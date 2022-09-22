The producers of the James Bond franchise have a problem: They still don’t know who the next Bond will be. Eon Productions head honchos (and half-siblings) Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson—who have worked on the film franchise in various capacities since the ’70s, and who succeeded their father/stepfather Albert “Cubby” Broccoli as stewards in 1995—gave an interview to Variety in which they summed up the state of the search for Daniel Craig’s successor. In the piece, which was published on Wednesday, the producers revealed that they aren’t close to naming the next Bond. Although they’re no longer in “total denial” about Craig retiring from the role, as they were in early 2020, the casting process is still in its “early days,” and they haven’t yet pitched prospective actors for the part.

