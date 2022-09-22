Read full article on original website
Fox News
Ukrainian forces push into Donetsk, fighting Russia for territory it considers 'essential' to win: UK intel
Ukrainian forces have pushed into Russian-occupied areas in northern Donetsk in a move the U.K. defense ministry on Friday said is "putting pressure on territory Russia considers essential to its war aims." Fighting in northern Donestk has been described as "ongoing," as Ukrainian forces launch a counteroffensive on the town...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Russia Loses More Ground in Donetsk After Missing Putin's Hard Deadline
Ukrainian troops have retaken control of a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, chipping away further at Russian-held territory after President Vladimir Putin's army failed to meet his deadline to take more ground in the region, Ukraine said Friday. Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the...
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
Video Shows Old Russian Tanks Taken Out of Storage to Be Used in Ukraine
Russia has taken out more of its Soviet-era tanks from storage to be deployed in the Ukraine war as the conflict reaches its seventh month, a video circulating on social media appears to show. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, shared a clip on his Twitter page...
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Videos Show Drunk Russian Conscripts Asleep, Troops Refusing to Form Ranks
One video shared to Twitter shows an angry Russian officers shouting at conscripts that "the games are over."
Russia Loses 18 Tanks, Helicopter and Fighter Jet in a Single Day: Ukraine
Russia suffered significant losses of military equipment both in the air and on the ground over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have said in their latest update. Ukraine's military said on Friday that over the previous day, Russia had lost 18 tanks, a helicopter and a fighter jet, as well as 14 artillery systems and eight Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS).
Does Defeat Mean Death For Putin? As Ukraine Continues To 'Slay The Giant' With Palantir Software, CEO Alex Karp Says The Threat Of Nuclear War Is Real
In a rare address to the nation this week, Russian President Vladamir Putin made it clear he wouldn't hold back from using nuclear weapons in defense of Russia. Now Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR CEO Alex Karp is warning that the threat of nuclear war is real. What Happened: Putin on...
Putin's mobilization of thousands more troops unlikely to resolve basic problems in Ukraine
The main challenge the Russian military faces after almost seven months at war looks likely to remain a basic one: manpower. The “partial mobilization” President Vladimir Putin rolled out Wednesday aims to add an additional 300,000 reservists to the front, according to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, primarily those with some kind of military experience. This comes after the Kremlin had already aimed to boost its military machine to 1.15 million last month, the Pentagon said.
Russian 'Butcher' General Promoted, Will Build 'Slaughterhouse': Ukraine
A Russian general condemned by Ukrainian officials as a "butcher" has been promoted to a high-ranking military position within Moscow's government. The Russian Defense Ministry, according to the Odessa Journal, reported on Saturday that Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev had been promoted to the position of Deputy Minister of Defense, replacing General Dmitry Bulgakov, who held the position since 2010. It is unclear at this time why Bulgakov was replaced, with the official report saying that he "was relieved of his post due to a transfer to another job."
Top Putin Ally Keeping Forces Away From Russia's Mobilization
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is not planning to mobilize his forces despite a partial mobilization in Russia. Lukashenko told reporters on Friday that Belarus' opponents were speculating that the country could announce a similar draft, but this is false, according to Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA. It was not immediately clear who the Belarusian president was referring to in saying that opponents had been spreading mobilization rumors. Newsweek reached out to Belarus' Foreign Ministry for clarification.
Ukraine Vows to 'Destroy' All Russian Fighters, Including Involuntary Units
The commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine vowed Wednesday to destroy all Russians who cross its borders with weapons, regardless of whether they joined the war by choice or force. A Twitter thread posted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine but attributed to...
Ukraine Shares Video of Russian Soldiers' Barracks: 'Not a Tight Ship'
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry posted a video mocking Russian soldiers for the squalor they left behind while retreating from a previously occupied part of Ukraine. The video posted Thursday shows what appears to be an abandoned makeshift Russian barracks in the Ukrainian city of Izium. The video was filmed on September 8, according to the ministry, the same day Ukrainian forces announced they had reclaimed a large swath of northeastern Ukraine. Its release follows other revelations from Ukrainian forces of what Russia left behind in its retreat.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 214 of the invasion
More than 730 people were detained across Russia at the latest protests against the country’s mobilisation decree, a rights group said, three days after president Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s first military draft since the second world war. The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said it was aware of detentions in 32 cities, from St Petersburg to Siberia. Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russian law, which also forbids any activity considered to defame the armed forces.
Russian Commander Suffers Serious Injuries After Fire Attack on HQ—Ukraine
A Russian commander was seriously injured in Ukraine this week, according to the Ukrainian military. Major General Oleg Tsokov, Commander of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division, was reportedly wounded in a Ukrainian "fire attack" at his HQ near Svatove, in partially occupied Luhansk region. Russia has lost a number of...
Team Putin Begs Rich Russians to Help Save His Failing War
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech announcing partial mobilization has prompted heated reactions across Russia. Prominent lawmakers and pundits expressed their enthusiastic support on state television, but tangible concerns have been brewing behind the bluster. Even the most dedicated pro-Kremlin propagandists haven’t been able to hide their apprehension about the...
