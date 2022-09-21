ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
CBS New York

Sen. Chuck Schumer warns about dangers of "rainbow fentanyl"

NEW YORK -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is warning about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl.He's calling for an additional $290 million in funding to help in the fight.Schumer said Sunday more drug dealers are pushing brightly-colored fentanyl to make it more appealing to children, adding an increased number of drug use and overdoses is traced to fentanyl, especially in New York City and on Long Island.He says teenagers are getting hooked because it looks like candy."This is a picture of real fentanyl. These are sweet tarts. And if you open up this little container of sweet tarts, it would look about the same," Schumer said."With this new rainbow fentanyl, this presents a completely new and more difficult challenge because what drug traffickers are essentially trying to do is to make a very dangerous product look fun, safe, and accessible," said Dr. Mikhail Varshavski of Family Medicine.Doctors say fentanyl is 50 times more dangerous than heroin and 100 times more dangerous than morphine.
CONGRESS & COURTS

