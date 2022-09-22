Read full article on original website
Related
sftimes.com
Domestic violence call ends in police busting a ‘gun factory’ in San Jose home
San Jose police officers responded to a domestic violence call but discovered a criminal operation in a San Jose home Tuesday. SJPD officers received a domestic violence call on Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of Malott Drive, near Highway 101 and Tully Road. According to police, the suspect allegedly...
sftimes.com
1 of 3 critically injured kids in Antioch crash to be removed from life support
One of the three children who were severely injured in a car crash in Antioch will be removed from life support after it was determined his condition would not improve. The three children, all 12 years old and part of a “blended family”, were walking on the sidewalk in Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive in Antioch Friday when they were hit by a car that collided with another vehicle.
sftimes.com
Disabled student allegedly raped by staff settled with Mission College for $7.6M
A developmentally disabled woman who accused a staff member of the West Valley-Mission Community College District in Santa Clara settled with the school for $7.6 million. According to Mark Boskovich, the civil attorney in the case, Raymond Ruiz, 70, was an instructional aide in the program for students with disabilities and is accused of sexually assaulting the plaintiff.
Comments / 0