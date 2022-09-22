Related
North Coast Journal
Re: '44 Feet' Editor:
Re: "44 Feet" by J.A. Savage (Sept. 15): I wish your writer had actually quantified the risks posed by the five dry casks holding spent fuel rods at PG&E's Buhne Point station. What was PG&E's response to the concerns raised here? They were asked, right?. And, for such an important...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Preparing for ‘The Big One’: Emergency Responders Gather for Cascadia TsunamiCon in Blue Lake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. As emergency management agencies across the country observe National Preparedness Month, emergency responders from near and far gathered in Blue Lake this week to talk about a threat that has long loomed over the North Coast: the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Nearly...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt-Del Norte house wanted for a movie
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — If you own a house in Humboldt or Del Norte County, you may be in luck: the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission is seeking a house to act as a set in a major motion picture. The Film Commission is looking for a modest one-story, two-bedroom home...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Residents of Sizable Eureka Homeless Encampment to Be Removed Tomorrow Morning
Echoing a familiar pattern here in Eureka, a longstanding homeless encampment located in a greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education is scheduled to be cleared out Saturday morning, leaving residents wondering where they’ll go next. Today the Eureka Police Department told the Outpost they planned to...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 260: Bareilles homecoming, demotion urge, PG&E economy woes, ketamine trips, huge drug bust, more
Grammy winner Sara Bareilles is doing a free homecoming concert in Eureka on October 16, ‘Supervisors moved to demote the chair of the ‘Planning Commission over offensive remarks, PG&E power limits could hamper important projects from the Eel River Valley to SoHum, a Eureka doctor is providing psychedelic ketamine trips, the largest one-time seizure in ‘Drug Task Force history, a new location for local beer, upcoming moves to ease sending folks to psychiatric treatment and housing, businessman Rob Arkley’s proposed housing project at Indianola, a local export is set to play for Team USA in the Rugby World Cup, cruise ships return to the Eureka waterfront, Eureka’s official top cop Todd Jarvis, proposed cannabis shipping once it’s federally legalized, local exports Alex Cappa and Jake Hanson continue doing their thing in the NFL, more about Hillary Clinton’s local visit, sentencing for the Redding neighbor who faked her own kidnapping, event picks, and more.
kymkemp.com
County of Mendocino receives $2.2 Million from the State to address improvements for Bower Park
The County of Mendocino has been allocated $2.2 million from the State to address the critical needs of Mendocino County’s Bower Park located in Gualala. With this funding allocation, the County can move forward with improvements to the park in keeping with the Board of Supervisor’s adopted Parks Needs Assessment findings, with a focus on the safety issues in the first phase. Priority safety projects such as hazardous tree removal, fire and fuel mitigation, ADA improvements, and installing electricity through the park will be included in the first phase. As the project commences, the County will conduct community outreach to seek input on other types of improvements that may be of community interest for the park beyond those issues identified in the Needs Assessment.
kymkemp.com
Fender Bender on Harris in Eureka Slowing Traffic
A car collided with the rear end of a pickup on Harris Street at the Walford Avenue stoplight about 1:20 p.m. According to Pat Cherry who provided the photo above, “[A]ll three cars were hit. I think the front blue car stopped short and the pickup hit the blue car then the car behind the pickup hit the truck.”
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 23 through Thursday, September 29
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
krcrtv.com
Eureka City Council to vote on Dolbeer and W Streets one-way traffic ordinance tonight
EUREKA, Calif. — At 5 p.m. Tuesday, parents, citizens and other groups gathered at Washington Elementary School to protest an ordinance that would convert Dolbeer and W Streets to one-way roads. Many of those same people then went to Eureka's City Council Chambers, where the council is discussing the...
North Coast Journal
Tuna Water Still Sitting off Eureka
It's been one heck of a season for albacore tuna off the North Coast, and it looks like it's not over yet. In a typical year, you get a few shots at the warm water over the course of the summer and into early fall. But this year has seen opportunities every week since the latter part of July. The first tuna of the season was caught out of Brookings on July 21, and it's been good fishing at selective ports from Fort Bragg north to Brookings ever since. And the good weather and ocean conditions appear they'll stick around a little longer. The forecast looks good through Thursday of this week, with the warm water sitting straight west of Eureka 20 to 25 miles. Boats that chased tuna Saturday out of Eureka were rewarded with a wide-open bite 20 miles offshore. If you haven't got your fill of tuna yet, and I'm willing to bet most have, there's still time to fill the jars, freezers and smokers.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6 p.m.] Felony Stop on 101 Near South End of the Avenue
As of 4:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol has a box truck pulled over and officers are conducting a felony stop on a box truck on Hwy 101 south of the southern end of the Avenue of the Giants. According to Jonathan Clevenger, public information officer for the CHP’s Garberville...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 21
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
mendofever.com
Fuel Reduction on Black Bart Trail, Vandalism at the Grange, the Redwood Valley School Saga—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on September 14, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Issues discussed ranged from a proposed tax to fund Mendocino County’s local fire agencies, mail theft targeting Mendocino County’s rural communities, and the purchase of 400 acre-feet of agricultural water for customers desperate for water.
North Coast Journal
William Carson and his Mansion
"[The Carson Mansion] will stand as a monument to a life of unexampled energy and honest integrity. It's hard to find anyone who had a bad word to say about William Carson on record, other than his usual uncomplimentary label — "lumber baron" — and the fact that he was a Republican. Other than that, in accounts from his contemporaries, he comes over as an enlightened employer who, for instance, voluntarily reduced working hours from 12 to 10, paid Christmas bonuses every year ($5 for married men, half that for singles), and who provided board for his workers where the meals "rivaled those of hotels." When 2,000 local lumber workers went on strike for better wages and working conditions in 1907, his company was unaffected.
North Coast Journal
Supes Censure Embattled Planning Commission Chair
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Sept. 20 to censure Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio and ask him to step down from the position of chair due to his repeated outbursts at the commission's Aug. 18 meeting that many have condemned as racist and inappropriate. First District Supervisor Rex...
mendofever.com
Rescuers Save Man Clinging to Fort Bragg Cliffside as the Pacific Seethed Below
Yesterday afternoon, the bluffs of Fort Bragg reminded another visitor of the risks inherent in the alluring landscape when a man lost his footing along the cliffside and tumbled down the steep slope coming to rest mid-way down the rockface as the Pacific churned below. Fort Bragg Fire Department Chief...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Following Violent Brawl in Arcata, Local Bartender Plans ‘Peace Picnic’ on the Plaza to Rally Against Violence
After a violent brawl broke out in front of The Jam in Arcata over the weekend, one local bartender is planning a “Peace Picnic” – a community rally against violence – on the Arcata Plaza on Sept. 26. “I just felt in my heart that I...
North Coast Journal
'Great Writing'
Once again, thank you for providing us with great writing. Jennifer Savage's "The Coastal Commission is Not the Enemy" (Sept. 15) is as near perfect as an informative opinion piece can be — clear, well thought out and arranged, and wonderfully readable. She wrote no more and no less than was needed to make her point — and to completely inform anyone who might be still unclear about the issue.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Is There a Lawyer in the House? Humboldt County Government Issues Call for Local Defense Attorneys
Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. The County of Humboldt is seeking private defense lawyers to serve as panel attorneys in Humboldt County’s Court-Appointed Attorney Program (HCAAP). Through this program, private attorneys represent public clients when defendants’ cases cannot be handled by either the Humboldt County Public...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Firefighters Get Down in the Mud to Rescue a Dog
Yesterday afternoon, Humboldt Bay firefighters got down in the mud to save someone’s fur friend. According to Humboldt Bay Fire’s Facebook post, “Yesterday at approximately 4:22pm Humboldt Bay Fire truck 8181 responded to a public assist for a dog stuck in the mud on the waterfront.”. When...
