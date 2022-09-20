ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

The Independent

Winning $1.34bn lottery ticket not yet claimed as officials urge players to check ticket numbers

The winner of the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot has not claimed their prize, as lottery officials urge players to check their tickets for the winning number.The winning ticket from the 29 July drawing was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. However, lottery officials confirmed on Friday that the winner is still unknown one month later.“We don’t know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,” said Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery. “So, I encourage everybody to check your ticket.”Unlike some states, lottery winners in Illinois with a...
DES PLAINES, IL
State
Indiana State
MarketRealist

The $1.34 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Remains Unclaimed After a Month

A winning ticket for the $1.3 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Ill., last month, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. It was also the third-biggest, single-person winning ticket in U.S. lottery history, and the lucky winner has the opportunity to receive life-changing money. The only problem is that the winner hasn’t claimed their winnings. What happens to an unclaimed lottery ticket?
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS News

Mega Millions winner has yet to claim $1.3 billion prize

The person who won this year's $1.3 billion Mega Millions lottery has yet to claim the jackpot nearly a month after the ticket was sold. The unknown individual bought the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. It marked the third-largest single winning in U.S. lottery history and the second-largest Mega Millions prize. Lottery officials said they're still waiting to hear from the winner.
DES PLAINES, IL
Narcity USA

A Huge $1.34B Mega Millions Jackpot Hasn't Been Claimed & The Winning Ticket Is Out There

There's a golden lottery ticket floating around somewhere that will turn someone into a billionaire overnight — and we still don't know who that person is. It's been one month since the Mega Millions lottery drew a winner for the second-largest jackpot in its history but lottery officials say that no one has come forward yet to claim their $1.34-billion prize.
DES PLAINES, IL
