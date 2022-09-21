Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
Q&A Chris Pankratz of Masters in Home Care
Chris Pankratz sees himself mostly as chief support officer for Masters In Home Care. And given that he is CEO of a firm providing home health support to some 800 patients in Connecticut, it is a role he takes as seriously as the nurses in the field who deliver that care.
sheltonherald.com
John Breunig (opinion): The threat to CT teachers. ‘These kinds of things hurt our profession more than parents realize’
There’s something different about being a school teacher in 2022. I can’t quite put my finger on the right answer, but leaders of the state teachers union are offering multiple choices. Hopefully, there won’t be a test. The fresh challenge is about something more than getting back...
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut schools reporting four times more COVID cases this year
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are nearly four times as many COVID cases among students this year than the same time last year, a review of state data shows, and though the state is logging a decrease in cases overall, hospitalizations are about on par with last year.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo's gas prices among the cheapest in Texas
As gas prices continue to drop throughout the country, Laredo currently has among the lowest numbers at the pumps throughout the state. Laredo sits third in Texas in lowest gas prices as of the latest data from Friday night. The city has an average gas price of $2.976, behind only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...
Comments / 0