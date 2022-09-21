Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Five eateries to experience in Aiken County
If you enjoy going out to eat, Aiken County is a great place to be. The dining scene includes innovative gourmet restaurants, meat-and-three lunchrooms, soulful barbecues and inconspicuous cafes that serve authentic dishes from throughout the Western Hemisphere. Here are five favorites – downhome and deluxe, downtown and beyond.
wfxg.com
Oktoberfest returns to Aiken after two years
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Oktoberfest was celebrated Saturday on Newberry Street in Aiken. The streets were filled with families and friends who came out to enjoy the day with each other. People near and far came out to the event. "I came here just to get out and meet some...
wgac.com
5 Can’t Miss Fall Events In And Around Augusta
Fall colors may not arrive for a while, but the calendar is full of fall events in and around Augusta. Music, family fun, even a walk with the spirits. One of our favorite events is supporting the Miracle Mile Walk in October. Be Part of the Miracle. Saturday, October 15,...
wgac.com
Review; Sno-Cap
My review of the Sno-Cap begins with a funeral. So, the father of one of my close friends passed away earlier this week, with the funeral being on Thursday. There is a group of us, we call ourselves “the core four” because we play golf with a lot of different people, but the four of us just find ourselves spending a lot of time together.
The Post and Courier
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta
The $11.05 million 5th Street pedestrian bridge between Augusta and North Augusta is now open, as of early morning on Sept. 24. The orange cones have been moved and the fencing’s come down ... at least on the Georgia side; fencing was still in place on the Carolina side as of Saturday noontime.
Augusta Regional Airport searches for local talent
Augusta Regional Airport officials are on the hunt for local musicians and artists to showcase in the terminals this holiday season.
wfxg.com
5th street pedestrian bridge opens just in time for Ironman Triathlon
Csra (WFXG) - I T’S BEEN A SPRINT TO FINISH THE BRIDGE IN TIME FOR THE IRONMAN TRIATHLON, BUT THE PROJECT IS FINALLY COMPLETE. on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, aUGUSTA AND NORTH AUGUSTA will have a soft opening FOR THE BRIDGE, allowing FOOT TRAFFIC for the 5TH STREET pedestrian BRIDGE.
wfxg.com
Nashville Nights brings fan favorites to the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Artists from all around came to Augusta Thursday for Nashville Nights. Music fans filled William B Bell Memorial Auditorium, excited to see their favorite artist preform. There were performances by Craig Campbell, Thompson Square, Tyler Farr, Jerrod Niemann, Lewis Brice, Murphy Elmore, Cody Webb, Wes Cook,...
WRDW-TV
Downtown Augusta prepares for Ironman competition
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands are flowing into Augusta for the Ironman competition. Athletes and tens of thousands of spectators from around the world will be in town. The Fifth Street bridge opens at 6 a.m. on Saturday to catch the swimmers below on Sunday. The preparations are taking place all over the city, including in a local bike shop.
WRDW-TV
River, race officials check water temperatures for Ironman swimmers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ironman is almost here, as athletes come to compete in swimming, cycling, and running in downtown Augusta. Businesses are preparing for the large crowds, and some roads are closing, but the savannah river keeper is making sure the river is good for swimmers as well. The...
wfxg.com
Woman missing from Mount View Dr. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Thirty-four-year-old Valarie Cyville Forrest was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 leaving her home on the 3600 block of Mount View Dr. Forrest is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs....
“In Living Color” & “Living Single” star Kim Coles talks ahead of her Augusta visit
"In Living Color" and "Living Single" star Kim Coles is making her way to Augusta.
wgac.com
Augusta Weekend Traffic and Ironman Routes
The Ironman 70.3 Race returns to Augusta this weekend. How will the race affect traffic?. Roads will be affected from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The following areas will be designated no-parking areas from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.:. Broad Street from East Boundary to 13th Street, including center...
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious. The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Latoya...
‘Our purpose is to feed the human spirit’: Kroger rounds-up for Golden Harvest Food Bank
It’s Hunger Action Day here in Augusta, and across the rest of the nation.
WRDW-TV
Optimism grows around Laney High’s homecoming security changes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Laney High School will have to wait until October to finish up its battle against Thomson after gunshots sent fans running and players running for cover. The next day, it was Josey High’s homecoming tailgate interrupted by gunfire, injuring two people. Now Laney High School is...
What safety and security looks like for Richmond County high school homecoming games this weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I love safety that’s number one,“ said Charles Norman. Gearing up for this weekends homecoming festivities, Academy of Richmond County invited fans into the stadium for their homecoming game against Lincoln County. But safety is most important… after two recent shootings on school property the Richmond County School system is reviewing safety […]
Construction progress continues to be made on Aiken County schools projects
Work is moving forward on the many construction projects the Aiken County Public School District has underway. Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, spoke to members of the Aiken County Board of Education during their Sept. 13 meeting about the different projects. For the Aiken High School auditorium, Murphy said rough-site grading, site utilities and storm drainage are in.
WRDW-TV
AU student, daughter of DAISY Foundation founder shares her story
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta University student is sharing her story as the daughter of the DAISY Foundation founder. DAISY stands for diseases attacking the immune system. One afternoon, Riley Carraher was on a campus bench, thinking about the days with her grandfather as she packed DAISY awards into...
WRDW-TV
Former Georgia Bulldog visits Burke County students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia Bulldog is making his way to Burke County to set an example for the students. Malcolm Mitchell gave away copies of his new book, ‘Hey Georgia.’. He also read to the kids, teaching them the importance of learning in the classroom. Mitchell...
