Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS golfers compete in CDA
HAYDEN LAKE — Sandpoint’s Taylor Mire was the top local finisher, finishing with an 88 in the Susan Mitchell Invitational at Hayden Lake Country Club on Friday. Abbigail Tellez of Lewiston won the tournament with an 85, leading the Bengals for the team title. The teams will compete...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for September, 23 2022
CITY OF CLARK FORK ORDINANCE NO. 290 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CLARK FORK, IDAHO, AMENDING THE ANNUAL APPROPRIATION ORDINANCE NO. 285, FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING OCTOBER l, 2021 AND ENDS SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, TO REFLECT THE RECEIPT OF UNSCHEDULED REVENUES AND TO AUTHORIZE EXPENDITURE OF PREVIOUSLY UNBUDGETED FUND BALANCE, INCREASING AND ESTABLISHING THE APPROPRIATIONS FOR EXPENDITURES IN VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS AND FUNDS, PROVIDING THAT THE TAX LEVY UPON TAXABLE PROPERTY WITHIN THE CITY IS NOT AFFECTED HEREBY, PROVIDING THAT ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH ARE SUPERSEDED BY THIS ORDINANCE TO THE EXTENT OF SUCH CONFLICT, AND PROVIDING THAT THE ORDINANCE SHALL BE EFFECTIVE UPON ITS PUBLICATION DATE. Section l. That the sum of $666,550 from unexpected revenues and unappropriated fund balances, be, and the same is hereby appropriated to defray the additional necessary expenses and liabilities of the City of Clark Fork, Bonner County, Idaho for the fiscal year beginning October l, 2021 and ends September 30, 2022, thereby amending and superseding prior appropriations contained in Ordinance 285 of the City of Clark Fork. Section 2. Purposes and Amounts of Appropriation. That the objects and purposes for which such additional appropriations are made, and the amounts of such supplemental appropriations are as follows, after accounting for receipt of unscheduled revenues and authorizing expenditure of previously unappropriated fund balances: ADDITIONAL REVENUES/FUNDING RESOURCES Water Fund: American Rescue Plan Act of 2021; Investments In Infrastructure, Public Drinking Water $ 62,240.32 Water System Saving $287,309.68 Street Fund: 2022 Child Pedestrian Safety Program $250,000 Street Saving $ 67,000 TOTAL PROPOSED REVENUES $666,550 ADDITIONAL EXPENDITURES AUTHORIZED Water Fund: 4th Street to 9th Street Connector $328,250 Engineering / Legal / Printing / Treatment $ 15,300 Repairs & Maintenance $ 6,000 Street Fund: Main Street North, Sidewalk Installation $280,000 Engineering $ 32,000 Capital Improvements $ 5,000 TOTAL PROPOSED EXPENDITURES $666,550 Section 3. Tax Levy unaffected. That the tax levy established for the City of Clark Fork for the Fiscal year beginning October l, 2021 and ends September 30, 2022, shall be unaffected by this ordinance. Section 4. Amendment of Prior Appropriation Ordinance. That all ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with this ordinance are hereby amended and superseded to the extent of such conflict to conform to the appropriations made by this ordinance. The total appropriated expenditures for the Fiscal year beginning October l, 2021 and ends September 30, 2022, as amended by this ordinance, shall be as follows: AMENDED AUTHORIZED EXPENDITURES/EXPENSES EXPENDITURES STREET FUND $421,592 WATER FUND $575,750 TOTAL ALL FUND EXPENDITURES/EXPENSES $997,342 Section 5. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force upon its passage, approval and publication in one issue of the Bonner County Daily Bee, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Clark Fork, and the official newspaper of said City. PASSED under suspension of the rules upon which a roll call vote was taken and duly enacted as an Ordinance of the City of Clark Fork, Bonner County, Idaho at a convened meeting of the Clark Fork City Council held on the 12th day of September, 2022. /s/Russell W. Schenck, Mayor CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS YES NO ABSENT Shari Jones _v_ ___ ___ Sharon Banning _v_ ___ ___ Jay White _v_ ___ ___ Blaine Williams _v_ ___ ___ ATTEST:/s/Amber Burgess, City Clerk Legal#4561 AD#561445 September 23, 2022.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Randall Dean 'Randy' Buck, 67
Randall Dean "Randy" Buck, 67, died peacefully in his sleep at home in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Sept. 15, 2022. A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a later date. Randy was born on Sept. 27, 1954, in Austin, Minn., to Harold and Helen Buck. The fondest memories of Randy's childhood were with his family in the woods and on the waters of Northern Minnesota and Manitoba, where he and his dad and brothers made hunting and fishing excursions with religious regularity. These trips instilled in him a love and knowledge of wildlife and wild places, qualities that never deserted him and only deepened throughout his life.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 30, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 59500 block of Highway 200 near Clark Fork at 5:46 a.m. Deputies responded to a report...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. John Daffron: folk, rock and blues music; 6-8 p.m., MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Info.: bit.ly/3S0c0At. ACTIVITIES. KFRY Morning Show: 8-9 a.m., with Jack and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Blessing of the Hunters service set
The community and all hunters invited to the fifth annual Blessing of the Hunters on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:15 a.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1900 Pine St., Sandpoint. This community event will be a time of prayer and blessings for the community’s hunters as the hunting season...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs lose heartbreaker, 40-38
A two-point conversion in overtime fell just short, sending the Bulldogs to a heartbreaker of a loss to the Lewiston Bengals, 40-38. With the game tied at 32-all at the end of regulation, the Lewiston won the kickoff to start the extra period. Junior quarterback Drew Hottinger found Jackson Lathan for a 4-yard score on fourth down. The Bengals went for two and made it to put them ahead, 0-32.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Vernon 'Alan' Barber
Vernon “Alan” Barber passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sept. 15, 2022. Alan was born on May 18, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up mostly in Fairbanks, Alaska. He earned degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Washington in 1967 and from Stanford University in 1970. He spent his 33-year career in California as an electrical engineer at Hewlett Packard, making significant contributions to HP’s measurement instruments and later to high speed computers.
WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Ready to make some music
District 1A members of the Idaho Old-Time Fiddlers will meet for an acoustic jam session on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. in Meeting Room B at the Sandpoint branch of the East Bonner County Library, 1407 Cedar St. The fun, informal group includes about 20 fiddlers, guitarists, banjo players, mandolins, ukuleles, a string bass player and lots of friendly folks who come just to enjoy listening to the music. Acoustic musicians and music lovers alike are welcome to join the fun at this free event. For more information, call 208-263-7234.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rain has little impact on area fires
BONNERS FERRY — The good news? A little bit of rain fell in the region Thursday night. The bad news? That rain had a different impact depending on the elevation of where it fell on the Kootenai River Complex fires, U.S. Forest Service officials said Friday. "Parts of the...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
KREM
Two year project to begin to add center turn lane on Highway 53
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Orange barrels and signs are up and trees are coming down along State Highway 53 between Rathdrum and the Washington state line. Several projects are underway to add a center turn lane to a 2-mile stretch of the highway. The first of this work began in late August, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kootenai Tribe notes war’s anniversary
BONNERS FERRY — Almost 50 years ago, the Kootenai Tribe declared war on the United States on Sept. 20, 1974, in order to be federally recognized as a tribe. Vice Chair Gary Aitken Jr. told the Bonners Ferry Herald that prior to being federally recognized the Tribe was in dire straits as tribe members were in impoverished conditions and many elders were dying due to exposure. At one point, the Kootenai Tribe had 5,000 members but by Sept. 20, 1974, only 67 Kootenai lived in Boundary County.
$39 million expansion plan leaves Kootenai County mayors conflicted
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Where does this end?” asked...
OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained
Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
Wendle Ford reviving ‘Y Drive-In’ for one night only
SPOKANE, Wash. – Wendle Ford is bringing back the “Y Drive-In” once again. Spokane was once home to six drive-in movie theatres, including the Y Drive-In, where the dealership is now. That theater opened in 1952 but closed its doors in 1984. This Friday, old will meet...
UPDATE-Missing Moses Lake Couple’s Cellphone ‘Pinged’ in Remote Area
Revised information from the Grant County Sheriff's Office indicates some misinformation was out about a missing Moses Lake couple, and they might be somewhere in Lincoln County. Officials now say both persons were seen in Spokane Airport. The GCSO says earlier information indicated 54-year-old Charles Bergman was seen outside his...
KHQ Right Now
Police investigating murder in Sandpoint hotel room
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
