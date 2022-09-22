ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 30, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 59500 block of Highway 200 near Clark Fork at 5:46 a.m. Deputies responded to a report...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Blessing of the Hunters service set

The community and all hunters invited to the fifth annual Blessing of the Hunters on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:15 a.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1900 Pine St., Sandpoint. This community event will be a time of prayer and blessings for the community’s hunters as the hunting season...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Here are some events in Spokane to start Fall 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall officially starts Thursday with a good chance of rain returning to the Inland Northwest. The forecast for this weekend is expected to be in the 70s with sunny skies. This week, many indoor and outdoor events will be taking place across the city. Residents can...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Radine Joyce Schell Burch, 75

Radine Joyce Schell Burch, 75, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away on Sept 1, 2022. Just four months before, she was diagnosed with cancer. She opted out of treatment and was put on hospice for the last months of her life. During the last months, she had family and friends visit every day and spend quality time with her planting flowers, coloring and spending sunny days and evenings in the garden. She passed with family by her side.
SANDPOINT, ID
98.3 The KEY

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Rain has little impact on area fires

BONNERS FERRY — The good news? A little bit of rain fell in the region Thursday night. The bad news? That rain had a different impact depending on the elevation of where it fell on the Kootenai River Complex fires, U.S. Forest Service officials said Friday. "Parts of the...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Vernon 'Alan' Barber

Vernon “Alan” Barber passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sept. 15, 2022. Alan was born on May 18, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up mostly in Fairbanks, Alaska. He earned degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Washington in 1967 and from Stanford University in 1970. He spent his 33-year career in California as an electrical engineer at Hewlett Packard, making significant contributions to HP’s measurement instruments and later to high speed computers.
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Crowd expected for 'Coeur Terre' hearing

COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Library Community Room on Oct. 11 on an annexation request by Kootenai County Land Company, LLC. If necessary, the hearing will continue the next day.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene man arrested for vehicular assault in Chattaroy crash

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A Coeur d’Alene man is facing charges in a crash that sent two people to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol said Aaric Carr, 33, was driving eastbound on Denis Chattaroy and approaching State Route 2 when he failed to yied to another car. That car, driven by a 23-year-old Spokane woman, was driving southbound on SR 2 and crashed into Carr’s car.
CHATTAROY, WA
KREM2

Post Falls City Council approves $990k land purchase

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The property...
POST FALLS, ID
Gonzaga Bulletin

4AM has entered the chat: New thrift shop keeps Spokane fitted

4AM is the newest place for premium streetwear in Spokane located at 1009 N Washington St. The former law office – with gray carpets and bare walls – was transformed into a spunky vintage oasis. Currently decked out with turf carpets, spacious and organized clothing racks and intricate...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Equipment breakdown causing traffic delays in Stevens County

LOON LAKE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said an equipment breakdown is causing significant delays on US 395 in Stevens County. Right now, US 395 from milepost 193 to 196 is down to alternating traffic and flagging. WSDOT hopes open the road back up by 10 a.m.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Sheriff Knezovich responds to state regarding Camp Hope

The following is a letter from Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich regarding Camp Hope addressed to the Washington Department of Transportation:. The lawlessness and public health implications caused by the current conditions of the camp at 3rd and Freya (whose more common name represents anything but hope) continues to impact one of Spokane’s most marginalized and disadvantaged communities. Clearly, WSDOT, Commerce,
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police investigating murder in Sandpoint hotel room

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
SANDPOINT, ID

