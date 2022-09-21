In its second year, 59 residents are training at four accredited programs across the TriStar Health network, with two additional programs planned for 2023. NASHVILLE – TriStar Health is expanding its graduate medical education (GME) program to include accredited programs in emergency medicine and neurology at TriStar Skyline Medical Center, beginning in the summer of 2023. The health system currently has four GME programs, including internal medicine, psychiatry and transitional year at TriStar Centennial and family medicine at TriStar Southern Hills. Fifty-nine residents are training in their first or second year across the four programs.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO