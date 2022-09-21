Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com
TriStar Health continues investment in graduate medical education program to help address national physician shortage
In its second year, 59 residents are training at four accredited programs across the TriStar Health network, with two additional programs planned for 2023. NASHVILLE – TriStar Health is expanding its graduate medical education (GME) program to include accredited programs in emergency medicine and neurology at TriStar Skyline Medical Center, beginning in the summer of 2023. The health system currently has four GME programs, including internal medicine, psychiatry and transitional year at TriStar Centennial and family medicine at TriStar Southern Hills. Fifty-nine residents are training in their first or second year across the four programs.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Introducing 2022 - 2023 Class of The Commonwealth Society
The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 - 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a "behind the scenes" look at the inner workings of the county's largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt study uses AI to speed monkeypox drug trials
A machine learning algorithm developed by researchers at Vanderbilt University performs as well as humans at identifying skin lesions in clinical photographs of people with monkeypox. The team’s report appeared Sept. 15 in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology. The number of skin lesions an individual has is used by...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Self named co-principal investigator of Vanderbilt’s Clinical and Translational Science Award
Wesley Self, MD, MPH, a physician-scientist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has been named co-principal investigator (co-PI) of Vanderbilt’s Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA). Nationally known for designing and conducting clinical research and advancing the treatment of patients with severe infections, Self is VUMC Vice President for Clinical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Medical student’s life saved by quick action of classmates
As his second year of medical school was coming to a close — with just one final exam left to take the next day — Daniel Ragheb and a few Vanderbilt University School of Medicine classmates headed to the on-campus recreation center to play a game of five-on-five basketball.
Comments / 0