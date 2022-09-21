ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com

TriStar Health continues investment in graduate medical education program to help address national physician shortage

In its second year, 59 residents are training at four accredited programs across the TriStar Health network, with two additional programs planned for 2023. NASHVILLE – TriStar Health is expanding its graduate medical education (GME) program to include accredited programs in emergency medicine and neurology at TriStar Skyline Medical Center, beginning in the summer of 2023. The health system currently has four GME programs, including internal medicine, psychiatry and transitional year at TriStar Centennial and family medicine at TriStar Southern Hills. Fifty-nine residents are training in their first or second year across the four programs.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt study uses AI to speed monkeypox drug trials

A machine learning algorithm developed by researchers at Vanderbilt University performs as well as humans at identifying skin lesions in clinical photographs of people with monkeypox. The team’s report appeared Sept. 15 in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology. The number of skin lesions an individual has is used by...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Self named co-principal investigator of Vanderbilt’s Clinical and Translational Science Award

Wesley Self, MD, MPH, a physician-scientist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has been named co-principal investigator (co-PI) of Vanderbilt’s Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA). Nationally known for designing and conducting clinical research and advancing the treatment of patients with severe infections, Self is VUMC Vice President for Clinical...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutherford County, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
County
Davidson County, TN
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Nashville, TN
Health
State
Alabama State
County
Rutherford County, TN
State
Arkansas State
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Statement about transgender health care at VUMC

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is now the subject of social media posts and a video that misrepresent facts about the care the Medical Center provides to transgender patients. VUMC began its Transgender Health Clinic because transgender individuals are a high-risk population for mental and physical health issues and have been...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Introducing 2022 - 2023 Class of The Commonwealth Society

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 - 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a "behind the scenes" look at the inner workings of the county's largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Medical student’s life saved by quick action of classmates

As his second year of medical school was coming to a close — with just one final exam left to take the next day — Daniel Ragheb and a few Vanderbilt University School of Medicine classmates headed to the on-campus recreation center to play a game of five-on-five basketball.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Moderate and ultra-conservative face off in 59th District House race

The race to fill the new 59th District House seat in southern Davidson County pits self-styled moderate Democrat Caleb Hemmer against ultra-conservative Republican Michelle Foreman. If Foreman were to win the Nov. 8 election, she would be the only Republican House member in the Davidson County delegation. Hemmer, who works in corporate development for American […] The post Moderate and ultra-conservative face off in 59th District House race appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Bariatric Surgery#Health System#Health Care Services#Medical Services#Diseases#General Health#Tristar Southern Hills#Cdc#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Obesity
WKRN News 2

Gov. Lee calls for investigation into VUMC clinic

Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Vanderbilt Medical Clinic Shuts Down Its Website After Transphobic Attacks

A Nashville area hospital has shut down a webpage for its transgender care center after a right-wing commentator and podcaster attacked the clinic for providing gender affirming care. On Tuesday’s episode of The Matt Walsh Show, Walsh claimed that Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors “drug and mutilate children,” “castrate” and “butcher” them when they provide services to help children transition. In a string of tweets promoting the episode, Walsh screenshotted a segment of the hospital’s trans clinic website that he claims offered “chemical castration,” by offering services like gender affirming hormone therapy and puberty blockers. In response, Vanderbilt took down the clinic’s website. On Wednesday evening, Walsh tweeted that Vanderbilt responded to his accusations, “They do not specifically deny anything in my report. Their only defense for drugging and mutilating kids is that their parents allegedly consent to it.” Some online critics claimed that Walsh’s accusations were going to get people hurt or even killed.Read it at Twitter
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WOODBURY, TN
cohaitungchi.com

8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville

Did you know that Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls? If you’re in the market for some inspiration and activity courtesy of Mother Nature, pack some snacks and your sunscreen, and take a hike to a waterfall near Nashville! Every waterfall listed here is a short 80-minute to 2-hour drive from Nashville. Get out an explore!
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy