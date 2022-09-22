ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Associated Press

Biden administration launches environmental justice office

WARRENTON, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top environment official visited what is widely considered the birthplace of the environmental justice movement Saturday to unveil a national office that will distribute $3 billion in block grants to underserved communities burdened by pollution. Forty years after a predominantly Black community in Warren County, North Carolina, rallied against hosting a hazardous waste landfill, Michael Regan, the first Black administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, announced he is dedicating a new senior level of leadership to the environmental justice movement they ignited. The Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights —...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Kansas Reflector

Rich white business owners, not Blacks who graduate college, are the deadbeats

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Michael Coard, an attorney and radio host, is a columnist for the Philadelphia Tribune. President Joe Biden, the last legitimate president since Barack Obama, announced Aug. 24 […] The post Rich white business owners, not Blacks who graduate college, are the deadbeats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
EDUCATION
Reason.com

Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class

On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
COLLEGES
Matthew C. Woodruff

Racism in America is real and here is the proof.

March for Equality(via americamagazine.org) When people are actively attentive to issues of racial and social justice, MAGA republicans classify them as ‘woke’ as a way of dismissing and denigrating their concerns. Earlier this year in Florida, the governor signed into law the ‘Stop WOKE act’, that amends the Florida Civil Rights Act to make it unlawful for employers to host mandatory employee trainings that promote certain concepts related to discrimination, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The law targets diversity trainings that promote ideas such as unconscious bias, racial colorblindness, and white privilege.
Fox News

Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended

Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Christianity in the U.S. is quickly shrinking and may no longer be the majority religion within just a few decades, research finds

Christianity has remained at the forefront of the nation's political and social conversations for centuries — but new research shows that could be changing. A new report by Pew Research Center and the General Social Survey published on Tuesday found that the large numbers of people in the U.S who practice Christianity are declining. The religion's demographic has been dwindling since the 1990s, the report said, as many adults transition to an identity of atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular."
RELIGION
Michigan Advance

An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said. “What I […] The post An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says appeared first on Michigan Advance.
FLORIDA STATE
bestcolleges.com

Harvard Grad Student Shares Tips for Planning Impactful Protests

Anthropology professor John Comaroff was first accused of sexual misconduct in 2020 and placed on administrative leave. Comaroff's administrative leave is over, and he is teaching a class this fall. Clare Canavan helped lead walkouts and protests against his return. When graduate student Clare Canavan and her peers first learned...
COLLEGES
Lootpress

The U.S. Constitution guarantees us free speech

In society today, there is the oft-forgotten principle of Americans’ right to free speech. This is frequently evident on Ivy-League college campuses and at various party-political rallies where speakers wish to voice some opinion that is deemed contrary to those of liberal or radical audience members; consequently, the speakers are shouted down and thus prevented from voicing their views.
LAW
Fox News

American Muslims more willing to serve in military than other demographics: poll

America's Muslim population is just as willing or more willing to serve in the military than other segments of the population. "It’s not surprising that Muslims want to serve, and I am happy to hear this poll came out," Shukri Abdirahman, a former Republican candidate for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District and a Muslim military veteran, told Fox News Digital. "Too often atrocities by Islamic terrorists get blamed on Muslims collectively. Muslims around the world have to suffer from the idea we are all radicals."
RELIGION
