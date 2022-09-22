Read full article on original website
Report: Child struck by car walking home from school in Antioch taken off life support
ANTIOCH -- One of three children injured last week when a vehicle struck them as they walked home from school in Antioch has been declared brain death and taken off life support, a relative told the East Bay Times.The boy's aunt, Charlotte Baker, told the paper of the family's heartbreaking decision.Another aunt -- Eden Comfort -- has started a Gofundme page to help the family. As of Wednesday afternoon, $30,920 had been raised."The family is devastated, and they need your help with prayers and love right now," the aunt wrote.On Friday around 3:00 pm, the three children -- 12-year-old Gianathon...
'There's a hole in my heart'; Neighbors remember young woman killed by drunk driver
LIVERMORE – While away at college, Kristina Chesterman of Livermore was killed by a drunk driver. Nine years after her death, a permanent memorial has just been placed in the neighborhood where she grew up.Sandra Chesterman is doing everything she can to continue to keep her daughter's memory alive. She told KPIX 5 how Kristina loved helping people and animals, along with the color pink.Flipping through old family photos, Sandra said, "She was such a family person. It just reminds me of how important the family was for her."One can hear the pride in Sandra's voice as she talks about...
Police: Woman attempted to kidnap child from Fairfield school
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl from a school campus Tuesday, the Fairfield Police Department said. Police said the staff at E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning intervened to stop the woman who said she was sent by the girl’s mother to pick her up. Police said the […]
Paradise Post
One of three 12-year-olds hit by car in Antioch to be taken off life support, relative says
ANTIOCH — A 12-year-old boy who was one of three middle schoolers from the same family injured last week when hit by a car will be taken off life support, according to a family member. The boy and two other 12-year-olds were hit by a driver Friday as they...
Family’s belongings destroyed after crash involving stolen moving truck
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A moving truck crashed into an apartment complex Thursday morning, the Vallejo Fire Department announced on Twitter. The truck smashed the belongings of a family that was about to move to a new state. The incident happened at the Redwood Shores apartment building located at 400 Redwood St. It is located […]
Woman arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt at a Fairfield elementary school
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after an incident at a Fairfield elementary school earlier this week. According to a news release from Fairfield police, the alleged attempted kidnapping happened Tuesday at the E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning. Police say a woman tried to lure a 12-year-old girl away from the campus by telling the girl her mother sent her to pick her up.
KCRA.com
Man shot on side of road in Sacramento County dies a short time later, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in south Sacramento on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 10:39 p.m. on the side of the road on the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a report on Thursday. Video player...
San Joaquin County sheriff urges people to stay away from 99 Speedway Saturday during Sonny Barger memorial service
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The San Joaquin County Sheriff is warning Stockton residents about possible violence as thousands of Hells Angels members prepare to say goodbye to one of their leaders.A memorial for founding member of the club's Oakland chapter, Sonny Barger, is scheduled to start Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway. Barger died back in June after a short battle with cancer. He was 83. At a press conference Friday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow criticized the plan but said additional resources would be on-hand to protect the public. "I'm bringing in substantial resources to protect the...
1 person dead after Modesto shooting
MODESTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a shooting in Modesto Thursday. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. The person has not been identified and there is no information about what led up to the shooting.
KCRA.com
1 killed in head-on crash that erupted in flames near Modesto, CHP says
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck erupted in flames near Modesto, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 22, 2022. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday on West Grayson Road, just east of Shiloh Road in...
Davis schools reopen after teen suspects detained
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Holmes Junior High and Davis Senior High were closed on Thursday morning, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District, after the district received a ‘threatening email’ on Wednesday. The Davis Police Department announced around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday that the two schools are safe for students to return to. Students […]
1 dead, 2 injured after Brinks guard opens fire during attempted robbery in Oakland: Official
The two injured include a Brinks employee and an innocent bystander. They were both taken to the hospital.
Over $52K in cash recovered after checks were stolen from Napa residents’ mail, police say
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after an investigation looking into a case of stolen checks and identity theft, the Napa Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post. Napa police reported an “influx” of stolen checks dating back to June — several cases of checks being stolen when victims […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Traffic Accident
Peabody Road Accident Traps Injured Woman in Vehicle. A Fairfield woman suffered major injuries in a traffic accident involving a dump truck on September 19. The accident happened along Peabody Road around 11:30 a.m., and the woman became trapped inside her vehicle due to the collision. She was extricated from her vehicle by firefighters with the Fairfield Fire Department, who used tools to free her.
Hayward man convicted of killing wife in front of daughter
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man is facing prison time after a jury found him guilty of stabbing his wife to death in front of their horrified 11-year-old daughter in 2020. Elmer Ugarte, 42, was convicted earlier this month of second-degree murder for the death of his wife, Maria “Lupe” Hernandez. Ugarte and Hernandez […]
CHP: Driver passing vehicle dies in head-on collision with Freightliner in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a 2017 Ram pickup collided with a Freightliner along West Grayson Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened near Shiloh Road around 2:16 p.m. Thursday. Police said the driver of the Ram was heading...
Autoblog
SUV misses child by inches as it barrels through flashing crosswalk
A crosswalk with flashing yellow lights is a high-visibility safety measure that can save lives — but only if motorists heed the lights. Last week in San Mateo, Calif., a child on a scooter barely escaped being hit by an SUV driven by someone who missed or ignored the warning lights and barreled on through.
Update after Antioch crash
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — One of the three children who were critically injured in a car crash in Antioch on Friday will be removed from life support on Thursday after it was determined his condition will not improve, KRON4 confirmed. The three children, who are all 12 years old and part of what family members […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Duo Arrested in Connection with Brentwood Robbery
The Brentwood Police Department announced that on Monday at approximately 3:25PM, officers responded to the Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way for a robbery that just occurred. The victim reported that after exiting the bank, she was approached by one suspect who attempted to grab her purse....
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Vacaville (Vacaville, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured three people. According to the CHP, one suffered severe injuries, and the other two sustained minor injuries from the [..]
