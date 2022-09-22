Read full article on original website
Related
Angelina Jolie Once Shared She Fulfilled Her Desire for a Great Love Affair by Dating Brad Pitt
Starting a relationship with Brad Pitt allowed Angelina Jolie to experience the great love affair the actor always anticipated having.
How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com
Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
A former bodyguard for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shares what his job was like and the biggest misconceptions about protecting celebrities
Mark "Billy" Billingham was a bodyguard for years for stars like Angelina Jolie and Russell Crowe. He says the work is less about looking intimidating and more about reading your client. He often used decoys to weed out security detail who would rat to paparazzi. Mark "Billy" Billingham has been...
After It’s Revealed Brad Pitt Has A List Of Actors He Won't Work With, James Gunn Admits He’s Got His Own
Hollywood is something of a small town when you think about it. The number of people making major studio projects at any given time isn’t that big. That means it's all the more important to stay on the good side of the people you work with. It was recently revealed that Brad Pitt apparently has a list of actors he avoids working with, and it turns out he’s not the only one. There is a “long list” of actors who will never be in a James Gunn movie.
RELATED PEOPLE
d1softballnews.com
Here’s how Vivienne, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is today
Leave behind the commitments for the presentation of The Eternals, Angeline Jolie she is devoting herself full time to her mother’s job. The actress shares six children with Brad Pitt: Maddox (20), Pax (18), Shiloh (16), Zahara (15), twins Vivienne and Knox (14) and dedicates special moments to each of them mom -son. We recently saw her at the Maneskin concert in Rome with Shiloh or dedicating herself to a dance session with Zahara, the last photo instead portrays the actress with her daughter Vivienne.
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
And Just Like That, Ben And Jennifer Affleck’s Second Honeymoon Is Over
Newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck are back from their second honeymoon.
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tip Top Shape! Angelina Jolie Flaunts Toned Abs As Legal Battle With Brad Pitt Rages On
Angelina Jolie stepped out looking better than ever! The actress flaunted her toned tummy while running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24, as her court case with ex-husband Brad Pitt rages on. Article continues below advertisement. In photos seen here, Jolie stunned in a black bare midriff top...
Brad Pitt picks the men he believes are ‘the most handsome in the world’
Brad Pitt, who is often listed as one of the most handsome men in the world, has named two other stars he believes are worthy of the title.The Bullet Train star, who recently launched his own genderless skincare line, shared his thoughts on who he thinks are the best-looking men, both past and present.In a video posted by US Vogue on Instagram, Pitt, 58, said his picks were the late Paul Newman and his good friend George Clooney.Explaining why his first choice was Newman, who died in 2008 at the age of 83, Pitt said: “You know in the...
Julia Roberts Has An A+ Response When Asked Why She Decided To Film Rom-Com Ticket To Paradise With George Clooney
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have managed to keep their friendship intact since first teaming up in Ocean’s Eleven. Of course, the two Hollywood stars have developed enough of a rapport with each other to trade witty banter on occasion. That’s why pairing up for the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise made sense. With the movie premiering in a few weeks, Roberts gave an A+ response regarding why she decided to film the rom-com with Clooney.
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Brad Pitt says former co-star is the ‘most handsome’ Hollywood hunk
Everyone knows Brad Pitt is easy on the eyes, but what guys does he think have it?. In a recent interview with Vogue, the “World War Z” star broke down just who the best looking gentleman in Hollywood are, or were. Via Vogue’s Instagram, Pitt divulged, “You know...
SOLD! Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30 Million Mansion After Being Target Of Masked Home Intruder
Ben Affleck is $30 million richer after offloading his longtime home. Radar has discovered the Deep Water actor, 50, has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades mansion — the same home that was the target of a terrifying masked intruder. The newly married star accepted the offer on Tuesday just 10 days after saying "I do" for the second time to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck put his 13,453-square-foot property on the market for $29,995,000 earlier this month, and within weeks has already dumped the place he called home for the past four years. The 7-bedroom luxurious mansion comes...
Brad Pitt Unveils Art Exhibit Focused On What Went ‘Wrong’ In His Past ‘Relationships’
Brad Pitt, 58, took a moment to share his love of sculpting and pottery when he unveiled his new collection at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. The actor’s artwork consists of plaster and bronze sculptures that are part of an exhibit of paintings and sculptures by contemporary artist Thomas Houseago and a ceramics collection by Nick Cave, and it will be on display until Jan. He explained that the pieces are about “self-reflection” and what went “wrong” in his past “relationships,” during an on-camera interview at the gallery.
Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Art Debut in Finland: ‘It’s About Where Have I Gotten It Wrong in My Relationships’
Expanding his craft! Brad Pitt recently debuted an art exhibition at the Sara Hilden Art Museum in Finland — and pulled from personal experiences for inspiration. “It’s about, you know, where have I gotten it wrong in my relationships? Where have I misstepped? Where I am complicit?” Pitt, 58, told Finnish public broadcaster YLE, per an interview published by the Associated Press on Tuesday, September 20. “It was born out of ownership of really what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really, brutally honest with me and … taking account of those I may have hurt and moments I’ve just gotten wrong.”
EW.com
Susan Sarandon would 'love to have a reunion' with Little Women costars
It's time for the Marches to march on home. Susan Sarandon recently shared that she'd love to see her not-so-little costars from the 1994 adaptation of Little Women once again. Based on the titular Louisa May Alcott novel, Sarandon starred as March family matriarch Marmee in the film, who is tasked with raising her four effervescent daughters: Meg (Trini Alvarado), Jo (Winona Ryder), Beth (Claire Danes), and Amy (Kirsten Dunst).
Comments / 1