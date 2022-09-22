Inaugural woodcarving event to feature caricature carvings, classes in Colorado Springs

Lumen8 Rooftop Social offers expansive views, but that doesn’t mean all is picture perfect. On the eighth floor of a Marriott-branded hotel downtown at Costilla and Tejon streets, the upscale restaurant delivers sprawling panoramas to the north and east and a west-facing (mostly-covered) patio. Given the potential to enjoy the city from such a vantage point, it was surprising to initially be taken to a table with a partially blocked view — especially since it wasn’t busy.

