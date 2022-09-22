ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russia Loses More Ground in Donetsk After Missing Putin's Hard Deadline

Ukrainian troops have retaken control of a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, chipping away further at Russian-held territory after President Vladimir Putin's army failed to meet his deadline to take more ground in the region, Ukraine said Friday. Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the...
Vladimir Putin
Sanna Marin
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Newsweek

Russia Loses 18 Tanks, Helicopter and Fighter Jet in a Single Day: Ukraine

Russia suffered significant losses of military equipment both in the air and on the ground over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have said in their latest update. Ukraine's military said on Friday that over the previous day, Russia had lost 18 tanks, a helicopter and a fighter jet, as well as 14 artillery systems and eight Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS).
Finland
Poland
Norway
Europe
NBC News

Putin's mobilization of thousands more troops unlikely to resolve basic problems in Ukraine

The main challenge the Russian military faces after almost seven months at war looks likely to remain a basic one: manpower. The “partial mobilization” President Vladimir Putin rolled out Wednesday aims to add an additional 300,000 reservists to the front, according to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, primarily those with some kind of military experience. This comes after the Kremlin had already aimed to boost its military machine to 1.15 million last month, the Pentagon said.
Newsweek

Russian 'Butcher' General Promoted, Will Build 'Slaughterhouse': Ukraine

A Russian general condemned by Ukrainian officials as a "butcher" has been promoted to a high-ranking military position within Moscow's government. The Russian Defense Ministry, according to the Odessa Journal, reported on Saturday that Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev had been promoted to the position of Deputy Minister of Defense, replacing General Dmitry Bulgakov, who held the position since 2010. It is unclear at this time why Bulgakov was replaced, with the official report saying that he "was relieved of his post due to a transfer to another job."
Newsweek

Top Putin Ally Keeping Forces Away From Russia's Mobilization

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is not planning to mobilize his forces despite a partial mobilization in Russia. Lukashenko told reporters on Friday that Belarus' opponents were speculating that the country could announce a similar draft, but this is false, according to Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA. It was not immediately clear who the Belarusian president was referring to in saying that opponents had been spreading mobilization rumors. Newsweek reached out to Belarus' Foreign Ministry for clarification.
Newsweek

Ukraine Shares Video of Russian Soldiers' Barracks: 'Not a Tight Ship'

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry posted a video mocking Russian soldiers for the squalor they left behind while retreating from a previously occupied part of Ukraine. The video posted Thursday shows what appears to be an abandoned makeshift Russian barracks in the Ukrainian city of Izium. The video was filmed on September 8, according to the ministry, the same day Ukrainian forces announced they had reclaimed a large swath of northeastern Ukraine. Its release follows other revelations from Ukrainian forces of what Russia left behind in its retreat.
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 214 of the invasion

More than 730 people were detained across Russia at the latest protests against the country’s mobilisation decree, a rights group said, three days after president Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s first military draft since the second world war. The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said it was aware of detentions in 32 cities, from St Petersburg to Siberia. Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russian law, which also forbids any activity considered to defame the armed forces.
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Begs Rich Russians to Help Save His Failing War

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech announcing partial mobilization has prompted heated reactions across Russia. Prominent lawmakers and pundits expressed their enthusiastic support on state television, but tangible concerns have been brewing behind the bluster. Even the most dedicated pro-Kremlin propagandists haven’t been able to hide their apprehension about the...
