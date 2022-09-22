Here we are, meeting together on the shores of the third season in the northern hemisphere, freshly appointed in our various positions, and shaking off the languorous coma of summertime to gather the power needed to squeeze every drop of warm pleasure out of the encroaching autumn. Our eyes are tuned to the angle of sun as it fires hook shots of shielded warmth and light off of the vulgar terrain to remind us of the passing zenith of heavenly summer. Gather around, my friends, and we will all sing a song of the times ahead, where mulchy forest and browning apples send poems of decay to the straggling blackberries on the vine, feeding us all with drunk and overripe sugars before the hard frost kicks in. Come home and we will all lay out, warm in our fat coats from the dead summer. Come home and we will listen to music that's in the air everywhere.

ARCATA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO