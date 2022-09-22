I was driving back from Austin after speaking at a conference. As I got in the DFW area, I was about to change lanes and I noticed a lady riding in my blind spot. She moved around me to the left lane and proceeded to move into the other blind spot. In frustration, I sped up just to get away. In that moment, I learned a valuable lesson. We all have blind spots not just on the roads but even in our life journey. We need help to see what we can’t.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO