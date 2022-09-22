Bonner County is facing many critical land use issues that need our immediate attention. Developers are convincing the commissioners to give them the end of Camp Bay road and our lake access at no cost, so they can turn around and sell that land for millions of dollars and gate out the public. The term Urban water has been mysteriously defined as a shared private well, so that areas zoned suburban can now be subdivided into one-acre parcels without adequate services, paving the way for urban sprawl. We have commissioners who are spot zoning on request and claiming, without evidence, that there is no legal basis for the current 20 acre minimum zoning that preserves our rural areas.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO