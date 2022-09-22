The Tulane University Police Department’s new Uptown substation is currently on track to be completed prior to the fall 2023 semester. The new substation, which will be located on the corner of Broadway and Zimpel street, is near popular student hangouts, The Boot Bar and Grill and Mushroom New Orleans. Despite the concerns of some students, construction has progressed steadily since ground was broken in summer of 2021.

