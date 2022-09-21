Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Comments on White Rabbit Rumors and Speculates It’s Bray Wyatt
WWE star Ronda Rousey recently addressed the White Rabbit mystery in WWE during one of her gaming live streams:. White Rabbit rumors: “During the breaks between matches, they’ve been doing this thing where they turn off the lights and they play ‘White Rabbit.’ We all have our theories about what it means, but I like to think that it’s Bray Wyatt coming back.”
PWMania
Mandy Rose Comments on WWE Sending Her Back to NXT and Changing Her Character
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rose reflected on being sent from the main roster to NXT in July 2021. “I didn’t even know why I was going...
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
Popculture
Former WWE Star Paige Makes Surprise Appearance in AEW
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) received a major boost on Wednesday night. During AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in Queens, New York, Saraya, who went by Paige when she was with WWE, made a surprise appearance following the four-way match between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb. As the crowd was giving her a huge reception, Saraya did her "this is my house" scream before embracing Storm and Athena, according to Wrestling Inc.
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Went Off-Air, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo
Following Wednesday night’s Dynamite Grand Slam main event, in which Jon Moxley won the vacant title by defeating stablemate Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals, he addressed the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Moxley posed on...
411mania.com
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has some spoilers on the early creative plans for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that tonight’s show is set to have a lot of “action” spots, with another source noting that there were plans to use a fire paper and a table spot on the show. There will also reportedly be a set up for a potential strap match.
PWMania
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return
Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.
PWMania
Backstage News on Elias’ Return to WWE Storylines
Elias will be returning to WWE soon. As previously reported, Ezekiel was removed from the WWE internal roster and replaced by his original persona, the “older brother” Elias. In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer confirms that Elias will return. There’s no word on when...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.23.22
We are just a few weeks away from Extreme Rules but WWE is already focusing on Crown Jewel a month later. The big story is that Roman Reigns will be defending against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia in November, which could open up more than a few interesting situations. Let’s get to it.
ComicBook
WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved
WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
