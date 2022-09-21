Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A: Anna Velazquez for Soledad mayor.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez is seeking re-election and running against Maria Corralejo. What are the biggest issues facing Soledad in the next two years, and why...
Candidate Q&A: Liesbeth Visscher for Marina City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Liesbeth Visscher is running against Leslie D. Martin to represent District 4 on the Marina City Council. What are the biggest issues facing Marina in the...
Candidate Q&A: Les Martin for Marina City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Leslie D. Martin is running against Liesbeth Visscher to represent District 4 on the Marina City Council. What are the biggest issues facing Marina in the...
Candidate Q&A: Jennifer McNary for Pacific Grove Unified School District.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Jennifer McNary is the only candidate running to represent Area 5 on the Pacific Grove Unified School District Board of Trustees, so will be appointed in lieu of an election.
Nil-nil draw in Miami gains a vital point for Monterey Bay F.C. as playoff chase continues.
Goalkeeper Antony Siaha notched five saves and the Monterey Bay F.C. defense warded off an attack-minded Miami FC side that fired 11 shots on Saturday in Florida to preserve a goalless draw and earn a precious point. The Union remain 9th on the table with 40 points and four matches...
Salinas High golfer Kalea Hall claims second at the PURE Insurance Championship.
Standing on the 18th green at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Saturday, Sept. 24, waiting for her playing partners to finish the round, Kalea Hall took a glance at the leaderboard. What began as a quick look became fixed as the information sunk in. “On the first day when I...
