Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Biden administration launches environmental justice office
WARRENTON, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top environment official visited what is widely considered the birthplace of the environmental justice movement Saturday to unveil a national office that will distribute $3 billion in block grants to underserved communities burdened by pollution. Forty years after a predominantly Black community in Warren County, North Carolina, rallied against hosting a hazardous waste landfill, Michael Regan, the first Black administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, announced he is dedicating a new senior level of leadership to the environmental justice movement they ignited. The Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights —...
Rich white business owners, not Blacks who graduate college, are the deadbeats
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Michael Coard, an attorney and radio host, is a columnist for the Philadelphia Tribune. President Joe Biden, the last legitimate president since Barack Obama, announced Aug. 24 […] The post Rich white business owners, not Blacks who graduate college, are the deadbeats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class
On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
Racism in America is real and here is the proof.
March for Equality(via americamagazine.org) When people are actively attentive to issues of racial and social justice, MAGA republicans classify them as ‘woke’ as a way of dismissing and denigrating their concerns. Earlier this year in Florida, the governor signed into law the ‘Stop WOKE act’, that amends the Florida Civil Rights Act to make it unlawful for employers to host mandatory employee trainings that promote certain concepts related to discrimination, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The law targets diversity trainings that promote ideas such as unconscious bias, racial colorblindness, and white privilege.
Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended
Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
Christianity in the U.S. is quickly shrinking and may no longer be the majority religion within just a few decades, research finds
Christianity has remained at the forefront of the nation's political and social conversations for centuries — but new research shows that could be changing. A new report by Pew Research Center and the General Social Survey published on Tuesday found that the large numbers of people in the U.S who practice Christianity are declining. The religion's demographic has been dwindling since the 1990s, the report said, as many adults transition to an identity of atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular."
Randi Weingarten damaged a generation of kids by keeping schools closed: Karol Markowicz
New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz blamed American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten for falling U.S. test scores, calling the union head a "partisan leftist activist" for keeping schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's important to understand that when we read stories about the pandemic causing learning loss,...
Mark Zuckerberg is dragging Meta to failure says Harvard expert
Bill George, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School, thinks that Mark Zuckerberg has "really lost his way" and is slowly dragging his company Meta to failure. George made these comments while speaking to CNBC about his new book titled True North: Leading Authentically in Today’s Workplace, Emerging Leader Edition.
New research shows US Republican politicians increasingly spread news on social media from untrustworthy sources
A study analyzing millions of tweets has revealed that Republican members of the U.S. Congress are increasingly circulating news from dubious sources, compared to their European counterparts. The research, published in PNAS Nexus and led by the Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) in Austria and the University of Bristol...
Why Latino people are on the front lines of climate change
A wide range of Latino communities in the United States are affected by climate-driven storms, floods, droughts and heat waves, and are leading the charge to address global warming.
This week, Sept. 18-24, is “Banned Books” Week ~ “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us”
An article in The Conversation by a University of Southern California professor who teaches a class on banned books says book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read. Professor Trisha Tucker writes:. “Banned Books Week, an annual event that teachers and librarians across the U.S. mark with a combination...
An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says
WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said. “What I […] The post An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says appeared first on Michigan Advance.
More College Men Are Adopting Right-Wing Views in Response to Perceived Threats Against Them
According to two American political science professors who published an op-ed in Newsweek, we’re beginning to see a backlash against #MeToo. The social movement that resulted in pushing women’s rights to the forefront and helping to even out the gender playing field has left many young men feeling under attack.
Harvard Grad Student Shares Tips for Planning Impactful Protests
Anthropology professor John Comaroff was first accused of sexual misconduct in 2020 and placed on administrative leave. Comaroff's administrative leave is over, and he is teaching a class this fall. Clare Canavan helped lead walkouts and protests against his return. When graduate student Clare Canavan and her peers first learned...
The U.S. Constitution guarantees us free speech
In society today, there is the oft-forgotten principle of Americans’ right to free speech. This is frequently evident on Ivy-League college campuses and at various party-political rallies where speakers wish to voice some opinion that is deemed contrary to those of liberal or radical audience members; consequently, the speakers are shouted down and thus prevented from voicing their views.
American Muslims more willing to serve in military than other demographics: poll
America's Muslim population is just as willing or more willing to serve in the military than other segments of the population. "It’s not surprising that Muslims want to serve, and I am happy to hear this poll came out," Shukri Abdirahman, a former Republican candidate for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District and a Muslim military veteran, told Fox News Digital. "Too often atrocities by Islamic terrorists get blamed on Muslims collectively. Muslims around the world have to suffer from the idea we are all radicals."
