CITY OF CLARK FORK ORDINANCE NO. 290 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CLARK FORK, IDAHO, AMENDING THE ANNUAL APPROPRIATION ORDINANCE NO. 285, FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING OCTOBER l, 2021 AND ENDS SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, TO REFLECT THE RECEIPT OF UNSCHEDULED REVENUES AND TO AUTHORIZE EXPENDITURE OF PREVIOUSLY UNBUDGETED FUND BALANCE, INCREASING AND ESTABLISHING THE APPROPRIATIONS FOR EXPENDITURES IN VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS AND FUNDS, PROVIDING THAT THE TAX LEVY UPON TAXABLE PROPERTY WITHIN THE CITY IS NOT AFFECTED HEREBY, PROVIDING THAT ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH ARE SUPERSEDED BY THIS ORDINANCE TO THE EXTENT OF SUCH CONFLICT, AND PROVIDING THAT THE ORDINANCE SHALL BE EFFECTIVE UPON ITS PUBLICATION DATE. Section l. That the sum of $666,550 from unexpected revenues and unappropriated fund balances, be, and the same is hereby appropriated to defray the additional necessary expenses and liabilities of the City of Clark Fork, Bonner County, Idaho for the fiscal year beginning October l, 2021 and ends September 30, 2022, thereby amending and superseding prior appropriations contained in Ordinance 285 of the City of Clark Fork. Section 2. Purposes and Amounts of Appropriation. That the objects and purposes for which such additional appropriations are made, and the amounts of such supplemental appropriations are as follows, after accounting for receipt of unscheduled revenues and authorizing expenditure of previously unappropriated fund balances: ADDITIONAL REVENUES/FUNDING RESOURCES Water Fund: American Rescue Plan Act of 2021; Investments In Infrastructure, Public Drinking Water $ 62,240.32 Water System Saving $287,309.68 Street Fund: 2022 Child Pedestrian Safety Program $250,000 Street Saving $ 67,000 TOTAL PROPOSED REVENUES $666,550 ADDITIONAL EXPENDITURES AUTHORIZED Water Fund: 4th Street to 9th Street Connector $328,250 Engineering / Legal / Printing / Treatment $ 15,300 Repairs & Maintenance $ 6,000 Street Fund: Main Street North, Sidewalk Installation $280,000 Engineering $ 32,000 Capital Improvements $ 5,000 TOTAL PROPOSED EXPENDITURES $666,550 Section 3. Tax Levy unaffected. That the tax levy established for the City of Clark Fork for the Fiscal year beginning October l, 2021 and ends September 30, 2022, shall be unaffected by this ordinance. Section 4. Amendment of Prior Appropriation Ordinance. That all ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with this ordinance are hereby amended and superseded to the extent of such conflict to conform to the appropriations made by this ordinance. The total appropriated expenditures for the Fiscal year beginning October l, 2021 and ends September 30, 2022, as amended by this ordinance, shall be as follows: AMENDED AUTHORIZED EXPENDITURES/EXPENSES EXPENDITURES STREET FUND $421,592 WATER FUND $575,750 TOTAL ALL FUND EXPENDITURES/EXPENSES $997,342 Section 5. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force upon its passage, approval and publication in one issue of the Bonner County Daily Bee, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Clark Fork, and the official newspaper of said City. PASSED under suspension of the rules upon which a roll call vote was taken and duly enacted as an Ordinance of the City of Clark Fork, Bonner County, Idaho at a convened meeting of the Clark Fork City Council held on the 12th day of September, 2022. /s/Russell W. Schenck, Mayor CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS YES NO ABSENT Shari Jones _v_ ___ ___ Sharon Banning _v_ ___ ___ Jay White _v_ ___ ___ Blaine Williams _v_ ___ ___ ATTEST:/s/Amber Burgess, City Clerk Legal#4561 AD#561445 September 23, 2022.

