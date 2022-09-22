Read full article on original website
Related
North Coast Journal
Sara Bareilles Comes Home
In "Saint Honesty," for which Sara Bareilles won a Grammy for Best American Roots Performance in 2019, she sings the praises of rain on one's face, of it coming in through the windows: "How wild it was to find it/ to finally feel the climate/ instead of only staying dry and warm." And when she draws out the single syllable of "rain," spiraling up and away in her clear, steady mezzo-soprano, one wonders if a singer from anywhere but Humboldt could wring as much joy and relief from the word.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt Brewing Company Returns to Arcata, Opening Café and Brewery in Old Mosgo’s Space
If you’re one of the many folks in Arcata’s Westwood neighborhood who were shocked to discover that you could no longer grab a cup of joe at Mosgo’s Coffee House, the café next to Murphy’s Market on Alliance that recently closed, you’ll be happy to know that the coffee shop will soon reopen under the ownership of a familiar local company name. And it will be even better, because there will be beer.
North Coast Journal
Together Again at the North Country Fair
The Same Old People and a large number of attendees were happy to be "Together Again" at the 47th annual North Country Fair at the Arcata Plaza on Saturday and Sunday after a two-year pandemic delay. The two-day celebration of the Fall equinox, diversity and community featured the All Species Parade on Saturday and the "Together Again" theme recognized the presence of 170 art and craft vendors, local food booths, activities for children and live music and dance performances on three stages.
North Coast Journal
William Carson and his Mansion
"[The Carson Mansion] will stand as a monument to a life of unexampled energy and honest integrity. It's hard to find anyone who had a bad word to say about William Carson on record, other than his usual uncomplimentary label — "lumber baron" — and the fact that he was a Republican. Other than that, in accounts from his contemporaries, he comes over as an enlightened employer who, for instance, voluntarily reduced working hours from 12 to 10, paid Christmas bonuses every year ($5 for married men, half that for singles), and who provided board for his workers where the meals "rivaled those of hotels." When 2,000 local lumber workers went on strike for better wages and working conditions in 1907, his company was unaffected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Coast Journal
What's Good: Familiar Sandwiches, New Burritos
You've likely had your last dollop of blue-green Chicago relish in Humboldt for a while, as Chicago Dog House has left the building — specifically the one formerly occupied by Deo's in Henderson Center (428 Grotto St., Eureka). But the spot didn't remain vacant long. Paula Harris has lately opened Grotto there, with a stacked list of sandwiches and wraps.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Residents of Sizable Eureka Homeless Encampment to Be Removed Tomorrow Morning
Echoing a familiar pattern here in Eureka, a longstanding homeless encampment located in a greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education is scheduled to be cleared out Saturday morning, leaving residents wondering where they’ll go next. Today the Eureka Police Department told the Outpost they planned to...
North Coast Journal
'Great Writing'
Once again, thank you for providing us with great writing. Jennifer Savage's "The Coastal Commission is Not the Enemy" (Sept. 15) is as near perfect as an informative opinion piece can be — clear, well thought out and arranged, and wonderfully readable. She wrote no more and no less than was needed to make her point — and to completely inform anyone who might be still unclear about the issue.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Preparing for ‘The Big One’: Emergency Responders Gather for Cascadia TsunamiCon in Blue Lake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. As emergency management agencies across the country observe National Preparedness Month, emergency responders from near and far gathered in Blue Lake this week to talk about a threat that has long loomed over the North Coast: the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Nearly...
RELATED PEOPLE
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 21
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Firefighters Get Down in the Mud to Rescue a Dog
Yesterday afternoon, Humboldt Bay firefighters got down in the mud to save someone’s fur friend. According to Humboldt Bay Fire’s Facebook post, “Yesterday at approximately 4:22pm Humboldt Bay Fire truck 8181 responded to a public assist for a dog stuck in the mud on the waterfront.”. When...
kymkemp.com
Stolen Pickup Full of Trash Stuck Then Abandoned in the Mad River Near Blue Lake
An abandoned pickup filled with a large amount of trash wallows in the algae filled Mad River near the town of Blue Lake today while its owners, the victims of vehicle theft, rush to the scene to reclaim it. Frank Onstine who captured the above photo notified the City of...
kymkemp.com
Some Areas in the Emerald Counties Received 7 Inches…How Much Rain Did You Get?
All the weather buffs we know have been comparing rain totals from the last five days. The National Weather Service has compiled the numbers across our region and shows an impressive range of numbers. According to their calculations, “Five day storm total precipitation from Saturday to Wednesday ranged from 12/100’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Fender Bender on Harris in Eureka Slowing Traffic
A car collided with the rear end of a pickup on Harris Street at the Walford Avenue stoplight about 1:20 p.m. According to Pat Cherry who provided the photo above, “[A]ll three cars were hit. I think the front blue car stopped short and the pickup hit the blue car then the car behind the pickup hit the truck.”
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 23 through Thursday, September 29
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Following Violent Brawl in Arcata, Local Bartender Plans ‘Peace Picnic’ on the Plaza to Rally Against Violence
After a violent brawl broke out in front of The Jam in Arcata over the weekend, one local bartender is planning a “Peace Picnic” – a community rally against violence – on the Arcata Plaza on Sept. 26. “I just felt in my heart that I...
North Coast Journal
Planning Director: Developer's Home is More than Double Permitted Size
It appears Travis Schneider’s problems may have just doubled in size. The local developer’s efforts to get a permit and permit amendments necessary to lift a county stop work order and resume construction of his family home on Walker Point Road south of the Indianola Cutoff have already been complicated by concerns over the permitted size of the structure. But Humboldt County Planning and Building Director John Ford confirmed to the Journal late yesterday afternoon that the actual building area of the structure is effectively two stories and 20,817 square feet — far larger than the 8,000 square feet with a 1,000 square-foot natural light cellar Schneider had listed on his coastal development permit application, an estimate that been repeated in county staff reports and Planning Commission discussions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
activenorcal.com
Unanimous Vote Calls for the Renaming of Patrick’s Point
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to change the name of the famous headland along the Northern California coast – Patrick’s Point – to Sue-meg Point. The change, which mirrors the 2021 name change of the State Park which holds the headlands, will now move to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to officially document the new name.
North Coast Journal
'Dire'
Local and state officials are raising concern and demanding answers about PG&E's professed inability to provide new electric hookups across the southern portions of the county, threatening major economic development from Fortuna down to the Mendocino County border and putting future projects, including a new Garberville hospital, at risk. Second...
kymkemp.com
4 New Hospitalizations
Humboldt County Public Health reported today four new hospitalizations including a resident in their 50s, one in their 60s and two in their 70s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 119 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 45 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Tuesday, Sept. 20. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 21,831. An additional 5,105 cases are reported as probable.*
crescentcitytimes.com
Measure “R” Will Come Back To Bite You
Commentary by Samuel Strait – September 21, 2022. There is an old saying, that “if you depend on the government to solve. all your problems, at some point it will come back to bite you.” So it. is with the County’s Measure “R” sales tax increase of...
Comments / 0