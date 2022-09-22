Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Report: Samsung SDI To Expand Its Battery Pack Production In Michigan
Another day brings another report about an EV battery-related investment, which probably is something that we should be accustom to, considering the rapid expansion of the plug-in car market. According to The Elec, Samsung SDI intends to expand its battery pack manufacturing capacity in Michigan, at the facility acquired in...
The Best Solar Chargers of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. So you’re ready to invest in a solar charger. The first thing to know is that a solar charger is really two products: a solar panel and a power bank. The former turns the power of the sun into electricity, while the latter stores that electricity for you to use at a later time (such as the evening or nighttime). To help you choose the best solar charger setup for your needs, I tested a sample of models from some of the top names in solar power.
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric Trees Could Be The Tech Tesla Is Looking For
The future of EVs in America is intrinsically tied to the nation's ability to meet the growing demand for charging networks. President Biden has already made big promises, and major manufacturers are spending billions on expanding charging networks across the country, but Tesla got their first with its Supercharger network which charges vehicles such as the Model 3 at impressive rates. To keep customers happy, the company has been dabbling with portable superchargers and also promises vastly improved range from its new batteries, and SolarBotanic's new solar chargers could be the next piece in Tesla's EV puzzle.
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
altcoinbuzz.io
Top 5 Crypto Coins Set to EXPLODE Post Cardano Vasil Hardfork
We may be neck deep in bear market blues but that does not mean crypto development has halted. Cardano is on the verge of a historic upgrade. Not as big as Merge but this could supercharge ADA’s price action. Not only ADA but some of the Insane potential project buildings on top of ADA could explode soon after this upgrade.
fordauthority.com
Certified Ford Dealers To Provide Loaners To Future EV Buyers
Last week, Ford revealed the full details regarding its new EV certification plan, which is part of its upcoming split into two entities – Ford Blue, which will focus on ICE vehicles, and Ford Model e, which is centered around EVs. Dealers that wish to sell EVs can choose to seek out one of two levels of certification – Model e Certified, or Model e Certified Elite – each of which comes with its own required investment, standards, and perks. One of those perks, it seems, is that certified Ford dealers will be able to provide loaner vehicles for future EV buyers.
Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market
Will automakers need to offer buyout programs to car dealers that don't want to sell electric vehicles? The post Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Model 3 vs. Honda Accord Hybrid: Which Car Is Cheaper to Own?
It might sound like an electric car could be cheaper to own, but you may be surprised. Here's a comparison between the ownership costs of a Honda Accord Hybrid and a Tesla Model 3. The post Tesla Model 3 vs. Honda Accord Hybrid: Which Car Is Cheaper to Own? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
thespruce.com
How to Prepare Your Home and Garage for an Electric Vehicle
Electric vehicles are quiet, clean, and have a longer driving range than ever before. With zero tailpipe emissions, their carbon footprint is exponentially smaller than that of gas-consuming vehicles. Electric vehicles are the future, too. California plans to implement a ban on the sale of gas vehicles by 2035 and...
Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure – survey
Nearly three out of four electric vehicle (EV) owners are unhappy with the UK’s public charging system, a survey suggests.The poll of almost 1,500 members of consumer group Which? who drive a pure electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle highlights the difficulties many motorists have finding a charger that works.Some 74% of respondents said they are dissatisfied with charging infrastructure.Two out of five (40%) reported finding a non-working charger, while 61% have suffered difficulties making payments.The public EV charging infrastructure is falling shortSue Davies, Which?The vast majority of EV owners (84%) who use public chargers want the option of paying by...
Do Gas-Powered Cars Lose Driving Range in Cold Weather Like EVs Do?
Winter driving affects vehicles differently. Here's a look at whether gas-powered cars lose driving range in cold weather as EVs do. The post Do Gas-Powered Cars Lose Driving Range in Cold Weather Like EVs Do? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Phone Arena
Yet another iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 specs gap gets confirmed
Apple made the specs and performance gap between the lowly iPhone 14 and its Pro model siblings the widest it has ever been in history, trying to push all buyers into the more expensive tiers and raise the average selling price of its 2022 iPhones to record heights without raising their prices.
Commentary: A.I. is not sentient–but we should treat it as such
A.I. is already making decisions about your finances and health. We need to move from a "human in the loop" approach to a "computer in the group" strategy.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
The Verge
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online
Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab). The leak tells us several things about next...
Volkswagen's new partnership will develop vehicle-to-grid energy storage
The companies aim to tackle climate change.
Speak EV to Me: Basics of an Electric Car and EV Terms
If you're in the market for an electric car, you should know basic EV terms like kilowatt-hours (kWh) and DC charging to make an informed decision. The post Speak EV to Me: Basics of an Electric Car and EV Terms appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
