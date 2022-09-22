ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alba VFD sets benefit fish fry

The Alba Volunteer Fire Dept.’s annual community fish fry is Saturday, Oct. 15 in downtown Alba. Events get underway at 10 a.m., and the fish fry goes from 5 p.m. until it’s all gone. Cost is a donation to the fire department. Backwoods Cornhole will sponsor a tournament...
ALBA, TX
District play begins for high school football

District play begins tonight as Mineola hosts Mt. Vernon, Grand Saline visits Quitman and Alba-Golden heads west to Quinlan Boles. Alba-Golden comes in at 4-0, Quitman 3-1 and Mineola 2-2. Grand Saline stops Quitman in three plays and scores on their first play as the Indians lead 7-0. Mt. Vernon...
MINEOLA, TX

