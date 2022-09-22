Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
Residents of Sizable Eureka Homeless Encampment to Be Removed Tomorrow Morning
Echoing a familiar pattern here in Eureka, a longstanding homeless encampment located in a greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education is scheduled to be cleared out Saturday morning, leaving residents wondering where they’ll go next. Today the Eureka Police Department told the Outpost they planned to...
kymkemp.com
Scenic Eclipse Cruises Into Foggy Humboldt Bay
This morning, the Scenic Eclipse swam through fog into the Humboldt Bay. This is the third cruise ship to come to Eureka’s deep water port since May–the second this month. Passengers are paying about $15,000 per couple to voyage from San Diego to Seattle and then disembark in Vancover, Canada.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt-Del Norte house wanted for a movie
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — If you own a house in Humboldt or Del Norte County, you may be in luck: the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission is seeking a house to act as a set in a major motion picture. The Film Commission is looking for a modest one-story, two-bedroom home...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt Brewing Company Returns to Arcata, Opening Café and Brewery in Old Mosgo’s Space
If you’re one of the many folks in Arcata’s Westwood neighborhood who were shocked to discover that you could no longer grab a cup of joe at Mosgo’s Coffee House, the café next to Murphy’s Market on Alliance that recently closed, you’ll be happy to know that the coffee shop will soon reopen under the ownership of a familiar local company name. And it will be even better, because there will be beer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Miriam Cruz Montanez, 1949-2022
Miriam Cruz Montanez was born September 3, 1949 and passed way due to cancer on September 12, 2022. Miriam resided in Eureka. Miriam (mom) is survived by her three children: Raymond Charles Page (Loren), grandchildren Canyon and Phoenix of Bend, Oregon; Dr. Veronica Renee Wizes (Scott) of Eagle Point, Oregon, grandchild Alexandria Wizes of Charleston, South Carolina; Ricardo William Page, grandchildren Timulin and Anujin, of Eureka.
kymkemp.com
Happy First Day of Autumn
Today or tomorrow depending on where in the world you are is the first day of the equinox. For those of us here on the West Coast, it will occur a little after 6 p.m. today. Here’s a look at the sunrise and sunset times in Eureka through the end of the month so you can see the progressively shorter daylight hours.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 23 through Thursday, September 29
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 260: Bareilles homecoming, demotion urge, PG&E economy woes, ketamine trips, huge drug bust, more
Grammy winner Sara Bareilles is doing a free homecoming concert in Eureka on October 16, ‘Supervisors moved to demote the chair of the ‘Planning Commission over offensive remarks, PG&E power limits could hamper important projects from the Eel River Valley to SoHum, a Eureka doctor is providing psychedelic ketamine trips, the largest one-time seizure in ‘Drug Task Force history, a new location for local beer, upcoming moves to ease sending folks to psychiatric treatment and housing, businessman Rob Arkley’s proposed housing project at Indianola, a local export is set to play for Team USA in the Rugby World Cup, cruise ships return to the Eureka waterfront, Eureka’s official top cop Todd Jarvis, proposed cannabis shipping once it’s federally legalized, local exports Alex Cappa and Jake Hanson continue doing their thing in the NFL, more about Hillary Clinton’s local visit, sentencing for the Redding neighbor who faked her own kidnapping, event picks, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lostcoastoutpost.com
Preparing for ‘The Big One’: Emergency Responders Gather for Cascadia TsunamiCon in Blue Lake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. As emergency management agencies across the country observe National Preparedness Month, emergency responders from near and far gathered in Blue Lake this week to talk about a threat that has long loomed over the North Coast: the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Nearly...
North Coast Journal
Together Again at the North Country Fair
The Same Old People and a large number of attendees were happy to be "Together Again" at the 47th annual North Country Fair at the Arcata Plaza on Saturday and Sunday after a two-year pandemic delay. The two-day celebration of the Fall equinox, diversity and community featured the All Species Parade on Saturday and the "Together Again" theme recognized the presence of 170 art and craft vendors, local food booths, activities for children and live music and dance performances on three stages.
North Coast Journal
Planning Director: Developer's Home is More than Double Permitted Size
It appears Travis Schneider’s problems may have just doubled in size. The local developer’s efforts to get a permit and permit amendments necessary to lift a county stop work order and resume construction of his family home on Walker Point Road south of the Indianola Cutoff have already been complicated by concerns over the permitted size of the structure. But Humboldt County Planning and Building Director John Ford confirmed to the Journal late yesterday afternoon that the actual building area of the structure is effectively two stories and 20,817 square feet — far larger than the 8,000 square feet with a 1,000 square-foot natural light cellar Schneider had listed on his coastal development permit application, an estimate that been repeated in county staff reports and Planning Commission discussions.
kymkemp.com
Stolen Pickup Full of Trash Stuck Then Abandoned in the Mad River Near Blue Lake
An abandoned pickup filled with a large amount of trash wallows in the algae filled Mad River near the town of Blue Lake today while its owners, the victims of vehicle theft, rush to the scene to reclaim it. Frank Onstine who captured the above photo notified the City of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Coast Journal
Re: '44 Feet' Editor:
Re: "44 Feet" by J.A. Savage (Sept. 15): I wish your writer had actually quantified the risks posed by the five dry casks holding spent fuel rods at PG&E's Buhne Point station. What was PG&E's response to the concerns raised here? They were asked, right?. And, for such an important...
activenorcal.com
Unanimous Vote Calls for the Renaming of Patrick’s Point
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to change the name of the famous headland along the Northern California coast – Patrick’s Point – to Sue-meg Point. The change, which mirrors the 2021 name change of the State Park which holds the headlands, will now move to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to officially document the new name.
North Coast Journal
What's Good: Familiar Sandwiches, New Burritos
You've likely had your last dollop of blue-green Chicago relish in Humboldt for a while, as Chicago Dog House has left the building — specifically the one formerly occupied by Deo's in Henderson Center (428 Grotto St., Eureka). But the spot didn't remain vacant long. Paula Harris has lately opened Grotto there, with a stacked list of sandwiches and wraps.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Betty Marie (Peugh) Sweaney, 1934-2022
Betty Marie (Peugh) Sweaney passed away on September 18, 2022. At 88 years of age, she died at home under hospice care surrounded by family and with long-term partner Allen Guiles by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frederck and Mabel Huggins; husbands: Bill Peugh and Max Sweaney; sisters: Laura Elliot and Irene Jackson; and son: Ed Peugh. She is survived by sons: Jerry Peugh, Harold (Cheryl) Peugh, and Bob Peugh; granddaughters: Molly (Matthew) Zdon, Sarah (Dan) Boehm, Katie Peugh and Dana Peugh; and great-grandkids: Rocco, Riley, Hazel, Aubrey, Isaac, Edward and Louis.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Firefighters Get Down in the Mud to Rescue a Dog
Yesterday afternoon, Humboldt Bay firefighters got down in the mud to save someone’s fur friend. According to Humboldt Bay Fire’s Facebook post, “Yesterday at approximately 4:22pm Humboldt Bay Fire truck 8181 responded to a public assist for a dog stuck in the mud on the waterfront.”. When...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 21
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Following Violent Brawl in Arcata, Local Bartender Plans ‘Peace Picnic’ on the Plaza to Rally Against Violence
After a violent brawl broke out in front of The Jam in Arcata over the weekend, one local bartender is planning a “Peace Picnic” – a community rally against violence – on the Arcata Plaza on Sept. 26. “I just felt in my heart that I...
Comments / 1