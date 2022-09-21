THE RELIGION CORNER: It’s Always Darkest Just Before Dawn

Depression and other demons of unbelief will come after you and during your darkness. During this, it’s hardest to walk by faith and not by sight. All of the negativity is working according to God’s plan, because God is trying to get your attention. It is darkest before dawn. When you have a tall mountain to climb, facing unbelievable opposition, God is trying to tell you something. Many times, you are on the brink of something good.

There is a point when things are so difficult you wonder how you will make it. That’s when you must pray without ceasing and cling even closer to our Lord and Savior. You must find a new normal. You measure your life and it doesn’t look like what you expected at a certain age. That’s a time when darkness is setting in. Just remember, it is always darkest before dawn.

The sun will rise. A new day will dawn. Isaiah 58:8 says, “Then your light shall break forth like the morning, your healing shall spring forth speedily, and your righteousness shall go before you; the glory of the Lord shall be your rear guard.” And Malachi 4:2 says, “But to you who fear my name the Sun of Righteousness shall arise with healing in His wings; and you shall go out and grow fat like stall-fed calves.”

This Scripture says we will celebrate someone special. I celebrate my mother. She let her light shine even when it was dark. Mama played her washboard as my father played his guitar, and the church was on fire! Psalms said, “The Lord is my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear.”

This Scripture is from the book of Revelations where it says in 22:16 the bright morning star. It appears before sunrise. When the new day is dawning. It is bright enough to be visible even in daylight. Here is the Scripture: “I, Jesus, have sent My angel to testify to you these things in the churches. I am the Root and the Offspring of David, the Bright and Morning Star.”

He can bring joy out of sorrow, beauty from ashes, and he said in the beginning, “Let there be light.” Continue to be a light in dark places.

Remember Peter in the boat on the Sea of Galilee. Peter gets out the boat and actually walks on water, as long as his focus was on Jesus. Then he started noting wind and waves and began to sink. Our focus determines our attitude. How do we let more light in? Psalms said in the word, “He is a lamp under my feet and a light to my path.” Let light in by studying the word.

Is your marriage in trouble? Let me remind you that statistics show that every marriage is 80% good and 20% bad. But you must focus on the good. Replenish yourself during such times by doing more for someone in need —your problem will seem quite small when you notice how much others are suffering. Instead, you will begin to count your blessings. Here is when you and your husband could go on a mission trip.

Another important thing you can do. Is there someone in your life you don’t like? Get closer to them, and listen to more of their personal story, you may be surprised how your dislike will change. Pray for them, this will change your thoughts. Instead of dislike, may we be a thousand points of light.

When I was young, I had earaches and nosebleeds. Life felt very dark for me every time I got one of those painful earaches. My nose would bleed so badly that the teacher would have to stop class to try to help me to get it to stop. Do I know why this happened to me so often, in elementary school? No. God healed me from both, I’m thankful for His goodness and mercy in my life, thankful for Him shining His light on me.

For those in dark places, for whom problems of life have taken a toll, who’ve made one too many mistakes, and had their light go out: God wants to speak into your life and say, “Let there be light.” We must remember, it is always darkest just before dawn.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.