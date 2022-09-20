Read full article on original website
Related
People
Single Ticket Holder Who Won $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Last Month Still Hasn't Claimed Prize
One extremely lucky Mega Millions winner is a billionaire after hitting the $1.34 billion jackpot — and they may not even know it. Last month, an Illinois resident purchased the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, about 20 miles outside Chicago, according to the Illinois Lottery.
I won a $152,608 lottery jackpot without even leaving my home – my strategy for bagging the massive win
A WOMAN won more than $150,000 by playing the lottery through an app on her phone. Marlen Sandoval, from Stephens City, Virginia, won $152,608 on Virginia Lottery’s MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots game. After learning she'd won hundreds of thousands of dollars, the lucky winner told Lottery officials: “I still can’t...
2 people come forward to claim $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot — the nation's third-largest lottery prize
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said the prize...
Winning $1.34bn lottery ticket not yet claimed as officials urge players to check ticket numbers
The winner of the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot has not claimed their prize, as lottery officials urge players to check their tickets for the winning number.The winning ticket from the 29 July drawing was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. However, lottery officials confirmed on Friday that the winner is still unknown one month later.“We don’t know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,” said Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery. “So, I encourage everybody to check your ticket.”Unlike some states, lottery winners in Illinois with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Happens If No One Claims The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot?
Earlier this year, the lottery world was set on FIRE when Mega Millions hit its Third biggest jackpot ever at $1.3 Billion. It was also the second largest jackpot to only have ONE ticket winner, which was drawn July 29th in Illinois. The winner for that Billion-dollar jackpot has yet...
I won a $133million lottery – my strategy for picking the winning numbers
A GRANDMOTHER won the largest jackpot in Colorado's history by sticking to one strategy. Judy Finchum had patiently played the same five numbers on her lottery tickets for 30 years before it finally paid off. In 2017, the then 67-year-old won a whopping $133.2million on a Powerball ticket, reported ABC...
The $1.34 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Remains Unclaimed After a Month
A winning ticket for the $1.3 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Ill., last month, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. It was also the third-biggest, single-person winning ticket in U.S. lottery history, and the lucky winner has the opportunity to receive life-changing money. The only problem is that the winner hasn’t claimed their winnings. What happens to an unclaimed lottery ticket?
Mega Millions winner has yet to claim $1.3 billion prize
The person who won this year's $1.3 billion Mega Millions lottery has yet to claim the jackpot nearly a month after the ticket was sold. The unknown individual bought the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. It marked the third-largest single winning in U.S. lottery history and the second-largest Mega Millions prize. Lottery officials said they're still waiting to hear from the winner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Huge $1.34B Mega Millions Jackpot Hasn't Been Claimed & The Winning Ticket Is Out There
There's a golden lottery ticket floating around somewhere that will turn someone into a billionaire overnight — and we still don't know who that person is. It's been one month since the Mega Millions lottery drew a winner for the second-largest jackpot in its history but lottery officials say that no one has come forward yet to claim their $1.34-billion prize.
I’m a Harvard statistician – I’ve worked out the only way to guarantee winning a Mega Millions lottery jackpot
A HARVARD statistician did the math on a strategy that will result in lottery winnings. While Professor Mark Glickman calls it "guaranteed," keep in mind that making a profit is never a foregone conclusion. In fact, the lottery odds a heavily favored against players, as states are said to keep...
I scooped big wins on the lotto without ever needing to hit the jackpot – my ‘roll down’ strategy ensured I kept winning
A LUCKY gambler has revealed he scooped big wins on the lottery without having to hit the jackpot. Scientist Ying Zhang came up trumps whenever there was a roll-down in Massachusetts' Cash Winfall lottery game. Whenever the big prize of $2million wasn’t won, players would get more money if they...
Narcity
A Friend Group Scored A $1M Ontario Lottery Win & They Are Using It To Pay The Bills
Everybody knows there's power in numbers, but what about luck?. According to OLG, three friends became Ontario lottery winners this spring after fetching $1 million during the May 17, 2022, Lotto Max draw. The GTA-based group, Quan Fu, Li Li Huang, and Peter Hsu, admitted to the corporation that they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
igamingplayer.com
Everyone Wins with Golden Nugget Online Promos
Golden Nugget’s monthly sweepstakes “races” are all about earning through play. Golden Nugget’s online casino maintains one of the richest collections of promotions among online casinos. Among the best are the site’s monthly and annual sweepstakes “races.”. All players need to do is opt...
Comments / 0