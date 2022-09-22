Read full article on original website
Related
North Coast Journal
Sara Bareilles Comes Home
In "Saint Honesty," for which Sara Bareilles won a Grammy for Best American Roots Performance in 2019, she sings the praises of rain on one's face, of it coming in through the windows: "How wild it was to find it/ to finally feel the climate/ instead of only staying dry and warm." And when she draws out the single syllable of "rain," spiraling up and away in her clear, steady mezzo-soprano, one wonders if a singer from anywhere but Humboldt could wring as much joy and relief from the word.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATE) AHHH!!! Hometown Girl Sara Bareilles Will Play a Free Concert in Eureka Next Month!
UPDATE, 12:20 p.m.: Well, that went about as you’d expect! Less than three hours after the Sara Bareilles concert announcement was made, Eureka Mayor Susan Seaman has confirmed to LoCO that all of the roughly 11,000 free tickets to next month’s show have been claimed. We’d like to think we played a part, but more likely Sara video-promoting the show on her social media did the job.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Residents of Sizable Eureka Homeless Encampment to Be Removed Tomorrow Morning
Echoing a familiar pattern here in Eureka, a longstanding homeless encampment located in a greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education is scheduled to be cleared out Saturday morning, leaving residents wondering where they’ll go next. Today the Eureka Police Department told the Outpost they planned to...
North Coast Journal
William Carson and his Mansion
"[The Carson Mansion] will stand as a monument to a life of unexampled energy and honest integrity. It's hard to find anyone who had a bad word to say about William Carson on record, other than his usual uncomplimentary label — "lumber baron" — and the fact that he was a Republican. Other than that, in accounts from his contemporaries, he comes over as an enlightened employer who, for instance, voluntarily reduced working hours from 12 to 10, paid Christmas bonuses every year ($5 for married men, half that for singles), and who provided board for his workers where the meals "rivaled those of hotels." When 2,000 local lumber workers went on strike for better wages and working conditions in 1907, his company was unaffected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Coast Journal
What's Good: Familiar Sandwiches, New Burritos
You've likely had your last dollop of blue-green Chicago relish in Humboldt for a while, as Chicago Dog House has left the building — specifically the one formerly occupied by Deo's in Henderson Center (428 Grotto St., Eureka). But the spot didn't remain vacant long. Paula Harris has lately opened Grotto there, with a stacked list of sandwiches and wraps.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Following Violent Brawl in Arcata, Local Bartender Plans ‘Peace Picnic’ on the Plaza to Rally Against Violence
After a violent brawl broke out in front of The Jam in Arcata over the weekend, one local bartender is planning a “Peace Picnic” – a community rally against violence – on the Arcata Plaza on Sept. 26. “I just felt in my heart that I...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Firefighters Get Down in the Mud to Rescue a Dog
Yesterday afternoon, Humboldt Bay firefighters got down in the mud to save someone’s fur friend. According to Humboldt Bay Fire’s Facebook post, “Yesterday at approximately 4:22pm Humboldt Bay Fire truck 8181 responded to a public assist for a dog stuck in the mud on the waterfront.”. When...
kymkemp.com
Stolen Pickup Full of Trash Stuck Then Abandoned in the Mad River Near Blue Lake
An abandoned pickup filled with a large amount of trash wallows in the algae filled Mad River near the town of Blue Lake today while its owners, the victims of vehicle theft, rush to the scene to reclaim it. Frank Onstine who captured the above photo notified the City of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Miriam Cruz Montanez, 1949-2022
Miriam Cruz Montanez was born September 3, 1949 and passed way due to cancer on September 12, 2022. Miriam resided in Eureka. Miriam (mom) is survived by her three children: Raymond Charles Page (Loren), grandchildren Canyon and Phoenix of Bend, Oregon; Dr. Veronica Renee Wizes (Scott) of Eagle Point, Oregon, grandchild Alexandria Wizes of Charleston, South Carolina; Ricardo William Page, grandchildren Timulin and Anujin, of Eureka.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Preparing for ‘The Big One’: Emergency Responders Gather for Cascadia TsunamiCon in Blue Lake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. As emergency management agencies across the country observe National Preparedness Month, emergency responders from near and far gathered in Blue Lake this week to talk about a threat that has long loomed over the North Coast: the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Nearly...
