Christianity has remained at the forefront of the nation's political and social conversations for centuries — but new research shows that could be changing. A new report by Pew Research Center and the General Social Survey published on Tuesday found that the large numbers of people in the U.S who practice Christianity are declining. The religion's demographic has been dwindling since the 1990s, the report said, as many adults transition to an identity of atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular."

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO