Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 30, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 59500 block of Highway 200 near Clark Fork at 5:46 a.m. Deputies responded to a report...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Blessing of the Hunters service set
The community and all hunters invited to the fifth annual Blessing of the Hunters on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:15 a.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1900 Pine St., Sandpoint. This community event will be a time of prayer and blessings for the community’s hunters as the hunting season...
Here are some events in Spokane to start Fall 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall officially starts Thursday with a good chance of rain returning to the Inland Northwest. The forecast for this weekend is expected to be in the 70s with sunny skies. This week, many indoor and outdoor events will be taking place across the city. Residents can...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Radine Joyce Schell Burch, 75
Radine Joyce Schell Burch, 75, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away on Sept 1, 2022. Just four months before, she was diagnosed with cancer. She opted out of treatment and was put on hospice for the last months of her life. During the last months, she had family and friends visit every day and spend quality time with her planting flowers, coloring and spending sunny days and evenings in the garden. She passed with family by her side.
WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rain has little impact on area fires
BONNERS FERRY — The good news? A little bit of rain fell in the region Thursday night. The bad news? That rain had a different impact depending on the elevation of where it fell on the Kootenai River Complex fires, U.S. Forest Service officials said Friday. "Parts of the...
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Vernon 'Alan' Barber
Vernon “Alan” Barber passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sept. 15, 2022. Alan was born on May 18, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up mostly in Fairbanks, Alaska. He earned degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Washington in 1967 and from Stanford University in 1970. He spent his 33-year career in California as an electrical engineer at Hewlett Packard, making significant contributions to HP’s measurement instruments and later to high speed computers.
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing
COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
$39 million expansion plan leaves Kootenai County mayors conflicted
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Where does this end?” asked...
Coeur d’Alene man arrested for vehicular assault in Chattaroy crash
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A Coeur d’Alene man is facing charges in a crash that sent two people to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol said Aaric Carr, 33, was driving eastbound on Denis Chattaroy and approaching State Route 2 when he failed to yied to another car. That car, driven by a 23-year-old Spokane woman, was driving southbound on SR 2 and crashed into Carr’s car.
Wendle Ford reviving ‘Y Drive-In’ for one night only
SPOKANE, Wash. – Wendle Ford is bringing back the “Y Drive-In” once again. Spokane was once home to six drive-in movie theatres, including the Y Drive-In, where the dealership is now. That theater opened in 1952 but closed its doors in 1984. This Friday, old will meet...
Highly dangerous chemicals found in wells near Riverside State Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — “Forever chemicals” (PFOS and PFOA) have been discovered in well systems near Riverside State Park after numerous waves of testing by the Air Force. The tests began back in January. The chemicals are known to cause cancer, reproductive problems, and developmental issues. They’re also...
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
Post Falls City Council approves $990k land purchase
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The property...
Gonzaga Bulletin
4AM has entered the chat: New thrift shop keeps Spokane fitted
4AM is the newest place for premium streetwear in Spokane located at 1009 N Washington St. The former law office – with gray carpets and bare walls – was transformed into a spunky vintage oasis. Currently decked out with turf carpets, spacious and organized clothing racks and intricate...
KHQ Right Now
Equipment breakdown causing traffic delays in Stevens County
LOON LAKE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said an equipment breakdown is causing significant delays on US 395 in Stevens County. Right now, US 395 from milepost 193 to 196 is down to alternating traffic and flagging. WSDOT hopes open the road back up by 10 a.m.
FOX 28 Spokane
Sheriff Knezovich responds to state regarding Camp Hope
The following is a letter from Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich regarding Camp Hope addressed to the Washington Department of Transportation:. The lawlessness and public health implications caused by the current conditions of the camp at 3rd and Freya (whose more common name represents anything but hope) continues to impact one of Spokane’s most marginalized and disadvantaged communities. Clearly, WSDOT, Commerce,
KHQ Right Now
Police investigating murder in Sandpoint hotel room
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
