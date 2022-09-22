ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

SNAP payments in 2022: What's changed so far, and what can you expect for the rest of the year?

Count your blessings if your fridge is complete, and you don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP (formerly food stamps), is a federal program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that helps more than 41 million Americans get enough to eat. Families and individuals who qualify can use the program to buy food like fruits and vegetables, bread and cereals, raw meat, and dairy.
Social Security payment 2022: Second half of double monthly $1,682 checks to be sent in 18 days

People who are enrolled to receive Supplemental Security Income will be given their second payments in less than three weeks. Eligible recipients will receive payments of $841 on Sept. 30 for the same amounts they received on Sept. 1. The recipients will be given a total of $1,682 after their two payments, while eligible couples will have two payments of $1,261 this month, totaling $2,522, according to the Social Security Administration.
Social Security COLA increase may not be as big as expected

While analysts earlier this summer had forecast a nearly double-digit percentage increase in monthly Social Security benefits next year, it appears that retirees will have to settle for a bit less. While inflation in August did not cool as much as expected – with the Consumer Price Index up 8.3%...
States Where Job Openings Are Disappearing Right Now

The U.S. job market has faced a historic labor shortage in recent months. With unemployment rates hovering near historic lows in much of the country, employers are struggling to fill critical positions. And the situation is not improving in most of the country.  Nationwide, there were 11.2 million unfilled jobs in July 2022, nearly 200,000 […]
