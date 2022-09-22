ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Report: Samsung SDI To Expand Its Battery Pack Production In Michigan

Another day brings another report about an EV battery-related investment, which probably is something that we should be accustom to, considering the rapid expansion of the plug-in car market. According to The Elec, Samsung SDI intends to expand its battery pack manufacturing capacity in Michigan, at the facility acquired in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Outdoor Life

The Best Solar Chargers of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. So you’re ready to invest in a solar charger. The first thing to know is that a solar charger is really two products: a solar panel and a power bank. The former turns the power of the sun into electricity, while the latter stores that electricity for you to use at a later time (such as the evening or nighttime). To help you choose the best solar charger setup for your needs, I tested a sample of models from some of the top names in solar power.
ELECTRONICS
CarBuzz.com

Electric Trees Could Be The Tech Tesla Is Looking For

The future of EVs in America is intrinsically tied to the nation's ability to meet the growing demand for charging networks. President Biden has already made big promises, and major manufacturers are spending billions on expanding charging networks across the country, but Tesla got their first with its Supercharger network which charges vehicles such as the Model 3 at impressive rates. To keep customers happy, the company has been dabbling with portable superchargers and also promises vastly improved range from its new batteries, and SolarBotanic's new solar chargers could be the next piece in Tesla's EV puzzle.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Power#Rv#Price Check#Deep Cycle Battery#Volt
insideevs.com

US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina

Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine-usa.com

Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative

Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
altcoinbuzz.io

Top 5 Crypto Coins Set to EXPLODE Post Cardano Vasil Hardfork

We may be neck deep in bear market blues but that does not mean crypto development has halted. Cardano is on the verge of a historic upgrade. Not as big as Merge but this could supercharge ADA’s price action. Not only ADA but some of the Insane potential project buildings on top of ADA could explode soon after this upgrade.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
fordauthority.com

Certified Ford Dealers To Provide Loaners To Future EV Buyers

Last week, Ford revealed the full details regarding its new EV certification plan, which is part of its upcoming split into two entities – Ford Blue, which will focus on ICE vehicles, and Ford Model e, which is centered around EVs. Dealers that wish to sell EVs can choose to seek out one of two levels of certification – Model e Certified, or Model e Certified Elite – each of which comes with its own required investment, standards, and perks. One of those perks, it seems, is that certified Ford dealers will be able to provide loaner vehicles for future EV buyers.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
thespruce.com

How to Prepare Your Home and Garage for an Electric Vehicle

Electric vehicles are quiet, clean, and have a longer driving range than ever before. With zero tailpipe emissions, their carbon footprint is exponentially smaller than that of gas-consuming vehicles. Electric vehicles are the future, too. California plans to implement a ban on the sale of gas vehicles by 2035 and...
CARS
The Independent

Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure – survey

Nearly three out of four electric vehicle (EV) owners are unhappy with the UK’s public charging system, a survey suggests.The poll of almost 1,500 members of consumer group Which? who drive a pure electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle highlights the difficulties many motorists have finding a charger that works.Some 74% of respondents said they are dissatisfied with charging infrastructure.Two out of five (40%) reported finding a non-working charger, while 61% have suffered difficulties making payments.The public EV charging infrastructure is falling shortSue Davies, Which?The vast majority of EV owners (84%) who use public chargers want the option of paying by...
CARS
Phone Arena

Yet another iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 specs gap gets confirmed

Apple made the specs and performance gap between the lowly iPhone 14 and its Pro model siblings the widest it has ever been in history, trying to push all buyers into the more expensive tiers and raise the average selling price of its 2022 iPhones to record heights without raising their prices.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy

The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online

Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab). The leak tells us several things about next...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy