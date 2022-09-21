Read full article on original website
Fiona's floods devastated their homes. These residents are ready to start over
In Puerto Rico, no community saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas. It's a small town on the island's southern coast. More than 30 inches of rain inundated that area, causing a river to flood and all but wiping out an entire neighborhood. NPR's Greg Allen visited this area and filed this report.
Tropical Storm Ian is tracking toward Florida and may soon hit hurricane status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida...
Lousiana Jean Charles Choctaw Nation members reflect on their vanishing homeland
Hey. It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. In Louisiana, members of the Jean Charles Choctaw Nation are losing their homes to a vanishing coastline. They're leaving the land where they lived and farmed for generations because of stronger and more frequent storms. Albert Naquin, the tribe's chief, came to StoryCorps with his nephew, Deme Naquin Jr., To talk about growing up on Isle de Jean Charles in the '50s and '60s.
In Puerto Rico, a community grapples with the aftermath of a flooded river
Audio will be available later today. No community in Puerto Rico saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas. Heavy rainfall caused a river to flood, destroying many homes.
A massive storm destroyed fishing boats in Alaska, leading to fears of food insecurity
Audio will be available later today. A massive storm battered more than 1,000 miles of coastline in western Alaska last weekend. In the village of Chevak, fishing boats have been destroyed - leading to worries about food insecurity.
