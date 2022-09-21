Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda And Others Call For Puerto Rico Aid After Hurricane Fiona
Celebrities with ties to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are calling for aid in the wake of devastating flooding and power outages.
Why Hurricanes Are Such a Disaster for Puerto Rico
By Carlos A. Suárez Carrasquillo and Fernando Tormos-AponteFive years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.Carlos A. Suárez and Fernando Tormos-Aponte are social scientists who study Latin American politics and environmental justice. They explain some of the factors that have hindered efforts to recover from Maria and...
Biden's Response to Puerto Rico's Hurricane Was Very Different to Trump's
Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday just as Hurricane Fiona was set to hit the island, a quickness of response which the president's predecessor was criticised for failing to do during a similar emergency. Biden announced that the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency...
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds
A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona
At least two people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told CNN, as rescuers scrambled to save flooding victims.
Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after causing "catastrophic" damage, "historic" flooding in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the Dominican Republic early Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, whose governor called the damage "catastrophic." The hurricane center said Fiona reached the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma at 3:30 a.m. EDT, with sustained winds...
Hurricane Fiona upgraded to Category 3 as it heads for Turks and Caicos Islands
Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday as it approached the Turks and Caicos Islands. The storm was located about 10 miles north of Grand Turk Island on Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph. It was moving at 10 mph to the north-northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center.
WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Sweeps Away Entire Bridge in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, and reports from the island have been brutal. Reports indicate that the entire island lost power in the wake of the hurricane. Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon, at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday....
Flooding and landslides in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to island
Category 1 storm damage ‘catastrophic’, says governor, while it continues to strengthen and barrels toward Dominican Republic
Category 3 Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, much of Puerto Rico still without electricity
CAYEY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety. The storm’s eye passed close to...
White House rushes to help Puerto Rico during fragile recovery
The devastation in Puerto Rico has so far sparked a quick response from Washington, but the federal government’s effectiveness is poised to be tested by the territory’s structural issues that remain fragile exactly five years after Hurricane Maria wrecked the island. Hurricane Fiona again knocked out power island-wide,...
CNBC
Biden promises federal government will fully cover a month of aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
President Joe Biden said he has authorized "100%" federal funding for debris removal, search and rescue, water restoration and shelter and food for the next month in Puerto Rico. Hurricane Fiona caused severe damage to Puerto Rico earlier this week, leaving hundreds of thousands without access to electricity or running...
Videos show Hurricane Fiona battering Puerto Rico
As Hurricane Fiona began battering Puerto Rico's shores, people filmed the effects of the fierce storm.Sept. 18, 2022.
NPR
Puerto Rico was still recovering from Maria when Fiona hit. Now, many fear the long road ahead
Audio will be available later today. After Maria hit Puerto Rico 5 years ago, recovery has been slow and uneven. Now, after Fiona, there's even more worry about the prospect of full recovery from these hurricanes.
NPR
Fiona destroyed most of Puerto Rico's plantain crops — a staple for people's diet
Puerto Rico's plantains — a key staple in residents' diets — were among the crops hit so hard by Hurricane Fiona that the island likely won't be able to produce any for the upcoming holiday season. Ramón González Beiró, the secretary of the Puerto Rico's department of agriculture,...
The eco-friendly homes that didn’t lose power after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico
Thousands of people in Puerto Rico are still without electricity and clean water after Hurricane Fiona struck the island on Sunday. The hurricane reached the island’s southwestern coast a few days before the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria. Two environmentally friendly prototype homes were able to keep the lights...
NPR
FEMA Officer describes Puerto Rico's recovery from Fiona so far
FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little discusses the recovery response in Puerto Rico, five days after Hurricane Fiona made landfall. The federal government says it'll pay 100% of Puerto Rico's recovery costs from Hurricane Fiona for the next month, and President Biden says his administration is laser focused on helping the people on the island. Five days after Fiona made landfall, more than a million people are still without power, and hundreds of thousands lack running water. We've called up FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little. He's in charge of FEMA recovery operations on the island. Robert, I mentioned the lack of power and the lack of running water. What is FEMA doing to change that?
NPR
In Puerto Rico, people rush to eat and share avocados knocked off trees by hurricane
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Speaking Spanish). FLORIDO: A woman approaches with bags of dog and cat food. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish). FLORIDO: In gratitude, a volunteer offers her an avocado almost as big as a coconut pulled out of a sack full of them. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON...
