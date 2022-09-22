One of the three children who were severely injured in a car crash in Antioch will be removed from life support after it was determined his condition would not improve. The three children, all 12 years old and part of a “blended family”, were walking on the sidewalk in Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive in Antioch Friday when they were hit by a car that collided with another vehicle.

