What is truly worth getting angry about? Area residents are invited to join a discussion about the topic at Lifetree Café at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. We all get angry about things from time to time – some of us more often than others. For some of us, it feels like we’re constantly on the brink of losing it, where it doesn’t take much to get angry about anything. And this kind of anger can be seen everywhere we go – at work, in traffic, at the store, at home. But what is really at its root? Anger is often looked at as a bad thing, but are there things actually worth getting angry about? Maybe if we had a better understanding of our anger and where it comes from, we could learn to channel it toward something constructive – something that’s bigger than ourselves. The name of the program is “Store.”

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO