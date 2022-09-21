ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
montereycountyweekly.com

Candidate Q&A: Anna Velazquez for Soledad mayor.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez is seeking re-election and running against Maria Corralejo. What are the biggest issues facing Soledad in the next two years, and why...
SOLEDAD, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Candidate Q&A: Liesbeth Visscher for Marina City Council.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Liesbeth Visscher is running against Leslie D. Martin to represent District 4 on the Marina City Council. What are the biggest issues facing Marina in the...
MARINA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Candidate Q&A: Les Martin for Marina City Council.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Leslie D. Martin is running against Liesbeth Visscher to represent District 4 on the Marina City Council. What are the biggest issues facing Marina in the...
MARINA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Candidate Q&A: Jennifer McNary for Pacific Grove Unified School District.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Jennifer McNary is the only candidate running to represent Area 5 on the Pacific Grove Unified School District Board of Trustees, so will be appointed in lieu of an election.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
City
Chualar, CA
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey County, CA
Government
Salinas, CA
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy