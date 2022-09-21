ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Discover Aiken: Five eateries to experience in Aiken County

If you enjoy going out to eat, Aiken County is a great place to be. The dining scene includes innovative gourmet restaurants, meat-and-three lunchrooms, soulful barbecues and inconspicuous cafes that serve authentic dishes from throughout the Western Hemisphere. Here are five favorites – downhome and deluxe, downtown and beyond.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Oktoberfest returns to Aiken after two years

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Oktoberfest was celebrated Saturday on Newberry Street in Aiken. The streets were filled with families and friends who came out to enjoy the day with each other. People near and far came out to the event. "I came here just to get out and meet some...
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

5 Can’t Miss Fall Events In And Around Augusta

Fall colors may not arrive for a while, but the calendar is full of fall events in and around Augusta. Music, family fun, even a walk with the spirits. One of our favorite events is supporting the Miracle Mile Walk in October. Be Part of the Miracle. Saturday, October 15,...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Review; Sno-Cap

My review of the Sno-Cap begins with a funeral. So, the father of one of my close friends passed away earlier this week, with the funeral being on Thursday. There is a group of us, we call ourselves “the core four” because we play golf with a lot of different people, but the four of us just find ourselves spending a lot of time together.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
The Post and Courier

Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta

The $11.05 million 5th Street pedestrian bridge between Augusta and North Augusta is now open, as of early morning on Sept. 24. The orange cones have been moved and the fencing’s come down ... at least on the Georgia side; fencing was still in place on the Carolina side as of Saturday noontime.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Nashville Nights brings fan favorites to the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Artists from all around came to Augusta Thursday for Nashville Nights. Music fans filled William B Bell Memorial Auditorium, excited to see their favorite artist preform. There were performances by Craig Campbell, Thompson Square, Tyler Farr, Jerrod Niemann, Lewis Brice, Murphy Elmore, Cody Webb, Wes Cook,...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Halloween Costume#Family Camping#Art#The Black Cat Carnival
WRDW-TV

Downtown Augusta prepares for Ironman competition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands are flowing into Augusta for the Ironman competition. Athletes and tens of thousands of spectators from around the world will be in town. The Fifth Street bridge opens at 6 a.m. on Saturday to catch the swimmers below on Sunday. The preparations are taking place all over the city, including in a local bike shop.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

River, race officials check water temperatures for Ironman swimmers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ironman is almost here, as athletes come to compete in swimming, cycling, and running in downtown Augusta. Businesses are preparing for the large crowds, and some roads are closing, but the savannah river keeper is making sure the river is good for swimmers as well. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Woman missing from Mount View Dr. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Thirty-four-year-old Valarie Cyville Forrest was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 leaving her home on the 3600 block of Mount View Dr. Forrest is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs....
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Halloween
wgac.com

Augusta Weekend Traffic and Ironman Routes

The Ironman 70.3 Race returns to Augusta this weekend. How will the race affect traffic?. Roads will be affected from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The following areas will be designated no-parking areas from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.:. Broad Street from East Boundary to 13th Street, including center...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious. The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Latoya...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Optimism grows around Laney High’s homecoming security changes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Laney High School will have to wait until October to finish up its battle against Thomson after gunshots sent fans running and players running for cover. The next day, it was Josey High’s homecoming tailgate interrupted by gunfire, injuring two people. Now Laney High School is...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

What safety and security looks like for Richmond County high school homecoming games this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I love safety that’s number one,“ said Charles Norman. Gearing up for this weekends homecoming festivities, Academy of Richmond County invited fans into the stadium for their homecoming game against Lincoln County. But safety is most important… after two recent shootings on school property the Richmond County School system is reviewing safety […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Construction progress continues to be made on Aiken County schools projects

Work is moving forward on the many construction projects the Aiken County Public School District has underway. Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, spoke to members of the Aiken County Board of Education during their Sept. 13 meeting about the different projects. For the Aiken High School auditorium, Murphy said rough-site grading, site utilities and storm drainage are in.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

AU student, daughter of DAISY Foundation founder shares her story

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta University student is sharing her story as the daughter of the DAISY Foundation founder. DAISY stands for diseases attacking the immune system. One afternoon, Riley Carraher was on a campus bench, thinking about the days with her grandfather as she packed DAISY awards into...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Former Georgia Bulldog visits Burke County students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia Bulldog is making his way to Burke County to set an example for the students. Malcolm Mitchell gave away copies of his new book, ‘Hey Georgia.’. He also read to the kids, teaching them the importance of learning in the classroom. Mitchell...
BURKE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy