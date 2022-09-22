ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
IRS set to send out $1.2 billion in refunds to certain taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service will send refunds to taxpayers who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, filed certain 2019 and 2020 tax returns late. According to the IRS, the penalty that is being refunded is typically assessed for those who have not filed their return and have not requested an extension. The penalty is set at a rate of 5% per month, up to 25% of the unpaid tax when a federal income tax return is filed late.
1.6 Million Taxpayers Are Getting Surprise Refunds From the IRS

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Millions of taxpayers will get refunds for late-filing penalties assessed in recent years, the IRS says.
IRS Wants $2.1 Million From Grandmother Who Failed to File Paperwork

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is seeking a $2.1 million payment from a grandmother who accidentally failed to file specific paperwork. Boston-based Monica Toth, 82, is facing the seizure of a multi-million dollar endowment -- left to her by her father who fled Nazi Germany and later became a successful U.S. businessman -- because she failed to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) annually prior to the year 2010.
3 ways to get a bigger tax refund

The complexity of the tax code can make filing taxes a chore, but you can also use it to your advantage. The many possibilities for tax deductions and tax credits, for example, can help you legally reduce your tax liability. In doing so, you can end up getting money back — i.e., a tax refund — after filing taxes.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inheritance and Estate Taxes Can Impact Ordinary Taxpayers, Too

The news that King Charles III will not have to pay tax on assets that he inherits is making headlines this week. Some of the chatter suggests that a full tax exemption is a perk of being royal, while others have claimed that no exemptions apply to more ordinary taxpayers. Both premises are wrong.
Your First Look at 2023 Tax Brackets, Deductions, and Credits (2)

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index increased just 0.1% for August after no change in July. However, inflation remains a concern because over the last 12 months, the index rose 8.3% before seasonal adjustment. And those rates could impact your 2023 tax picture. The...