kymkemp.com
Fender Bender on Harris in Eureka Slowing Traffic
A car collided with the rear end of a pickup on Harris Street at the Walford Avenue stoplight about 1:20 p.m. According to Pat Cherry who provided the photo above, “[A]ll three cars were hit. I think the front blue car stopped short and the pickup hit the blue car then the car behind the pickup hit the truck.”
North Coast Journal
Re: '44 Feet' Editor:
Re: "44 Feet" by J.A. Savage (Sept. 15): I wish your writer had actually quantified the risks posed by the five dry casks holding spent fuel rods at PG&E's Buhne Point station. What was PG&E's response to the concerns raised here? They were asked, right?. And, for such an important...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
activenorcal.com
Unanimous Vote Calls for the Renaming of Patrick’s Point
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to change the name of the famous headland along the Northern California coast – Patrick’s Point – to Sue-meg Point. The change, which mirrors the 2021 name change of the State Park which holds the headlands, will now move to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to officially document the new name.
North Coast Journal
Planning Director: Developer's Home is More than Double Permitted Size
It appears Travis Schneider’s problems may have just doubled in size. The local developer’s efforts to get a permit and permit amendments necessary to lift a county stop work order and resume construction of his family home on Walker Point Road south of the Indianola Cutoff have already been complicated by concerns over the permitted size of the structure. But Humboldt County Planning and Building Director John Ford confirmed to the Journal late yesterday afternoon that the actual building area of the structure is effectively two stories and 20,817 square feet — far larger than the 8,000 square feet with a 1,000 square-foot natural light cellar Schneider had listed on his coastal development permit application, an estimate that been repeated in county staff reports and Planning Commission discussions.
krcrtv.com
Second drive-by shooting reported in two weeks in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Gunshots were reportedly heard at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 200 and 300 blocks of Dollison Street near Saint Bernard High School. There were numerous neighbors who heard the shots followed by the sound of a car speeding off. Police confirmed that a home on the 300 block of Dollison Street was hit.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 21
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bohn Makes the Motion, Supes Unanimously Censure Bongio for Racist Remarks, Move to Remove Him as Chair of Planning Commission
On Tuesday afternoon, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to censure Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio for derogatory and racist remarks he made during recent meetings. The board’s motion, which was made by First District Supervisor Rex Bohn, the man who appointed Bongio to the Planning Commission nearly...
kymkemp.com
Some Areas in the Emerald Counties Received 7 Inches…How Much Rain Did You Get?
All the weather buffs we know have been comparing rain totals from the last five days. The National Weather Service has compiled the numbers across our region and shows an impressive range of numbers. According to their calculations, “Five day storm total precipitation from Saturday to Wednesday ranged from 12/100’s...
kymkemp.com
Driver of Box Van Allegedly Evading CHP Officers on the Avenue of the Giants Arrested for DUI
A short pursuit of a box van in Southern Humboldt on September 21st resulted in an arrest of the driver for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs. CHP Public Information Officer, Jonathon Clevenger told us that a CHP officer observed the vehicle driving erratically along the Avenue of the Giants. The vehicle continued south along the avenue adjacent to Highway 101 before entering onto the highway travelling south, failing to pull over for the officer. According to Clevenger, the driver of the vehicle pulled over near Hooker Creek Road at the south end of the Avenue of the Giants.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Domestic Violence Call Leads to Bayside Man’s Arrest for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 22, 2022, at about 1:41 p.m., an adult female contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center to report a domestic violence incident that had occurred at a residence on the 2300 block of Plunkett Road in Bayside.
Comments / 0