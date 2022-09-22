Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Randall Dean 'Randy' Buck, 67
Randall Dean "Randy" Buck, 67, died peacefully in his sleep at home in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Sept. 15, 2022. A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a later date. Randy was born on Sept. 27, 1954, in Austin, Minn., to Harold and Helen Buck. The fondest memories of Randy's childhood were with his family in the woods and on the waters of Northern Minnesota and Manitoba, where he and his dad and brothers made hunting and fishing excursions with religious regularity. These trips instilled in him a love and knowledge of wildlife and wild places, qualities that never deserted him and only deepened throughout his life.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS golfers compete in CDA
HAYDEN LAKE — Sandpoint’s Taylor Mire was the top local finisher, finishing with an 88 in the Susan Mitchell Invitational at Hayden Lake Country Club on Friday. Abbigail Tellez of Lewiston won the tournament with an 85, leading the Bengals for the team title. The teams will compete...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. John Daffron: folk, rock and blues music; 6-8 p.m., MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Info.: bit.ly/3S0c0At. ACTIVITIES. KFRY Morning Show: 8-9 a.m., with Jack and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 30, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 59500 block of Highway 200 near Clark Fork at 5:46 a.m. Deputies responded to a report...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonner County Daily Bee
Blessing of the Hunters service set
The community and all hunters invited to the fifth annual Blessing of the Hunters on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:15 a.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1900 Pine St., Sandpoint. This community event will be a time of prayer and blessings for the community’s hunters as the hunting season...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kootenai Tribe notes war’s anniversary
BONNERS FERRY — Almost 50 years ago, the Kootenai Tribe declared war on the United States on Sept. 20, 1974, in order to be federally recognized as a tribe. Vice Chair Gary Aitken Jr. told the Bonners Ferry Herald that prior to being federally recognized the Tribe was in dire straits as tribe members were in impoverished conditions and many elders were dying due to exposure. At one point, the Kootenai Tribe had 5,000 members but by Sept. 20, 1974, only 67 Kootenai lived in Boundary County.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Woman found dead at hotel
Sandpoint Police have taken a 57-year-old male from Arizona into custody in connection to the suspicious death of his mother at the Best Western Edgewater Hotel. Police were called to the hotel, located in downtown Sandpoint, at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the death of an 86-year-old woman. Upon their arrival, they found the woman deceased in her room. Investigators believe she was strangled by her 57-year old son who was also at the scene, Sandpoint officials said in a press release.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs boy second, girls third at PF Invitational
POST FALLS — Grant Potter shot a two-over-par 74 and won medalist honors in a card-off, leading Coeur d’Alene’s boys to victory Monday at the Post Falls Invitational at The Highlands Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene shot 301 and won by 38 strokes over Sandpoint. Leading the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs lose heartbreaker, 40-38
A two-point conversion in overtime fell just short, sending the Bulldogs to a heartbreaker of a loss to the Lewiston Bengals, 40-38. With the game tied at 32-all at the end of regulation, the Lewiston won the kickoff to start the extra period. Junior quarterback Drew Hottinger found Jackson Lathan for a 4-yard score on fourth down. The Bengals went for two and made it to put them ahead, 0-32.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rain has little impact on area fires
BONNERS FERRY — The good news? A little bit of rain fell in the region Thursday night. The bad news? That rain had a different impact depending on the elevation of where it fell on the Kootenai River Complex fires, U.S. Forest Service officials said Friday. "Parts of the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Son charged in woman’s death
SANDPOINT — A 57-year-old Arizona man was taken into custody Wednesday by Sandpoint Police in connection to the suspicious death of his 86-year-old mother at the Best Western Edgewater Hotel in downtown Sandpoint. Police were called to the hotel at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the death of...
Bonner County Daily Bee
County takes care of business
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners approved almost 20 housekeeping items at Tuesday’s weekly business meeting. In addition, Commissioner Steve Bradshaw moved to add a risk management item for the sake of timeliness and the cancellation of the Sept. 27 business meeting. First, the commissioners approved the consent agenda...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bonner County Daily Bee
High-dose flu vaccine recommended for seniors
With flu season just around the corner, seniors have a flu shot option that offers more protection. High-dose quadrivalent vaccines are now preferred for those 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Approved for that age group only, the Sanofi Pasteur Inc. manufactured vaccine contains four times the antigen as standard-dose flu vaccines.
Bonner County Daily Bee
MCS hosting fall concert Friday
With the launch of Conservatory Concert Series, newly redesigned Little Carnegie Concert Hall at Music Conservatory of Sandpoint is poised to share exquisite music with music lovers and our community for years to come. Comprising eight performances annually, the series showcases the highest caliber in classical performance by MCS faculty and guest artists.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man pleads guilty in child enticement case
SANDPOINT — A Sagle man is pleading guilty to an enticement charge connected to a relationship he had with an underaged teen. The felony charge of enticing children carries a maximum 15-year sentence. Gary Daniel Kobelt Jr., 29, who sometimes went by Reed Archer when communicating digitally with the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Donate, volunteer, get involved and speak out
Bonner County is facing many critical land use issues that need our immediate attention. Developers are convincing the commissioners to give them the end of Camp Bay road and our lake access at no cost, so they can turn around and sell that land for millions of dollars and gate out the public. The term Urban water has been mysteriously defined as a shared private well, so that areas zoned suburban can now be subdivided into one-acre parcels without adequate services, paving the way for urban sprawl. We have commissioners who are spot zoning on request and claiming, without evidence, that there is no legal basis for the current 20 acre minimum zoning that preserves our rural areas.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Commission OKs Comp Plan updates
SANDPOINT — The Planning Commission met Tuesday evening to discuss and recommend updates to the county’s Comprehensive Plan. Before recommending the revisions to the comp plan’s goals, objectives, and policies, the commission heard from Jason Johnson, a staff planner who specializes in floodway development policy. Johnson recommended...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Work continues on highway project
SAGLE — While paving south of the Long Bridge is complete, paving on the other side is set to start, Idaho Transportation Department officials said. Drivers on U.S. 95 will have noticed that paving on the highway from Pit Road in Sagle to the Bridge has been completed, Megan Jahns, ITD public information officer, said.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldog boys claim 4-0 win over Moscow
While the first half was uneventful — at least from the Bulldogs' perspective — it was a different story in the second half, boys head soccer coach Tanner French said. That half led to four goals by the Bulldogs en route to a 4-0 win over Moscow. "We...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Clark dominates over Harrison
HARRISON — The Wampus Cats did it again Friday night, smashing Harrison 46-0. “It was great because our freshmen and sophomores got to play,” head coach Brian Arthun said. “It was domination from the first play to the last. We didn’t let them get more than a few first downs.”
Comments / 0