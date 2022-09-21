NEW YORK -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is warning about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl.He's calling for an additional $290 million in funding to help in the fight.Schumer said Sunday more drug dealers are pushing brightly-colored fentanyl to make it more appealing to children, adding an increased number of drug use and overdoses is traced to fentanyl, especially in New York City and on Long Island.He says teenagers are getting hooked because it looks like candy."This is a picture of real fentanyl. These are sweet tarts. And if you open up this little container of sweet tarts, it would look about the same," Schumer said."With this new rainbow fentanyl, this presents a completely new and more difficult challenge because what drug traffickers are essentially trying to do is to make a very dangerous product look fun, safe, and accessible," said Dr. Mikhail Varshavski of Family Medicine.Doctors say fentanyl is 50 times more dangerous than heroin and 100 times more dangerous than morphine.

