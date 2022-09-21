A Nashville area hospital has shut down a webpage for its transgender care center after a right-wing commentator and podcaster attacked the clinic for providing gender affirming care. On Tuesday’s episode of The Matt Walsh Show, Walsh claimed that Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors “drug and mutilate children,” “castrate” and “butcher” them when they provide services to help children transition. In a string of tweets promoting the episode, Walsh screenshotted a segment of the hospital’s trans clinic website that he claims offered “chemical castration,” by offering services like gender affirming hormone therapy and puberty blockers. In response, Vanderbilt took down the clinic’s website. On Wednesday evening, Walsh tweeted that Vanderbilt responded to his accusations, “They do not specifically deny anything in my report. Their only defense for drugging and mutilating kids is that their parents allegedly consent to it.” Some online critics claimed that Walsh’s accusations were going to get people hurt or even killed.Read it at Twitter

