LIVERMORE – While away at college, Kristina Chesterman of Livermore was killed by a drunk driver. Nine years after her death, a permanent memorial has just been placed in the neighborhood where she grew up.Sandra Chesterman is doing everything she can to continue to keep her daughter's memory alive. She told KPIX 5 how Kristina loved helping people and animals, along with the color pink.Flipping through old family photos, Sandra said, "She was such a family person. It just reminds me of how important the family was for her."One can hear the pride in Sandra's voice as she talks about...

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO