A conversation with renowned author and professor Eric Michael Dyson and Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price will be featured at the annual Red Tie Gala 2022 Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Botham Jean. Cynt Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of the Dallas Mavericks will introduce the powerful speakers who will discuss the issues of the day. The entertainment for the evening will include performances by Lesley Christmas, Aldin Elmo Norville, and Brandt Jean. Angela Blair Jeffries, a multi-talented entertainer, will host the event.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO