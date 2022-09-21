ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Motley Fool

Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

Alphabet’s strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into $9,000 (or More)

Both companies dominated their niches in a consumer shift. Each launched successful businesses in different segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Mark Hake

Tech Stocks Now Offer Good Value Here

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.
NASDAQ

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 7.5% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 12.5% and 11.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 6.9% on the day, and up 31.23% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.13% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 34.53% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MRO make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.4%. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 12.35% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.91% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc., is down 50.13% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and IDXX make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Philip Morris Intl: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Philip Morris Intl PM. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share. On Tuesday, Philip Morris Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.27 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Boeing Stock Gains As China Aviation Regulators Confirm 737 MAX Meeting

Boeing Co. (BA) shares edged modestly lower Tuesday after aviation regulators in China confirmed a meeting with company executives aimed at bringing the troubled 737 MAX back into service in the world's biggest airplane market. China's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC) said Tuesday that it met with Boeing executives in last...
INDUSTRY

