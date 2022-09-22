Read full article on original website
If you file taxes in these 17 states, you could be getting an inflation-relief check from the government—here's who qualifies
Since prices for necessities like shelter and food have risen by 8.5% year-over-year, many U.S. state governments are cutting checks to help their residents cover household costs. The effort is mostly funded by tax revenue surpluses, either as automatic rebates mandated by state law or as part of legislation specifically...
IRS is refunding $1.2 billion – who qualifies and when payments will happen
(NEXSTAR) – Some taxpayers are going to see a boost to their bank accounts soon – the IRS has announced that it will be refunding $1.2 billion in tax filing penalties. Nearly 1.6 million people will automatically get a refund after filing certain 2019 or 2020 returns late, according to the IRS.
Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?
The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
IRS set to send out $1.2 billion in refunds to certain taxpayers
The Internal Revenue Service will send refunds to taxpayers who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, filed certain 2019 and 2020 tax returns late. According to the IRS, the penalty that is being refunded is typically assessed for those who have not filed their return and have not requested an extension. The penalty is set at a rate of 5% per month, up to 25% of the unpaid tax when a federal income tax return is filed late.
1.6 Million Taxpayers Are Getting Surprise Refunds From the IRS
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Millions of taxpayers will get refunds for late-filing penalties assessed in recent years, the IRS says.
Tax Rebates 2022: IRS To Send Up To $750 In Coming Days, What To Know?
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should start transferring special refunds of up to $750 into bank accounts before the end of September. Tax Rebates 2022: IRS To Send Up To $750 In Coming Days, What To Know?Pixabay.
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Three $250 direct payments are up for grabs – but only if you apply before next week
FAMILIES in one state are eligible to receive up to $750 in direct payments this year - but the deadline to file the necessary paperwork is days away. A recent Rhode Island budget plan passed by Governor Daniel McKee expands the child tax rebate, sending families $250 for each qualifying child with a maximum of $750.
IRS to refund 1.6 million people who missed tax filing deadlines during the pandemic
The Internal Revenue Service is sending refunds to more than a million Americans who filed their taxes late in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxpayers have until September 30 to take advantage of this reprieve, the agency said on Monday. Typically, people who file their tax returns late...
IRS Wants $2.1 Million From Grandmother Who Failed to File Paperwork
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is seeking a $2.1 million payment from a grandmother who accidentally failed to file specific paperwork. Boston-based Monica Toth, 82, is facing the seizure of a multi-million dollar endowment -- left to her by her father who fled Nazi Germany and later became a successful U.S. businessman -- because she failed to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) annually prior to the year 2010.
Tax rebate 2022 updates — One time direct payments worth up to $500 going out to millions of Americans – see exact date
OVER three million taxpayers in Virginia will receive a tax rebate of up to $500 next week. The one-time payments will start getting sent out on September 19. Virginians must have had a tax liability last year in order to qualify for the payment. Individuals filing will receive up to...
Taxpayers have just a few weeks left to claim their share of $1.2 billion in IRS fee refunds. Here's how to take advantage
If you missed the deadline for 2019 or 2020 tax returns, you may receive an automatic refund for late-filing penalties. Nearly 1.6 million taxpayers will receive $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits. But you must file overdue returns by Sept. 30 to qualify, according to the IRS. If you...
Three steps to take to find your IRS tax refund which are averaging over $3,039
WITH tax day well behind us, millions of Americans are still waiting for their refunds. Some taxpayers have already been waiting several months for their federal income tax refunds to arrive after completing 1040 paper returns and mailing them in late January or early February. As of August 26, Internal...
3 ways to get a bigger tax refund
The complexity of the tax code can make filing taxes a chore, but you can also use it to your advantage. The many possibilities for tax deductions and tax credits, for example, can help you legally reduce your tax liability. In doing so, you can end up getting money back — i.e., a tax refund — after filing taxes.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Thousands of US taxpayers may have had their details leaked by the IRS
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has revealed (opens in new tab) it inadvertently exposed the data of approximately 120,000 US taxpayers. The agency says that all of the offending information has now been removed from its website, and it will send notifications to all those impacted within the coming weeks.
Over 1K IRS agents being ‘willfully delinquent’ on their tax returns is ‘inexcusable’: Sen. Ernst
During an interview on "Varney & Co," Wednesday, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, responded to reports that 1,250 IRS employees were delinquent on their tax returns despite President Biden's forthcoming "Inflation Reduction Act," which calls for the addition of 87,000 agents. STUART VARNEY: I know you asked the Treasury to audit...
Inheritance and Estate Taxes Can Impact Ordinary Taxpayers, Too
The news that King Charles III will not have to pay tax on assets that he inherits is making headlines this week. Some of the chatter suggests that a full tax exemption is a perk of being royal, while others have claimed that no exemptions apply to more ordinary taxpayers. Both premises are wrong.
IRS unintentionally posted some private taxpayer information to its website
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) unintentionally posted some private individuals’ tax information on its website last week before taking it down, officials said in a letter to Congress on Friday that was obtained by The Wall Street Journal. Anna Canfield Roth, the acting assistant secretary for management in the...
Your First Look at 2023 Tax Brackets, Deductions, and Credits (2)
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index increased just 0.1% for August after no change in July. However, inflation remains a concern because over the last 12 months, the index rose 8.3% before seasonal adjustment. And those rates could impact your 2023 tax picture. The...
Inflation means the IRS could soon change your tax bracket. Here's what to know.
Every year, the IRS adjusts many provisions to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual tax brackets to how much you can save in your individual retirement account, or IRA. With inflation running near a 40-year high, experts say some major changes are likely to be in store for taxpayers.
