Antioch, CA

CBS San Francisco

Report: Child struck by car walking home from school in Antioch taken off life support

ANTIOCH -- One of three children injured last week when a vehicle struck them as they walked home from school in Antioch has been declared brain death and taken off life support, a relative told the East Bay Times.The boy's aunt, Charlotte Baker, told the paper of the family's heartbreaking decision.Another aunt -- Eden Comfort -- has started a Gofundme page to help the family. As of Wednesday afternoon, $30,920  had been raised."The family is devastated, and they need your help with prayers and love right now," the aunt wrote.On Friday around 3:00 pm, the three children -- 12-year-old Gianathon...
CBS San Francisco

'There's a hole in my heart'; Neighbors remember young woman killed by drunk driver

LIVERMORE – While away at college, Kristina Chesterman of Livermore was killed by a drunk driver. Nine years after her death, a permanent memorial has just been placed in the neighborhood where she grew up.Sandra Chesterman is doing everything she can to continue to keep her daughter's memory alive. She told KPIX 5 how Kristina loved helping people and animals, along with the color pink.Flipping through old family photos, Sandra said, "She was such a family person. It just reminds me of how important the family was for her."One can hear the pride in Sandra's voice as she talks about...
FOX40

Police: Woman attempted to kidnap child from Fairfield school

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl from a school campus Tuesday, the Fairfield Police Department said. Police said the staff at E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning intervened to stop the woman who said she was sent by the girl’s mother to pick her up. Police said the […]
