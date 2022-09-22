Read full article on original website
Related
texasmetronews.com
Buy Black Business Spotlight: The Empanada Cook House
The Empanada Cookhouse is an exciting innovative empanada shop where we blend Latin inspiration with local flavors to create handcrafted, flavorful, and party ready empanadas. What is an empanada? It’s a Spanish or Latin American baked pastry turnover filled with a variety of savory or sweet ingredients. At The Empanada Cook House you can stop by the restaurant or order online. They also offer catering. Visit the website: https://theempanadacookhouse.com/
texasmetronews.com
2022 HBCU Awareness & Recruiting Event (September 25)
The North Carolina A&T State University Dallas/Ft. Worth Alumni Chapter and Howard University Alumni Chapter of Dallas/Ft. Worth invite you to the 2022 HBCU Awareness & Recruiting Event, 1-3p.m. at Klyde Warren Park Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-hbcu-awareness-recruiting-event-tickets-396943678227?aff=erellivmlt.
texasmetronews.com
An Evening Honoring the Life and Legacy of Botham Jean is Scheduled
A conversation with renowned author and professor Eric Michael Dyson and Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price will be featured at the annual Red Tie Gala 2022 Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Botham Jean. Cynt Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of the Dallas Mavericks will introduce the powerful speakers who will discuss the issues of the day. The entertainment for the evening will include performances by Lesley Christmas, Aldin Elmo Norville, and Brandt Jean. Angela Blair Jeffries, a multi-talented entertainer, will host the event.
texasmetronews.com
Dallas civil rights leader Eva Partee McMillan dies at 100
Many younger Dallas activists stood on the shoulders of Eva Partee McMillan, who died Sept. 23. She had celebrated her 100th birthday in May. The former preacher’s wife became a street activist and community organizer some 80 years ago when, as a young mother, she could no longer ignore civil rights inequities all around her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texasmetronews.com
MY TRUTH: What were you doing?
It was a hot Saturday afternoon at the Choctaw Stadium for the Arlington Football Classic and there were plenty of seats available as the Southern University Jaguars faced the Texas Southern University Tigers. We knew who was going to win the contest for having the most fans in attendance. Of...
Comments / 0