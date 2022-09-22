Inaugural woodcarving event to feature caricature carvings, classes in Colorado Springs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
A unique woodworking event held for the first time in Colorado Springs
The Caricatures Carvers of America hosted the event which was held at the Colorado Springs Shrine Club in Old Colorado City
Witches & warlocks flocking to Quail Lake for Halloween Paddle
COLORADO SPRINGS — All witches and warlocks are being called out to Quail Lake for a Halloween paddleboard event on Sunday, Sept. 25. The event will be hosted by Dragonfly Paddle Yoga to mark the start of fall and celebrate ahead of Halloween from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Paddleboards are available for rent through […]
coloradosprings.com
Colorado Springs arts organizations report low attendance, membership numbers in wake of pandemic
In the dregs of the pandemic, many arts patrons are taking their time finding their way back to a night at the theater, concert or exhibit opening. Whatever the possible reasons might be, including lingering COVID-19 fears, inflation and unlimited digital and streaming options, audience numbers are low for many Colorado Springs arts organizations.
Winners to be announced Friday for Pueblo Chili and Salsa Showdown
PUEBLO, Colo. — Thursday, Sept. 22 kicked off the 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival, with the Chili & Salsa Showdown at the Pueblo Convention Center. The Festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 25, and the event features live entertainment, over 180 street vendors (food and drink), contests, and of course, the famous roasted Pueblo […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have a new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's...
The hottest festival in Pueblo kicks off for the 28th year celebrating local farmers
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival kicks off Friday, Sep. 23 at 3 p.m. celebrating local produce and farmers. The festival will have live entertainment, nearly 200 street vendors, and of course Pueblo's famous roasted chiles. Chile farmers, culinary demonstrations, and farmers' markets will be lined up on the The post The hottest festival in Pueblo kicks off for the 28th year celebrating local farmers appeared first on KRDO.
Not your average open mic night at Colorado Springs lounge
Jives Coffee Lounge sits on Colbrunn Court, facing Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City. It’s brick on the outside, painted. It’s also brick on the inside, exposed. If Jives is anything, it is aware. This is a calculatedly comfortable place, and that certainly is not a bad thing.
Local cat in the running to become America's Favorite Pet
A local Colorado Springs cat named Pluto is now in the running to become America's Favorite Pet with Animal Kingdom
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pikes Peak Regional Airshow breaks attendance record
The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow is back and broke records with its attendance levels. Thousands of people came onto a Colorado Springs Airport runway to watch planes new and old hit the skies.
Lumen8’s impressive views overshadow menu in Colorado Springs
Lumen8 Rooftop Social offers expansive views, but that doesn’t mean all is picture perfect. On the eighth floor of a Marriott-branded hotel downtown at Costilla and Tejon streets, the upscale restaurant delivers sprawling panoramas to the north and east and a west-facing (mostly-covered) patio. Given the potential to enjoy the city from such a vantage point, it was surprising to initially be taken to a table with a partially blocked view — especially since it wasn’t busy.
Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
Second Whataburger set to open in Colorado Springs
Whataburger fans in Colorado will be happy to hear a new location is set to open next week.You'll find it on Dublin Boulevard in Colorado Springs and it's set to open on Tuesday.Colorado's first Whataburger opened in the Springs earlier this year.The new location will be open 24-7.Online ordering and delivery will be available in the coming weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
KKTV
Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival underway
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -The 28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival started Friday. The event is held in downtown Pueblo. The festival goes through Sunday and features live music, competitions, street vendors and more activities for visitors. Some of these activities include the Balloon Fest, the Chihuahua and Friends Parade...
Pikes Peak Regional Air Show takes to the sky and draws big crowds after a three-year hiatus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Pikes Peak Regional Air Show returns to the skies Saturday morning. The show has not been held since 2019, so the community is expected to come out in full force. 30,000 people are expected to attend throughout the weekend. Gates open at 8 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday The post Pikes Peak Regional Air Show takes to the sky and draws big crowds after a three-year hiatus appeared first on KRDO.
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
KKTV
Colorado Springs firefighters rescue lost hikers at Blodgett Peak Open Space Sunday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued lost hikers in northwestern Colorado Springs Sunday evening. Colorado Springs firefighters say hikers got lost on a trail at Blodgett Peak Open Space. Rescue crews began trying to make contact Sunday evening around 8:30. They were later able to find the hikers. Fire...
Whataburger opening 2nd Colorado restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a second location. Whataburger will open a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 6140 Dublin Blvd., on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. Led by operating partner Irving De La Cruz and director of operations Armando...
KKTV
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is set to reopen in mid-October. 11 News confirmed the news with the general manager of the location on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the east side of the city near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards at 1970 Waynoka Road.
Manitou to 'turn the money off,' reallocate urban renewal funds ahead of Colorado Springs pot vote
Manitou Springs is bracing for a major hit to its budget if Colorado Springs voters legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in November. "How much would we lose if marijuana passes in Colorado Springs? We don’t know. Nobody knows. It’s a matter of guesswork, but it’s probably substantial. It’s going to hurt, I think," Mayor John Graham said last month.
Comments / 0