SHS golfers compete in CDA
HAYDEN LAKE — Sandpoint’s Taylor Mire was the top local finisher, finishing with an 88 in the Susan Mitchell Invitational at Hayden Lake Country Club on Friday. Abbigail Tellez of Lewiston won the tournament with an 85, leading the Bengals for the team title. The teams will compete...
Vernon 'Alan' Barber
Vernon “Alan” Barber passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sept. 15, 2022. Alan was born on May 18, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up mostly in Fairbanks, Alaska. He earned degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Washington in 1967 and from Stanford University in 1970. He spent his 33-year career in California as an electrical engineer at Hewlett Packard, making significant contributions to HP’s measurement instruments and later to high speed computers.
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 30, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 59500 block of Highway 200 near Clark Fork at 5:46 a.m. Deputies responded to a report...
Blessing of the Hunters service set
The community and all hunters invited to the fifth annual Blessing of the Hunters on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:15 a.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1900 Pine St., Sandpoint. This community event will be a time of prayer and blessings for the community’s hunters as the hunting season...
Bonner County Calendar - Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. John Daffron: folk, rock and blues music; 6-8 p.m., MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Info.: bit.ly/3S0c0At. ACTIVITIES. KFRY Morning Show: 8-9 a.m., with Jack and...
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
Bulldogs lose heartbreaker, 40-38
A two-point conversion in overtime fell just short, sending the Bulldogs to a heartbreaker of a loss to the Lewiston Bengals, 40-38. With the game tied at 32-all at the end of regulation, the Lewiston won the kickoff to start the extra period. Junior quarterback Drew Hottinger found Jackson Lathan for a 4-yard score on fourth down. The Bengals went for two and made it to put them ahead, 0-32.
86-year-old woman found dead in Sandpoint hotel
SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) is investigating the death of a woman who was reportedly strangled to death. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, SPD responded to a call from the Best Western Edgewater Hotel at 56 Bridge Street. When police arrived, they found an 86-year-old woman dead in a hotel room. It is believed she died of strangulation.
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
Coeur d’Alene man arrested for vehicular assault in Chattaroy crash
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A Coeur d’Alene man is facing charges in a crash that sent two people to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol said Aaric Carr, 33, was driving eastbound on Denis Chattaroy and approaching State Route 2 when he failed to yied to another car. That car, driven by a 23-year-old Spokane woman, was driving southbound on SR 2 and crashed into Carr’s car.
Bulldogs boy second, girls third at PF Invitational
POST FALLS — Grant Potter shot a two-over-par 74 and won medalist honors in a card-off, leading Coeur d’Alene’s boys to victory Monday at the Post Falls Invitational at The Highlands Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene shot 301 and won by 38 strokes over Sandpoint. Leading the...
OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained
Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
Woman found dead at hotel
Sandpoint Police have taken a 57-year-old male from Arizona into custody in connection to the suspicious death of his mother at the Best Western Edgewater Hotel. Police were called to the hotel, located in downtown Sandpoint, at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the death of an 86-year-old woman. Upon their arrival, they found the woman deceased in her room. Investigators believe she was strangled by her 57-year old son who was also at the scene, Sandpoint officials said in a press release.
Haze and smoke moves in this afternoon – Mark
Thursday Afternoon Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. This afternoon brings mild conditions with increased smoke and haze as fall arrives at 6:03 p.m. today. That same system pushing the rain east will also push smoke from the western fires back over the top of us. Moderate Air Quality...
UPDATE-Missing Moses Lake Couple’s Cellphone ‘Pinged’ in Remote Area
Revised information from the Grant County Sheriff's Office indicates some misinformation was out about a missing Moses Lake couple, and they might be somewhere in Lincoln County. Officials now say both persons were seen in Spokane Airport. The GCSO says earlier information indicated 54-year-old Charles Bergman was seen outside his...
Anger discussed at Lifetree Café
What is truly worth getting angry about? Area residents are invited to join a discussion about the topic at Lifetree Café at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. We all get angry about things from time to time – some of us more often than others. For some of us, it feels like we’re constantly on the brink of losing it, where it doesn’t take much to get angry about anything. And this kind of anger can be seen everywhere we go – at work, in traffic, at the store, at home. But what is really at its root? Anger is often looked at as a bad thing, but are there things actually worth getting angry about? Maybe if we had a better understanding of our anger and where it comes from, we could learn to channel it toward something constructive – something that’s bigger than ourselves. The name of the program is “Store.”
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
