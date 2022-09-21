Read full article on original website
SpaceX night launch lights up skies over New England
BOSTON — A bright light moved across the sky Saturday night, with sightings reported across New England. Many thought it was a comet or meteor, but it was SpaceX’s 43rd orbital mission of 2022. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, SpaceX Falcon 9 launched just after 7:30 p.m....
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Poland concerts canceled for Pink Floyd’s Waters after blowback to Russia war comments
Two upcoming concerts in Poland featuring Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters were recently canceled amid backlash over his comments blaming Ukraine and NATO for Russia’s invasion. Waters, who is now a solo artist, will no longer be performing at Tauron Arena in the southern Polish city of Krakow, according...
