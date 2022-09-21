Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com
TriStar Health continues investment in graduate medical education program to help address national physician shortage
In its second year, 59 residents are training at four accredited programs across the TriStar Health network, with two additional programs planned for 2023. NASHVILLE – TriStar Health is expanding its graduate medical education (GME) program to include accredited programs in emergency medicine and neurology at TriStar Skyline Medical Center, beginning in the summer of 2023. The health system currently has four GME programs, including internal medicine, psychiatry and transitional year at TriStar Centennial and family medicine at TriStar Southern Hills. Fifty-nine residents are training in their first or second year across the four programs.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt study uses AI to speed monkeypox drug trials
A machine learning algorithm developed by researchers at Vanderbilt University performs as well as humans at identifying skin lesions in clinical photographs of people with monkeypox. The team’s report appeared Sept. 15 in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology. The number of skin lesions an individual has is used by...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Self named co-principal investigator of Vanderbilt’s Clinical and Translational Science Award
Wesley Self, MD, MPH, a physician-scientist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has been named co-principal investigator (co-PI) of Vanderbilt’s Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA). Nationally known for designing and conducting clinical research and advancing the treatment of patients with severe infections, Self is VUMC Vice President for Clinical...
Meharry Medical College provides free dental procedures
On Saturday hundreds of Nashvillians made their way to Meharry Medical College to get dental work done for free.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Statement about transgender health care at VUMC
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is now the subject of social media posts and a video that misrepresent facts about the care the Medical Center provides to transgender patients. VUMC began its Transgender Health Clinic because transgender individuals are a high-risk population for mental and physical health issues and have been...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Introducing 2022 - 2023 Class of The Commonwealth Society
The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 - 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a "behind the scenes" look at the inner workings of the county's largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Medical student’s life saved by quick action of classmates
As his second year of medical school was coming to a close — with just one final exam left to take the next day — Daniel Ragheb and a few Vanderbilt University School of Medicine classmates headed to the on-campus recreation center to play a game of five-on-five basketball.
Moderate and ultra-conservative face off in 59th District House race
The race to fill the new 59th District House seat in southern Davidson County pits self-styled moderate Democrat Caleb Hemmer against ultra-conservative Republican Michelle Foreman. If Foreman were to win the Nov. 8 election, she would be the only Republican House member in the Davidson County delegation. Hemmer, who works in corporate development for American […] The post Moderate and ultra-conservative face off in 59th District House race appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nashville all-girls school updates gender guidelines to be more inclusive
A private all-girls school in Nashville has adopted new guidelines to address gender diversity and identity at the school.
DCS 'failed' mother and ten children despite repeated investigations
A NewsChannel 5 investigation reveals how the Department of Children's Services failed the ten children of a mother currently in jail for child neglect.
Vanderbilt University clinic responds to claims of unethical transgender surgery on minors
Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) rejected claims that it performs unethical transgender surgeries on minors Wednesday, saying it requires parental consent for anyone under the age of 18. The statement comes in relation to calls from Tennessee lawmakers to investigate the clinic following a report from conservative activist Matt Walsh....
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Written public comments show strong opposition to Hillsdale charter schools
Written public comments submitted to the Public Charter School Commission reveal widespread opposition to the Hillsdale College-affiliated charter schools that are requesting permission to open.
Gov. Lee calls for investigation into VUMC clinic
Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
Vanderbilt Medical Clinic Shuts Down Its Website After Transphobic Attacks
A Nashville area hospital has shut down a webpage for its transgender care center after a right-wing commentator and podcaster attacked the clinic for providing gender affirming care. On Tuesday’s episode of The Matt Walsh Show, Walsh claimed that Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors “drug and mutilate children,” “castrate” and “butcher” them when they provide services to help children transition. In a string of tweets promoting the episode, Walsh screenshotted a segment of the hospital’s trans clinic website that he claims offered “chemical castration,” by offering services like gender affirming hormone therapy and puberty blockers. In response, Vanderbilt took down the clinic’s website. On Wednesday evening, Walsh tweeted that Vanderbilt responded to his accusations, “They do not specifically deny anything in my report. Their only defense for drugging and mutilating kids is that their parents allegedly consent to it.” Some online critics claimed that Walsh’s accusations were going to get people hurt or even killed.Read it at Twitter
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville
Did you know that Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls? If you’re in the market for some inspiration and activity courtesy of Mother Nature, pack some snacks and your sunscreen, and take a hike to a waterfall near Nashville! Every waterfall listed here is a short 80-minute to 2-hour drive from Nashville. Get out an explore!
clayconews.com
Governor Bill Lee Appoints Lance Villio to Lead Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives in Nashville, Tennessee
NASHVILLE, TN – Yesterday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Lance Villio as executive director for the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives. Villio will fully transition to the role on October 1st as Dave Worland returns to the private sector. “Government is not the...
Comments / 0