research suggests a more helpful way to assess risk of illness is waist-to-hip ratio. Measuring where body fat is stored can indicate fat around the organs, linked to heart disease and type 2...
How Bad Is It Really to Eat Sugar Before Bed?
Eating sugar before bed may not be the best idea if you do it regularly. High blood sugar levels have been associated with poor sleep quality and weight gain.
Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk
— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
Harvard Doctors Discover a Link Between a Certain Type of Diet, Depression, and Frailty
The impact of dietary inflammation on the development of frailty and other health problems may be more pronounced in middle-aged and older people who are depressed. According to recent research published in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, there is a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty affects 10-15% of elderly adults and often co-occurs with other medical conditions, such as depression. It is characterized as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across multiple physiological systems. The development of frailty is thought to be significantly influenced by diet.
How High Cholesterol Can Affect Your Legs and Feet
High cholesterol can increase your risk of peripheral artery disease, causing symptoms to develop in your legs and feet.
She thought her heart problems were resolved – until she got pregnant
Practically from the time she figured out crawling, Kacie Nowakowski began somersaulting around her home. Her parents, picking up on her high energy level and love of movement, enrolled her in gymnastics at age 2. The class also checked another box. Kacie's pediatric cardiologist had suggested she go into a...
Our Lives: The importance of kids' mental health
News 12 Connecticut's Gwen Edwards speaks with a medical professional on the importance of kids' mental health.
How to Lose Belly Fat Effectively (Gone in 4 Steps)
Learn how to lose belly fat effectively with these helpful tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you want to see how to lose stubborn belly fat and get rid of it once and for all, then this is a video that you don’t want to miss. Here I’m going to ask you 4 tough but important questions that you will need to answer honestly. When you do however, I can promise you that you will lose your belly fat for good and never have to worry about it coming back again.”
Have you been taking pills wrong? Here’s what science says.
The next time you take a pain reliever for that headache, you may want to consider your posture. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have found whether you’re standing upright or leaning, as well as which side you’re leaning to, could affect how fast the contents of a pill are absorbed into your body.
Study: Dieters with diabetes should set aside steak, but can eat mashed potatoes
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Dieting by cutting protein intake may be as effective as restricting calories for people trying to fight obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a small study suggests. So, that means setting aside the steak, but passing the mashed potatoes. The study by researchers in Brazil and...
Type 2 diabetes remission is possible even in people with lower body weight, supporting idea of 'personal fat threshold'
Everyone has a "personal fat threshold," which if exceeded, will allow type 2 diabetes (T2D) to develop, even if they are of a lower body weight, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), will hear. The most common form...
Is Diet Coke bad for you?
Diet cola is one of the most popular soda options for those who want to enjoy a refreshing drink without the extra calories and sugar. But studies have found that diet sodas might not be as healthy as they're portrayed. So is Diet Coke bad for you, and should we avoid it completely? The answer isn't clear cut — and as with most things, it comes down to moderation. Diet soda is certainly a better option than regular soda in terms of calories, but studies suggest that everyday consumption might be harmful to our health.
Do GLP-1 Agonists Work for Weight Loss? An Evidence-Based Review
Weight loss can be challenging for many people, even when they follow a healthy diet and exercise regimen. Because of this, some people may look for other methods to support weight loss, such as medication. One popular medication that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved is semaglutide,...
Artificial Sweeteners Tied to Increased Cardiovascular Disease Risk
Lots of people who want to lose weight or cut down on calories may turn to artificial sweeteners as one way to help achieve these goals. But a new study suggests that swapping out real sugar for artificial sweeteners may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. This study, which followed...
