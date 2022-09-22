Read full article on original website
Related
texasmetronews.com
TAAACC holds annual conference in Dallas
The 2022 Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce Conference is being held in Dallas at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters under the leadership of Chairwoman Courtney Johnson Rose. At the luncheon on Thursday, in addition to the awards presentation, Dallas Citizens Council CEO Kelvin Walker sat...
texasmetronews.com
2022 HBCU Awareness & Recruiting Event (September 25)
The North Carolina A&T State University Dallas/Ft. Worth Alumni Chapter and Howard University Alumni Chapter of Dallas/Ft. Worth invite you to the 2022 HBCU Awareness & Recruiting Event, 1-3p.m. at Klyde Warren Park Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-hbcu-awareness-recruiting-event-tickets-396943678227?aff=erellivmlt.
texasmetronews.com
HBCU SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER (September 24)
The 9th Annual HBCU Scholarship Fundraiser, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm CST, at 4Thirteen Kitchen and Sports Lounge located at 755 TX HWY 121 Lewisville, TX 75067. During this HBCU Scholarship Fundraiser, up.to four scholarships will be awarded to the university(ties) that raise the most funds. .\\ Donations may be written off as a tax deduction. https://hbcufortheculture.eventbrite.com.
texasmetronews.com
National Aurtism Foundation Teams With Lamborghini To Host Inaugural Black Tie Fundraising Gala
The National Aurtism Foundation has teamed with Lamborghini to host its first-ever fundraising gala next month. The Lamborghini Ball is set to be a star-studded black-tie affair transforming the luxury car company’s Dallas showroom floor for the groundbreaking event. The inaugural ball will feature a silent auction, music, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
texasmetronews.com
As health care facilities pop up in southern Dallas, here’s what that means for residents
The last time Alice Collier went to the dentist was in 2014. After her retirement, Collier, who lives in the Jubilee community in southern Dallas, said she didn’t have the time or money to go to regular dentist appointments. For many in southern Dallas, keeping a healthy lifestyle is...
texasmetronews.com
Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale By the Numbers
DALLAS, Texas – Autumn 2022 – For the 17th year, Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale, presented by Reliant, highlights the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village featuring pumpkin houses and creative displays utilizing more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. This year’s fall festival opens September 17 and runs through October 31, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.
texasmetronews.com
An Evening Honoring the Life and Legacy of Botham Jean is Scheduled
A conversation with renowned author and professor Eric Michael Dyson and Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price will be featured at the annual Red Tie Gala 2022 Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Botham Jean. Cynt Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of the Dallas Mavericks will introduce the powerful speakers who will discuss the issues of the day. The entertainment for the evening will include performances by Lesley Christmas, Aldin Elmo Norville, and Brandt Jean. Angela Blair Jeffries, a multi-talented entertainer, will host the event.
texasmetronews.com
Dallas civil rights leader Eva Partee McMillan dies at 100
Many younger Dallas activists stood on the shoulders of Eva Partee McMillan, who died Sept. 23. She had celebrated her 100th birthday in May. The former preacher’s wife became a street activist and community organizer some 80 years ago when, as a young mother, she could no longer ignore civil rights inequities all around her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texasmetronews.com
MY TRUTH: What were you doing?
It was a hot Saturday afternoon at the Choctaw Stadium for the Arlington Football Classic and there were plenty of seats available as the Southern University Jaguars faced the Texas Southern University Tigers. We knew who was going to win the contest for having the most fans in attendance. Of...
texasmetronews.com
FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: The Blind Spots
I was driving back from Austin after speaking at a conference. As I got in the DFW area, I was about to change lanes and I noticed a lady riding in my blind spot. She moved around me to the left lane and proceeded to move into the other blind spot. In frustration, I sped up just to get away. In that moment, I learned a valuable lesson. We all have blind spots not just on the roads but even in our life journey. We need help to see what we can’t.
Comments / 0